Wadoo closes temporarily after frozen pipe bursts, floods Old Town Fort Collins store

Jennifer Dayton, store manager, and Amy Satterfield, owner of Wadoo, watch Jake Green of Hagen's Junk Removal load a truck with water-damaged furniture and goods from the store on Friday in Fort Collins. A fire suppression water line burst during a frigid spell, flooding Wadoo and adjacent business C3 Real Estate. Wadoo is closed while cleanup takes place.

Amy Satterfield has spent the last week cleaning up and wringing out soggy, waterlogged inventory at Wadoo Home and Gifts after a fire sprinkler line froze, thawed and burst Jan. 17 after the subzero cold snap days earlier.

Water rained down on thousands of dollars of goods, through the ceiling and insulation and down the walls, swamping the floor with 2 inches of standing water in her unit and two others in the 200 S. College Ave. condominium complex.

Wadoo has been closed for a week as Satterfield and staff clean up and clean out the store. She expects she'll be closed for at least another month while work crews bring down and repair ceilings, dry out the walls, repaint and clean.

"It made a huge mess," she said. On Friday, a junk hauler removed the last "ugly heap" of soggy material. She and her team have sorted through everything to see what was damaged and what wasn't, cleaning and storing everything that was salvageable.

With the store now empty, Satterfield said, "I'm nervous people might think we've gone out of business. We will be back as soon as we can."

Satterfield opened Wadoo in 2006 but moved into 200 College Ave. in 2011.

Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of the water line break at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 17 after temperatures had plummeted as low as minus 15 in the days leading up to the event.

Wadoo Home and Gifts, 200 S. College Ave., Suite 150, Fort Collins, was flooded Jan. 17 when a sprinkler pipe burst. The store is expected to be closed for at least a month while the cleanup occurs.

The building's insurer said they'd have to bring down the entire ceiling, remove the "nasty, wet" insulation and rebuild it, she said. They've cut holes in the drywall to pump air into the walls to dry them out.

Satterfield estimates she lost about $20,000 — about one-third — of her inventory as well as her checkout counter and cash register. "I don't think we will be open for at least a month, maybe two," she said.

Satterfield said she has insurance to cover the space, loss of business income, and payroll and inventory, "but you never know what (or how much) insurance will cover."

