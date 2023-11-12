Wag! Group Co.'s (NASDAQ:PET) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

There wouldn't be many who think Wag! Group Co.'s (NASDAQ:PET) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Consumer Services industry in the United States is similar at about 1.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Wag! Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Wag! Group as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Wag! Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Wag! Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 73% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 26% each year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 17% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Wag! Group's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Wag! Group currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

