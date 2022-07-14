U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Wabash Unveils Rebranded Trailer with New Company Logo

Wabash
·2 min read
In this article:
  WNC
Wabash
Wabash

Mudflap with new logo

A Wabash employee installs a mudflap with the new logo
A Wabash employee installs a mudflap with the new logo

Dry van trailer with new logo

Wabash DuraPlate dry van trailer features new logo
Wabash DuraPlate dry van trailer features new logo
Wabash Dry Vans with DuraPlate® Technology began rolling off the production line with the new Wabash logo mid-July 2022.

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today unveiled its first rebranded trailer with the company’s new Wabash® logo.

This reveal comes after Wabash announced a rebrand of the corporation, uniting its products and services, employees, customers and business partners as ‛One Wabash’ earlier this year.

“Our family of brands is stronger together and it’s exciting to see this vision brought to life on our trailers today,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy.

The rebrand follows other key milestones in Wabash’s strategic growth, including rallying employees around a new purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You®; leveraging the Wabash Management System to scale excellence; reorganizing into a customer-centric operating model; and aligning the company’s financial reporting structure with the new organizational design and go-to-market strategy.

“The entire city of Lafayette joins Wabash in celebrating today,” said Tony Roswarski, Mayor, Lafayette. “The new blue Wabash logo is a sign of Wabash’s continued commitment to innovation and community, and we are so glad that Wabash calls our great city of Lafayette ‘home.’”

Wabash’s entire line of industry-leading van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, truck bodies, process systems, and parts and services are also scheduled to be rebranded with the new Wabash logo by the end of the year.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®
Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6b1a661-4851-4e11-8138-ebaec8dba07a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3afe5e02-d9af-4411-9673-eeb6bfe3d32c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34600006-9ff7-49b1-8184-b63f31a1e2f4

CONTACT: Media Contact: Dana Stelsel Director, Communications (765) 771-5766 dana.stelsel@onewabash.com


