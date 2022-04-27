U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Wabash Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Wabash
·18 min read
In this article:
  • WNC
    Watchlist
Wabash
Wabash

  • Revenue of $546.8 million on increasing new trailer shipments

  • Operating income of $20.1 million

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.24, exceeding prior outlook

  • Robust backlog of $2.3B sets first quarter record; increases 50%+ YoY

  • 2022 outlook for revenue and EPS increased to $2.5B and $1.90, respectively

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net sales for the first quarter 2022 of $546.8 million increased 39.5% versus the prior year quarter as the Company continued to scale its ability to serve strong customer demand. Consolidated gross profit was $58.1 million, or 10.6% of sales. Operating income was $20.1 million, or 3.7% of sales during the quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.24, exceeding the Company's prior quarterly outlook.

Total company backlog as of March 31, 2022 was approximately $2.3 billion, an increase of $800 million compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash's backlog represents a first quarter record and exceeds the prior Q1 high by 42%.

“Evidenced by record first quarter backlog, demand across our portfolio of solutions remains strong,” explained Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our customer base and supply chain both overwhelmingly levered to the United States, we are largely insulated from international volatility and fortunately situated to benefit from improving labor market trends and new and existing customers that are utilizing trailers in new and interesting ways.”

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company increased its outlook for revenue by $200 million to $2.5 billion. Additionally, the Company increased its full year EPS outlook by $0.15 to $1.90.

“As we achieved strengthening financial results throughout the first quarter, our confidence in the trajectory for our full year has increased and we are excited to raise our EPS outlook by more than our first quarter out-performance," said Yeagy. "While our prospects for 2022 are bright, I am most enthusiastic about the increasing rate of change I see within the development of sustainable, customer-centric products and services throughout our portfolio. These are some of the solutions that will chart the course of our strategic growth over the next decade.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

New Units Shipped

Trailers

11,695

9,660

Truck bodies

3,540

4,760

Transportation Solutions

Parts & Services

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Net sales

$

502,065

$

345,119

$

46,708

$

48,595

Gross profit

$

47,682

$

38,328

$

10,522

$

10,466

Gross profit margin

9.5

%

11.1

%

22.5

%

21.5

%

Income from operations

$

31,697

$

16,623

$

6,789

$

6,384

Income from operations margin

6.3

%

4.8

%

14.5

%

13.1

%


Transportation Solutions’ net sales for the first quarter were $502.1 million, an increase of 45.5%, as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations continued to scale up. Operating income was $31.7 million or 6.3% of sales during the quarter.

Parts & Services' net sales for the first quarter were $46.7 million, a decrease of 3.9% as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the divestiture of Extract Technology on June 30, 2021. Operating income was $6.8 million, or 14.5% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflects no adjustments for either period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations is included in the tables following this release.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or sales volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,794

$

71,778

Accounts receivable, net

290,035

176,511

Inventories, net

286,734

237,621

Prepaid expenses and other

46,374

43,795

Total current assets

695,937

529,705

Property, plant, and equipment, net

232,037

232,425

Goodwill

188,438

188,443

Intangible assets, net

109,402

114,441

Other assets

41,043

42,057

Total assets

$

1,266,857

$

1,107,071

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

$

Current portion of finance lease obligations

59

Accounts payable

258,643

173,950

Other accrued liabilities

114,017

115,316

Total current liabilities

372,660

289,325

Long-term debt

484,354

428,315

Deferred income taxes

40,510

36,019

Other non-current liabilities

27,080

27,873

Total liabilities

924,604

781,532

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 49,032,640 and 48,954,482 shares outstanding, respectively

764

759

Additional paid-in capital

656,863

653,978

Retained earnings

100,120

92,111

Accumulated other comprehensive income

14,687

859

Treasury stock at cost, 27,454,978 and 27,013,275 common shares, respectively

(430,181

)

(422,168

)

Total stockholders' equity

342,253

325,539

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,266,857

$

1,107,071



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net sales

$

546,761

$

392,003

Cost of sales

488,706

344,837

Gross profit

58,055

47,166

General and administrative expenses

26,332

22,867

Selling expenses

6,209

6,665

Amortization of intangible assets

5,039

5,798

Impairment and other, net

340

621

Income from operations

20,135

11,215

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(4,913

)

(6,150

)

Other, net

(71

)

(14

)

Other expense, net

(4,984

)

(6,164

)

Income before income tax expense

15,151

5,051

Income tax expense

3,077

1,834

Net income

$

12,074

$

3,217

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.25

$

0.06

Diluted

$

0.24

$

0.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

49,004

52,126

Diluted

49,730

53,044

Dividends declared per share

$

0.08

$

0.08



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

12,074

$

3,217

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities

Depreciation

8,225

6,432

Amortization of intangibles

5,039

5,798

Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(645

)

(193

)

Deferred income taxes

(50

)

661

Stock-based compensation

2,277

2,032

Impairment

986

817

Non-cash interest expense

213

296

Accounts receivable

(113,524

)

(33,059

)

Inventories

(49,113

)

(63,422

)

Prepaid expenses and other

2,913

(7,031

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

98,284

61,789

Other, net

(1,246

)

259

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(34,567

)

$

(22,404

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash payments for capital expenditures

(9,949

)

(4,165

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

1,445

203

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(8,504

)

$

(3,962

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

613

1,235

Dividends paid

(4,337

)

(4,253

)

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

56,284

114

Payments under revolving credit facilities

(318

)

(114

)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(59

)

(85

)

Debt issuance costs paid

(83

)

Stock repurchases

(8,013

)

(19,321

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

44,087

$

(22,424

)

Cash and cash equivalents:

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

1,016

$

(48,790

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

71,778

217,677

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

72,794

$

168,887



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Units Shipped

New trailers

11,695

9,660

New truck bodies

3,540

4,760

Used trailers

20

40

Three Months Ended March 31,

Transportation
Solutions

Parts &
Services

Corporate and
Eliminations

Consolidated

2022

New Trailers

$

437,963

$

54

$

(311

)

$

437,706

Used Trailers

569

569

Components, parts and service

33,564

(1,701

)

31,863

Equipment and other

64,102

12,521

76,623

Total net external sales

$

502,065

$

46,708

$

(2,012

)

$

546,761

Gross profit

$

47,682

$

10,522

$

(149

)

$

58,055

Income (loss) from operations

$

31,697

$

6,789

$

(18,351

)

$

20,135

2021

New Trailers

$

268,931

$

$

$

268,931

Used Trailers

165

847

1,012

Components, parts and service

35,498

(1,711

)

33,787

Equipment and other

76,023

12,250

88,273

Total net external sales

$

345,119

$

48,595

$

(1,711

)

$

392,003

Gross profit

$

38,328

$

10,466

$

(1,628

)

$

47,166

Income (loss) from operations

$

16,623

$

6,384

$

(11,792

)

$

11,215



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Adjusted Operating Income1

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Transportation Solutions

Income from operations

$

31,697

$

16,623

Adjustments:

N/A

Adjusted operating income

31,697

16,623

Parts & Services

Income from operations

6,789

6,384

Adjustments:

N/A

Adjusted operating income

6,789

6,384

Corporate

Loss from operations

(18,351

)

(11,792

)

Adjustments:

N/A

Adjusted operating loss

(18,351

)

(11,792

)

Consolidated

Income from operations

20,135

11,215

Adjustments:

N/A

Adjusted operating income

$

20,135

$

11,215

1 Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income

$

12,074

$

3,217

Income tax expense

3,077

1,834

Interest expense

4,913

6,150

Depreciation and amortization

13,264

12,230

Stock-based compensation

2,277

2,032

Impairment and other, net

340

621

Other, net

71

14

Operating EBITDA

$

36,016

$

26,098


Adjusted Net Income2:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income

$

12,074

$

3,217

Adjustments:

N/A

Adjusted net income

$

12,074

$

3,217


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

$

0.06

Adjustments:

N/A

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

$

0.06

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)

49,730

53,044

1 Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflects no adjustments in either period presented. However, management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(34,567

)

$

(22,404

)

Cash payments for capital expenditures

(9,949

)

(4,165

)

Free cash flow1

$

(44,516

)

$

(26,569

)

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Solutions

Parts & Services

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Income from operations

$

31,697

$

16,623

$

6,789

$

6,384

Depreciation and amortization

11,533

10,386

1,036

1,315

Impairment and other, net

(621

)

818

(10

)

(197

)

Adjusted segment EBITDA

$

42,609

$

27,827

$

7,815

$

7,502

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin

8.5

%

8.1

%

16.7

%

15.4

%

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Sr Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com


