U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,189.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.25
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    +0.84 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.81 (+11.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8150
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,788.42
    -2,343.50 (-4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.67
    -64.68 (-5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.69
    -21.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Wabash Trenching Returns Significantly Higher Silver Results with up to 199 g/t Ag along with Cu (1.90%), Pb (1.27%) and Au (2.43 g/t)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kintavar Explorations Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Wabash property &#x002013; June 2021 grab samples results
Wabash property – June 2021 grab samples results
Wabash property – June 2021 grab samples results

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce the results from the trenching in the Indiana area where mineralization was earlier discovered in the summer.

The three trenches in the Indiana area are along strike and extend over 500m with mineralization observed within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. The major sulfides associated with the mineralization are chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena which are all indicative of additional enrichment patterns within the stratiform copper sequence. The Corporation is working with its technical advisor Dr. Michel Gauthier define the controls of the mineralized system and develop exploration guides and tools that could lead to both increases in grades and widths.

A summary of the important results from the Indiana area is presented in Figure 1 and the table below:

Trench

Sample #

X n83z18

Y

Grades

Indiana

A0748605

542973

5305778

1.87% Cu, 1.27% Pb and 199 g/t Ag

A0748609

542961

5305784

1.90% Cu, 0.55% Pb and 155 g/t Ag

A0748606

542963

5305780

1.24% Cu, 0.66% Pb and 143 g/t Ag

Indiana-South

A0748610

542973

5305720

1.65% Cu and 37 g/t Ag

A0748902

542967

5305724

0.83% Cu and 26 g/t Ag

A0748901

542967

5305724

0.58% Cu and 48 g/t Ag

Indiana-North

A0748616

543024

5306170

1.48% Cu, 116 g/t Ag, and 2.43 g/t Au

A0748621

543002

5306171

0.83% Cu and 78 g/t Ag

Work continues throughout the entire property in preparation for the upcoming drilling program and is only focused on identifying new mineralized areas which are then trenched, mapped and sampled. No channels are being conducted at the moment in order to test as many anomalies as possible and to acquire the maximum of information as possible from the favorable units.

Figure 1: Wabash property – June 2021 grab samples results
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b74322ef-108b-4157-b995-100d403f9310

“The Indiana area was a pleasant surprise because it was located outside of the expected mineralized footprint. The results from Indiana are now taking it to another level when put in the geological context. We are seeing enrichment in silver that takes it to higher grades than those observed in the world class Kupfershiefer deposits in Poland. The enrichment in lead is an interesting bonus and to top it all off we have yet another indicator of a potential secondary enrichment in gold with 2.43 g/t Au. We have seen many grab samples throughout the property with up to 0.2 g/t Au and this sample now confirms this hypothesis. Furthermore, we are seeing from Indiana indications that the stratigraphic unit with favorable lithologies is significantly wider than what was originally observed at Trenches 1 through 7.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. Gold is analysed in Val d’Or using fire assay method (AU-AA25) with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples higher than 0.5 ppm Au. For base metals and silver, the pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) with ICP-AES finish. Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu, Zn or Pb, or 100 ppm Ag were reanalyzed with over limits methods (CU-OG62, ZN-OG62, PB-OG62, or AG-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi – Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi – Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 37,000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer à Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

For further information contact:

Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO
Phone: +1 450 641 5119 #5653
Email: kmugerman@kintavar.com
Web: www.kintavar.com

Forward looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” “target” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why 1 Analyst Predicts Moderna Stock Will Plunge Nearly 70%

    Can Moderna do the same? Here's why one analyst predicts that Moderna stock will plunge nearly 70%. Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors earlier this month that Moderna's valuation has gone from "unreasonable to ridiculous."

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Lowe's stock gains after surprise growth in sales, profit and same-store sales beat expectations

    Shares of Lowe's Companies rose 1.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal second-quarter profit, sales and same-store sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to July 30 rose to $3.02 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $2.83 billion, or $3.74 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.01. Sales grew 1.0%, to $27.57 billion from $27.30 billion, while the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Tencent Sales Grow Slowest in Two Years as Crackdown Weighs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holding Ltd.’s revenue increased at its slowest pace since 2019 after China’s expanding tech crackdown hit its mobile gaming empire, overshadowing newer businesses from cloud to social ads.Beijing’s months-long crackdown has ignited a trillion-dollar selloff in Chinese equities, up-ended online education and also pumped the brakes on growth across a swath of industries from advertising to car-sharing. This month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed esti

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Wish Stock?

    The future of e-commerce operator ContextLogic remains a divisive topic for the bulls and the bears.