Wage growth jumps to record high - latest updates

Pay growth reached record levels outside the pandemic period in the three months to April

Wages have grown at their fastest pace on record outside of the pandemic, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates to avoid an inflationary spiral.

Regular pay excluding bonuses increased by 7.2pc in the three months to April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figure was ahead of economists’ predictions of 6.9pc and higher than of an upwardly revised 6.8pc in the previous three months.

Average regular pay growth for the private sector was also the largest outside the pandemic at 7.6pc, while public sector pay increased 5.6pc, the largest since August to October 2003.

The latest figures will make for uncomfortable reading in Threadneedle Street.

The Bank of England’s rate-setters are expected to raise interest rates for the 13th consecutive time next week in a blow to households.

Policymakers look to wage growth as an indicator of how embedded inflation is becoming in the economy despite the initial shock from the energy crisis subsiding.

Despite the red-hot pay figures, employees continue to see their real wages deteriorate, as high inflation of 8.7pc eats away any pay gains and hammers households.

Real pay fell by 2pc when including bonuses, down from 3pc in January to March.

Read the latest updates below.

Miners boost FTSE 100 amid hopes for China growth

Stock markets in the UK have edged up amid a boost from mining stocks, with investors shrugging off concerns about record wage rises in Britain.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3pc, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index was up 0.2pc.

Miners climbed 1.6pc as metal prices rose on hopes of improved demand after top consumer China cut borrowing costs to boost economic growth.

With markets pricing in a halt in the Fed’s policy tightening on Wednesday and a hike in July, data on US consumer inflation for May later in today will set the tone for those expectations.

Back home, the Office for National Statistics has revealed that Britain’s jobs market looked much stronger than expected in the three months to April, bolstering bets of continued interest rate increases by the Bank of England this year.

Online trading platform CMC Markets dropped 5pc after flagging a hit to first-quarter net operating income.

British Gas owner expects 'significantly higher' profits as household bills surge

The parent firm of British Gas has said profits will be “significantly higher” in its household energy business over the first half of 2023.

London-listed energy giant Centrica said the retail division, which includes British Gas, has been boosted by regulatory changes that allowed it to reclaim some losses from selling at capped prices.

It comes after a year which has seen British households swallow sharp increases in their energy bills after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked a surge in wholesale gas prices.

The Government’s current Energy Price Guarantee means annual energy costs have been limited to £2,500 for the average household, but prices are set to fall in July as the cap from energy regulator Ofgem is reduced.

In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting, the UK’s biggest energy supplier said the first five months of 2023 have been “strong overall” for the company, despite a reduction in wholesale prices.

It said group adjusted earnings per share are set to be at the “top end” of analyst expectations for the year.

British Gas is owned by Centrica - Toby Melville/REUTERS

Jobs market showing 'signs of normalising,' says PwC

The labour market in Britain remains tight but is showing “signs of normalising”, according to PwC economist Jake Finney. He said:

Declining inactivity saw both the employment and the unemployment rates increase on the previous quarter. As a result, the total number of employed workers has returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time. This indicates that the labour market is gradually normalising. Despite a bigger workforce, total pay growth increased to 6.5pc while regular pay growth increased to 7.2pc - its highest growth rate outside of the pandemic. This will add to the Bank of England’s concerns about inflation persistence due to continued high wage growth. However, the rise in pay growth is partially due to base effects, and the Bank of England’s own survey data of CFOs shows that pay growth momentum is slowing. A rate hike in June now seems all but locked in but we expect that we are closer to the peak base rate than markets are expecting.

Markets bet on rates to hit 5.75pc this year

Traders are betting that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5.75pc by the end of the year after data showed wages rising at a record pace, risking an inflationary spiral.

Markets have fully priced in rises of 0.25 percentage points at the next three meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Bets are also being placed on rises at the Bank’s November and December meetings.

If the rises come to pass, that would take borrowing costs to their highest level since November 2007.

Markets rise amid tight employment figures

Stock markets have shrugged off data showing record wage rises across the UK, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia overnight.

The FTSE 100 has risen 0.4pc after the open to 7,589.25 while the midcap FTSE 250 has jumped 0.2pc to 19,233.28.

It comes ahead of a US inflation update this afternoon and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate increase tomorrow.

Pound rises against the dollar as wages surge

The pound has jumped after the latest data showed wages rising at a record pace outside of the pandemic, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Sterling has risen 0.4pc against the dollar to move in the direction of $1.26.

The pound is flat against the euro, which is worth just below 86p.

Wage growth 'a big problem' for the Bank of England

Hussain Mehdi, macro & investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, raised concerns that the UK labour market “continues to confound expectations”. He said:

For the Bank of England, wage growth is a big problem – it is simply at too high a level to allow inflation to hit the 2pc target. And unlike in the US, there are no obvious signs that wage pressures are moderating. Participation remains constrained by issues around long-term sickness. In the context of April’s shock inflation print, this puts significant pressure on the Bank of England to increase rates again at next week’s policy meeting – another 25bp hike seems the most likely option. We continue to believe that the Bank of England will hike at the August and September meetings implying Bank Rate breaches 5pc. With the possibility of “higher-for longer” rates, a UK recession looks unavoidable as tight monetary policy filters into the real economy – including the housing market. We retain a cautious view on UK risk assets.

Worker shortages 'to remain a long-term issue'

Jack Kennedy, UK economist at jobs site Indeed, said the latest jobs data will be of concern to the Bank of England as it seeks to calm a wage-price spiral.

While worker shortages have eased, with vacancies falling for the eleventh consecutive month in May, it is likely to remain a long-term issue. He said:

Indeed data shows that hiring challenges persist particularly in lower-paid, in-person sectors. Jobseeker interest in occupations like cleaning, community work, hospitality & tourism and construction remains lower than pre-pandemic. But higher-paid, remote-friendly sectors like tech, mathematics and media & communications continue to see increased jobseeker interest. These trends are reinforced by the UK’s post-Brexit migration policy which prioritises the higher-skilled end of the labour market and healthcare occupations in particular. Worker shortages in lower-paid sectors are likely to remain a feature of the labour market for some time to come.

'Family finances are being squeezed to breaking point,' says Reeves

Responding to the latest unemployment figures, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

Our country has enormous potential. We should be leading in the industries of the future and creating good jobs across Britain, but the Tories continue to hold us back. Family finances are being squeezed to breaking point by a further fall in real wages, and record numbers of people are out of work due to long-term sickness.

Rising prices 'continuing to eat into people’s pay checks,' warns Hunt

After the latest employment data from the Office for National Statistics, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

The number of people in work has reached a record high, and the IMF and OECD recently credited our major reforms at the Budget which will help even more back into work while growing the economy. But rising prices are continuing to eat into people’s pay checks – so we must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year to boost living standards.

Cost of living crisis 'pushing people back into work'

There were some signs of the UK’s labour supply woes easing in the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, which are likely to be welcomed by policy-makers.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the details:

The number of people in employment reached a record high in the latest quarter, although relative to the size of the population the rate remains below pre-Covid levels. It came as economic inactivity - meaning the share of people neither in work nor job-hunting - fell by 0.4 percentage points on the quarter to 21pc in February to April. The decrease was driven by people who were classed as inactive for “other reasons” and those looking after family or home. It suggests that the cost of living crisis is pushing people back into work. However, the number of people who are out of work because they have been classed as long-term sick yet again broke another record well past 2.5 million. Despite pay soaring, signs are also mounting of a gradual labour market slowdown, with the number of vacancies falling by 79,000 on the quarter. This is the 11th consecutive fall, as companies say economic pressures are weighing on recruitment. There were 257,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in April 2023.

Job vacancies fall amid 'uncertainty across industries'

In a sign that the jobs market may be loosening slightly, the number of job vacancies fell, although employment levels reached a new record and unemployment declined.

From March to May, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 79,000 on the quarter to 1,051,000.

It was the 11th consecutive period that vacancies have fallen.

The Office for National Statistics said it reflects “uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment”.

There were 1,051,000 million job vacancies on average across March to May 2023.



This was down 79,000 on the previous 3 months, with employers still saying economic pressures are holding back recruitment.



➡️ https://t.co/qcPaqHO7vL pic.twitter.com/eHVqt1YPIj — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 13, 2023

Payrolled staff reach 30m

There were an estimated 30m payrolled employees in May, a monthly increase of 23,000 on the revised April 2023 figures, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The number of employees on the payroll rose by 23,000 in May 2023.



It's now 1.016 million above its pre #COVID19 pandemic level.



The number of employees on the payroll rose by 23,000 in May 2023. It's now 1.016 million above its pre #COVID19 pandemic level.

Health and social care drive jobs growth

As data showed record employment and wage rises, the Office for National Statistics’ director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

With another rise in employment, the number of people in work overall has gone past its pre-pandemic level for the first time, setting a new record high, as have total hours worked. The biggest driver in recent jobs growth, meanwhile, is health and social care, followed by hospitality. While there has been another drop in the number of people neither working nor looking for work, which is now falling right across the age range, those outside the jobs market due to long-term sickness continues to rise, to a new record. In cash terms, basic pay is now growing at its fastest since current records began, apart from the period when the figures were distorted by the pandemic. However, even so, wage rises continue to lag behind inflation.

The number of people in employment increased to a record high in the three months to April with increases in both the number of employees and self-employed workers.

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76pc from February to April, 0.2 percentage points higher than November to January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for February to April show:



▪️ employment was 76.0%

▪️ unemployment was 3.8%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.0%



Headline indicators for the UK labour market for February to April show: employment was 76.0%, unemployment was 3.8%, economic inactivity was 21.0%

Good morning

Wages have grown at their fastest pace on record outside the pandemic period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Regular pay excluding bonuses increased by 7.2pc in the three months to April.

What happened overnight

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) livened up the wait for today’s highly-anticipated US inflation data by lowering a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months.

Several analysts had been expecting a cut to the one-year medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday, when the PBOC is widely expected to roll over maturing loans. Today’s 10 basis-point reduction to the seven-day reverse repo rate promptly removed any lingering doubt about China’s policy bent toward stimulus in the face of persistently weak economic data.

The move had little broader impact on stock markets but did spur a rally in China’s benchmark 10-year government bonds and sent the beleaguered yuan to six-and-a-half-month lows - without doing much to boost local stocks, in a worrying reflection of what’s increasingly being dubbed a loss of confidence in Chinese growth prospects.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks tracked Wall Street’s higher close and the US dollar was on the back foot ahead of an expected pause in the Federal Reserve’s cycle of rising interest rates on Wednesday.

Wall Street closed higher, carrying the S&P 500 to its highest level in more than a year, ahead of this afternoon’s US consumer price inflation (CPI) release.

The S&P 500 rose 40.07 points, or 0.9pc, to 4,338.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.55 points, or 0.6pc, to 34,066.33. The Nasdaq composite rose 202.78 points, or 1.5pc to 13,461.92.

Meanwhile, HSBC announced it is shuttering its wealth and personal banking business in New Zealand.

The London-listed bank last year said it was reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it.

