What Is Wacker Neuson SE's (ETR:WAC) Share Price Doing?

While Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €23.80 and falling to the lows of €19.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wacker Neuson's current trading price of €19.60 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wacker Neuson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Wacker Neuson Worth?

According to my valuation model, Wacker Neuson seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Wacker Neuson today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €23.52, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Wacker Neuson’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Wacker Neuson?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Wacker Neuson. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, WAC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WAC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on WAC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Wacker Neuson (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

