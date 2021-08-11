Wafer Fabrication Market to Reach USD 62 Billion by 2025 at 4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Wafer Fabrication Market information by Equipment Type, Fabrication Process, End User and Region – forecast to 2027” the Market size is expected to grow from USD 50.56 billion in 2018 to USD 62 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%.

Wafer Fabrication Market Scope:

Wafer fabrication is a process to produce complete electrical or photonic circuits on semiconductor wafers. This process is used to produce coveted semiconductor chips. Semiconductors have become essential for today's digital lives and modern economies. They are used in nearly all modern products, from cars & kitchen appliances to telecommunications networks & healthcare equipment. Semiconductors also power cell phones, laptops, cars, televisions, and other consumer goods.

These tiny chips are finding their way into more and more applications, such as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) in vehicles, the internet of things (IoT), and future mobility devices. As the 5G era begins, the demand for chips and wafer fabrication will only go up. Growing investments in telecom and computing technology are projected to foster the wafer fabrication equipment market. Resultantly, the Wafer Fabrication Market would witness exponential traction and increased funding support.

Dominant Key Players on Wafer Fabrication Market Covered Are:

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd (Japan)

Lam Research Corporation (US)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Applied Materials, Inc. (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Intel Corporation (US)

Motorola Solutions, Inc (US)

KLA-Tencor Corporation (US)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)

Okmetic Oy (Finland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

ASML Holding NV (Netherlands)y

Wafer Fabrication Market Drivers:

As the global economy gears up for the biggest recovery, advancing semiconductor development would be a win for many countries. Semiconductor manufacturers are making necessary investments to ensure a vibrant semiconductor industry.

Story continues

Every communication, retail, hospital, and factory floor runs on semiconductors. The initial fab process is relatively modest by industry standards, with the most sophisticated nanometre semiconductor manufacturing technology. It is now clear that additional production capacity and investment might represent more opportunities. That is why governments offer incentive plans to support domestic chip manufacturing. They also modify their existing legislation, allowing foreign firms to invest substantially.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The wafer fabrication market forecast is segmented into equipment type, fabrication process, end-user, and region. The equipment type segment is sub-segmented into oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, ion implantation equipment, and others.

The fabrication process segment is sub-segmented into the front end of line processing and back end of line processing. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into memory manufacturer and integrated device manufacturer. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global wafer fabrication market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of major semiconductor equipment manufacturers in this region. Besides, the growing financial support and government initiatives drive the market, encouraging companies to invest in the construction of new semiconductor fabrication plants in the region. Significant numbers of wafer fabrication industries in the region, alongside the rising adoption of portable electronic devices, attributes to the growth of the wafer fab market.

North America holds the second-best position globally in terms of wafer fabrication market revenue. The market is fostered by the augmenting demand and high adoption of consumer electronics devices in the region.

Rapidly changing technology has been encouraging the adoption of the wafer fabrication process in electronic device manufacturing in this region. Additionally, major technology providers in the region, such as Motorola Solutions, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, positively impact the wafer fabrication market size.

Europe is witnessing significant growth in the wafer fabrication market value. Factors such as the growing adoption of automated systems and fast networks & processors with high computing power substantiate the region's wafer fabrication market share.

AI, machine learning, and IoT-based systems and the rising demand for better efficiency and productivity of overall processes influence the market growth. Furthermore, the spurring rise in industries including aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, automotive, and others boost the region's wafer fabrication market share.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wafer Fabrication Market

The onset of the COVID 19 pandemic accelerated semiconductors' demand, disrupting global supply chains and manufacturing lines in key industries. This further led to the lack of sufficient capacity needed as a foundation for a resilient worldwide supply chain for chips. The abrupt chip shortage hamstrung industries from automobiles to appliance makers and prompted a scramble to find quick solutions.

Experts predict that the shortage of chips would extend into 2022. This acute shortage of chips signifies that there is no better time than now to have semiconductor facilities. Therefore, governments across the globe are working on a plan to encourage the domestic production of semiconductors. Subsequently, the world's biggest makers have warned to ramp up capacity. Chipmakers are pumping record investments to meet the surge in demand.

This further reset the focus on advancing and streamlining semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Resultantly, the wafer fabrication market is projected to witness increasing demand in years to come. Also, the revamping efforts in industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and IT & telecommunication sectors are estimated to further push the wafer fabrication industry.

