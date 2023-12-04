Wabash National's (NYSE:WNC) Dividend Will Be $0.08

The board of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of January, with investors receiving $0.08 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Wabash National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Wabash National was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 14.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 8.4%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Wabash National Is Still Building Its Track Record

Wabash National's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $0.24 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% a year over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Wabash National has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Wabash National Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Wabash National might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Wabash National (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Wabash National not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

