Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of May to €12.00. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 8.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Wacker Chemie Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 106% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 53.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 131%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.60 total annually to €12.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 35% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Wacker Chemie has been growing its earnings per share at 40% a year over the past five years. Wacker Chemie is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On Wacker Chemie's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Wacker Chemie is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Wacker Chemie you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

