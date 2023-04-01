Wacker Neuson's (ETR:WAC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) has announced that the dividend on 1st of June will be increased to €1.00, which will be 11% higher than last year's payment of €0.90 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 4.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Wacker Neuson's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Wacker Neuson was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.9% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Wacker Neuson has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Wacker Neuson's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Wacker Neuson's payments are rock solid. While Wacker Neuson is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wacker Neuson that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

