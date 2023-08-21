Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

The board of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on the 26th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Wabash National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Wabash National was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 20.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 10%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Wabash National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% a year over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Wabash National has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Wabash National's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Wabash National might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wabash National (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

