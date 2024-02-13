Treasuries Yields Jump as Traders Pare Rate Cut Bets After CPI

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields jumped as traders pushed back to June expectations for the first interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve following sticky inflation data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Fed policy-sensitive two-year yield rose as much as 16 basis points to 4.63%, before paring back slightly to hover at about 4.58%. Rates on Treasuries of all maturities were up by at least six basis points after the so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% from December, more than expected and the most in eight months, according to government figures out Tuesday.

Swaps contracts referencing the US central bank policy meetings now see only about a 32% probability of a rate decrease in May, down from about 64% before the consumer price data was reported. The first full quarter point rate cuts was pushed out to July from June and traders cut to under 100 basis points compared to about 113 basis points earlier.

“It’s not good news,” today’s CPI figures, Jay Bryson, Wells Fargo & Co. chief economist, said on Bloomberg Television. Still, “the Fed is not going to make a decision based on one data point. And May is still a long ways away.”

Bryson also stressed that the Fed guides its monetary policy from the personal consumption expenditure prices index, which is showing inflation running at a lower pace.

(Updates rate throughtout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.