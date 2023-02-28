Wabash to Show Lightweighting and Hybrid Solutions at Work Truck Week

Wabash

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, will participate in Work Truck Week in Indianapolis March 7-10, 2023.



Work Truck Week, hosted by NTEA — the Association for the Work Truck Industry, is North America's largest work truck event. Wabash will exhibit its future-forward solutions that can uniquely transform how fleets do business.

As power gets heavier, Wabash’s solutions are being engineered to get lighter. Attendees will see how Wabash is lightweighting equipment without sacrificing durability in both dry and refrigerated freight by utilizing proprietary advanced composite technologies and lighter, high-strength steel. In addition, the company will showcase its approach to helping fleets reduce carbon emissions via hybrid steppingstone technologies.

“At Wabash we’re focused on pragmatic, scalable solutions that meet customers’ needs in today’s dynamic logistics environment,” said Tim Griesgraber, vice president, sales and marketing. “Final mile customers are becoming increasingly interested in improving their carbon footprint. With new alternative energy technologies coming on the market every year, we’re focusing our efforts on engineering bodies that can scale to any chassis—conventional or nonconventional. Wabash’s advanced composite technologies are uniquely suited to counter heavy power.”

Wabash’s Class 2-5 equipment on display at Work Truck Week include:

Acutherm™ Refrigerated Freight Body with EcoNex™ Technology

Acutherm Refrigerated Delivery Body with EcoNex Technology

Dry Freight Body with DuraPlate ® Technology on an electric chassis

Cargo Body with DuraPlate Technology

In addition to experiencing the latest light- and medium-duty solutions from Wabash, attendees will hear from a team of engineers, parts and service representatives, and sales leaders on a variety of topics during these in-booth presentations:

“The Real Deal: Wabash’s Comprehensive and Unrivaled Service Offering”

“Bodies and Bailments: Quick, Mountable Solutions without the Hassle”

“Upgrade the Trade: Rapid and Robust Contractor Vehicle Transformations”

“Now and Forever: Evolving EcoNex and DuraPlate with Your Future in Mind”

“Solidarity is Smart: Serving You Better with the One Wabash Strategy”

“It’s Not About Me: You-Driven Initiatives to Reduce Our Carbon Footprint”

Visit booth #4933 at Work Truck Week or go to onewabash.com to learn more about Wabash’s final mile solutions that meet today’s dynamic market conditions.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com



