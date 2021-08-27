U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

WAFBA and Let’s Talk Hemp Announce Details for the Upcoming Southern Hemp Expo 2021

Southern Hemp Expo
·3 min read

  • The Southern Hemp Expo will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center on September 2-4, 2021.

  • The event will play host to a number of industry experts and sector leaders, which will be divided into three distinct daily sessions.

  • The first day of the conference will play host to a business conference, subsequently transitioning into a farm symposium and conclude with an “experience hemp day,” featuring exhibitors covering every aspect of the hemp supply chain.

RALEIGH,, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via HempWire -- We Are For Better Alternatives (“WAFBA”) and Let’s Talk Hemp, both of which are leading organizations for the advancement and advocacy of hemp farming, processing, production, innovation, education and legalization in the USA, are set to host the upcoming Southern Hemp Expo 2021 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 2-4, 2021.

The three-day event will take place in the 160,000-plus square feet of dedicated space of the Raleigh Convention Center. It is set to feature a robust line-up of industry experts, leaders and exhibitors divided into three distinct sessions of live education programming and seminars.

On September 2, Southern Hemp Expo will host a business conference, presented by EarthX, comprising educational and interactive sessions discussing current and future market economics, CBD regulation and the FDA, athletes and hemp, technology and innovation, investment opportunities and more.

Subsequently, on September 3, the event will transition to a farm symposium, presented by Franny’s Farmacy, dedicated to educating attendees about the latest developments within hemp fiber and grain processing, hemp as a superfood and livestock feed, soil health and genetics, regenerative agriculture, carbon credits, harvesting and processing innovations, as well as ongoing market opportunities.

The third and final session on September 4 will be an “experience hemp day,” with exhibitors displaying booths covering every part of the emerging hemp supply chain, including farming, processing, biofuel, textiles, fiber, CBD, pet treats, hemp foods and beverages, and building materials.

“From wellness supplements to superfoods and protein powders, paper and textiles, biofuels and building materials, the evolving U.S. hemp industry continues to grow,” stated Southern Hemp Expo organizer, Morris Beegle. “We are excited to bring a large supply chain trade show and conference to the East Coast, taking place at the Raleigh Convention Center. We are beginning the next chapter of the expansion of the global industrial hemp industry,” he added.

This year’s Southern Hemp Expo is presented by CannaAid, a leading online CBD retailer and wholesaler. Additional event sponsors include the East Coast Hemp Supply Inc., GRENEx, Hemp Extraction, and Benchmark CBD.

For more information and to register for the upcoming Southern Hemp Expo, visit https://www.southernhempexpo.com.

About Let’s Talk Hemp

Let’s Talk Hemp is a leading media platform that focuses on “Changing the Cannabis Conversation.” We curate news, education, and information about hemp and cannabis to our podcast listeners, newsletter subscribers, and digital magazine readers so that they can learn more about the industry and get tips and tricks on the latest technologies.

Event Contact

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural, 303.807.1042, steve@compassnaturalmarketing.com
Morris Beegle, Colorado Hemp Company, 970.541.0448, hemp@coloradohempcompany.com

Wire Service Contact

HempWire
Denver, CO
www.HempWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@HempWire.com


