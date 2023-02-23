Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the wafer processing equipment market are Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc, SPTS Technologies Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Disco Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd.

(Accretech), Motorola Solutions Inc, KLA-Tencor Corporation, and Hitachi Kokusai Electronic Inc.



The global wafer processing equipment market will grow from $138.3 billion in 2022 to $150.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The wafer processing equipment market is expected to grow to $202.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The wafer processing equipment market consists of sales of simple diffusion, osmosis and facilitated diffusion.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Wafer processing equipment refer to equipment used to convert semiconductors such as gallium arsenide and crystalline silicon germanium into thin round slices, which can be used as a substrate for microelectronic devices.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wafer processing equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the wafer processing equipment market.



The regions covered in the wafer processing equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of wafer processing equipment are oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, and other types.The oxidation systems in wafer processing equipment refer to the formation of silicon dioxide and are exposed to an oxidizing environment.



The various applications include MEMS, RFID, CMOS image sensor, and other applications. These are used by medical, military, solar, industrial, and other end users.



Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to boost the growth of the wafer processing equipment market.An increase in the demand for electronic products has raised customer expectations regarding improved characteristics of new electronic devices.



Several consumer electronics and identity solutions including identification tags, smart cards, and more are combined with RFIDs and use wafers for the fabrication of integrated circuits.There is an increasing demand for these ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers by customers for smooth incorporation into electronic devices.



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market value was $ 10.93 billion in 2019 and is predicted to double to reach $21.18 billion by the end of 2025. In addition to this, rising utilization and consumption of consumer electronic devices are likely to fuel the demand for semiconductors which in turn is expected to propel the revenues for the wafer processing equipment market during the forecast period.



Huge investment requirements for semiconductor manufacturing are expected to limit the market growth.High investment need is the biggest challenge in setting up semiconductor fab units.



The initial investment for setting up a semiconductor fabs unit is around $8 billion and is likely to grow further in the coming years.Moreover, high maintenance and continuous technology up-gradation add to the extra cost, acting as a major constraint for setting up the semiconductor manufacturing facilities.



This scenario is anticipated to hinder the demand for wafer processing equipment from the semiconductor industry.



Growing demand for miniaturized wafers with the improved performance of devices is a leading trend in the wafer processing equipment market.Semiconductor substrates such as wafers are thinned down to final thicknesses of tens of µm.



Most of the semiconductor wafers such as those used in memory, CIS, and power applications are thinned down to 100 µm-200 µm.Further thickness reduction with the necessity to maximize the memory capacity of single packages, improved data transfer rates, and power consumption mostly fuelled by mobile applications is required in the case of memory devices.



Standard memory devices such as 2D NAND/DRAM use silicon wafers that are thicker than 200 µm.By 2025, 3D stacked DRAM thickness is expected to keep reducing from 50 µm - 30 µm thick silicon substrates.



Currently, BSI CIS wafers are the thinnest wafers across all applications with a thickness below 10 µm. Thus, ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers for incorporation into the devices are continuously gaining popularity in recent years.



In December 2021, YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc), a US-based manufacturing company engaged in providing process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Yes would provide better technological expertise to markets including HPC, artificial intelligence/machine learning, 5G, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and other computationally intensive applications.



This would further benefit its current and future customers. SPEC is a US-based manufacturing company providing wet process equipment for acid and solvent surface modification (cleaning, etching, stripping), electroplating, and electroless (chemical) plating for all industries that require high levels of cleanliness in their processes.



The countries covered in the wafer processing equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The wafer processing equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wafer processing equipment market statistics, including wafer processing equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wafer processing equipment market share, detailed wafer processing equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wafer processing equipment industry.

