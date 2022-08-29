Wabash Partners with Northeast Dealers to Expand its North American Footprint

Wabash

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it has added two dealers to its industry-leading North American dealer network.



Two of the largest dealers in the Northeast, Bergey’s Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks, will be full line dealers of Wabash parts, services and equipment, including dry and refrigerated van trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies and platform trailers.

“By further developing our dealer relationships, Wabash can build off of our brands to grow our footprint and further connect our products and services to improve the operations of our customers,” said Kevin Page, Wabash’s senior vice president, customer value creation.

“Wabash has been expanding its dealer network for over a decade. Both Bergey’s Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks have extensive expertise and a long history of providing effective transportation solutions to their customer base,” said Todd Chrzan, senior director of strategic dealer accounts at Wabash. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Wabash community as we continue to expand our dealer network to provide the level of quality support that today’s customers demand.”

Based in Stamford, Conn., Allegiance Trucks is one of the fastest growing commercial truck dealers in the country with over 41 locations in nine states. Allegiance Trucks offers new and used medium- to heavy-duty trucks, parts, and services, providing a one-stop solution to address customer needs, reduce downtime and keep trucks on the road. Allegiance Trucks will be representing Wabash in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island as well as parts of New York and New Jersey.

“As one of the largest full-service truck dealerships on the East Coast, the expansion of our relationship with Wabash, with its portfolio of trailers and truck bodies, better positions Allegiance Trucks to service our customers,” said Chad Schrempp, chief operating officer at Allegiance Trucks. “We value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with Wabash, because they understand that providing customers the best equipment, parts and services are foundational to our combined success.”

Bergey's is a family-owned company operating 15 truck centers and eight truck parts locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey, as well as a heavy-duty parts warehouse in Telford, Pennsylvania. In addition, Bergey’s also operates 10 automotive dealership locations, extending their commercial offerings to include automotive and light duty pick-up trucks and vans.

“Bergey’s is excited to embrace this opportunity to build on Wabash’s history of success and innovation,” said CEO Mark Bergey. “By learning from each other and leveraging our combined resources, we can offer a wide range of effective commercial solutions to our customers.”

Building off one of its strategic growth areas, Wabash continues to extend its reach and invest in a greater portfolio of offerings, including more seamless digital systems and its newly created Wabash Parts distribution. Launched in May 2022, the Wabash Parts distribution network leverages the company’s position at the intersection of suppliers, dealers, and customers to have the most comprehensive and innovative set of solutions to meet the needs of its customers and partners from first to final mile.

“We are going to continue to make moves to bring customer centricity and alignment to the forefront of our commercial and manufacturing operations,” Page said. “Our organization is committed to seeking out partners and opportunities that better align with the dynamic nature of how we will meet demand from first to final mile over the coming years.”

