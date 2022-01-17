Wade Patterson Is 2022 IAAO President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L. Wade Patterson assumed the office of President of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) on Jan. 1, 2022. As IAAO 2022 President, Mr. Patterson is Chair of the Board of Directors and presides at all meetings of the Board and membership.

Outside of IAAO, Mr. Patterson previously served as County Assessor in the Garfield County Assessor's Office in Enid, Oklahoma.

He served as IAAO President-Elect in 2021, Vice President in 2020, and was on the IAAO Board of Directors from 2016-2018. He's also been a member of the Budget/Finance Committee, the Exhibitors Advisory Council, USPAP Committee, Executive Director Search Committee, Infrastructure Review Committee, and was Chair of the Communications Committee.

Mr. Patterson was on the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma IAAO Chapter and served as president in 2004-05; and on Oklahoma Assessor's Association Board of Directors, serving as president in 2009.

He was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization Sub-Committee; served on the Task Force on Comprehensive Tax Reform representing Gov. Mary Fallin, and was appointed by Gov. Brad Henry to the State Geographic Information Systems Council. He also served as Chair of the Oklahoma Assessor's Wind Committee; served on Oklahoma Assessor's Oil & Gas Committee, and as Chair from 2000-2006; was a member of the Oklahoma Assessor's Legislative Committee, serving as Chair from 2009-2015. He also served on the Oklahoma Assessor's Association Ag Committee.

In recent elections members also elected Patrick Alesandrini, CAE, RES, Hillsborough County Chief Deputy Property Assessor, Tampa, Florida, as IAAO President-Elect/Treasurer for 2022; and Rebecca Malmquist, CAE, Minneapolis City Assessor as IAAO Vice President for 2022.

New Board members elected for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 were Kara Endicott, CAE, RES, Real Property Valuation Manager, Johnson County, Kansas; Greg Hutchinson, Tax Assessor, Howell Township, New Jersey; and Robert "Bobby" T. Lee, Esq., AAS, Lee Law Firm, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Ryan Cavanah, CAE, National Sales Representative, Tax Management Associates, Nashville, Tennessee, will serve as the Associate member representative.

Additional details are available at www.iaao.org/Board2022.

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation and has approximately 8,500 members worldwide.

