Wael Richeh, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wael Richeh, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Neurologist in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his exceptional work as a Neurologist at the Shannon Medical Center.

As a trusted board-certified neurologist, Dr. Richeh has accrued 19 years of professional experience in his field. Proudly serving the San Angelo, TX community at Shannon Medical Center for the past five years, he offers a vast repertoire of knowledge and expertise in neurophysiology, seizures, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. He has an out-patient practice, and sees patients in the hospital as well. Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Richeh continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

An academic scholar, Dr. Richeh's acclaimed career began after he earned his MD in a 7-year program at Damascus University. Following graduation, he completed his Neurology Residency and Neuro Immunology/Multiple Sclerosis Fellowship at Pitie-Salpetriere University Hospital in Paris, France. He then went on to complete a Neurology residency and Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. (New Orleans). With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Richeh is board certified in Neurology.

To stay up-to-date with the latest developments in his field, Dr. Richeh has maintained active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electro Diagnostic Medicine, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

An active member of his community, Dr. Richeh is a supporter of St. Jude's Hospital for Children and the United Presbyterian Church of San Angelo. Recognitions for his exceptional career include featured profiles on tylerpaper.com, prnewswire.com, sharecare.com, md.com, and finance.yahoo.com.

Dr. Richeh dedicates this honorable recognition to Carol Guttierez, MD (mentor and program director at LSU), and Jean Englund, MD (Chair Neurology at LSU).

For further information, please visit https://www.shannonhealth.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wael-richeh-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301356009.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

