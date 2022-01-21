U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    -38.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,442.00
    -174.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,630.25
    -210.75 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.30
    -12.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    -0.4200 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,496.47
    -2,481.86 (-5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.37
    -66.89 (-6.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,377.44
    -395.49 (-1.42%)
     

Wagga Wagga NSW New Home Building Licensed Franchise Opportunity Launched

Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd
·2 min read

Starting a building venture in Australia is risky, but with the right mentor, there is a great chance for success. Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd (0428-536-021) has announced a business opportunity for anyone willing to create a profitable local business while joining a nationally recognised brand.

Coffs Harbour, Australia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Australian-based construction group has announced a new business opportunity for builders operating within the NSW Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Orange and Albury regions, offering them the chance to become owners of a licensed home construction franchise.

More information is available at https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au

With its latest announcement, Integrity Franchising seeks to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to benefit from the continuing growth of Australia’s residential housing market and help them gain a strong competitive edge in their area. By joining the group’s nationwide network of franchisee builders, businesses maintain their independence while benefiting from the know-how and resources of an experienced industry player.

Integrity Franchising’s offer is suitable for anyone believing to be equipped with the skills to run a building franchise but lacking resources to prosper. Property developers, real estate agents, and tradesmen can now partner with a leading home building expert who will help them meet licensing requirements while providing them with business training and support.

Building professionals who join the franchise scheme will be given access to a catalogue of over 1,600 custom and project home designs, which they can offer to their clients.

From block homes, duplexes, homesteads and investor homes, all designs are available through Integrity Franchising’s proprietary software. The projects can be viewed in 3D, enabling building professionals to present future homeowners with virtual walkthroughs of their properties and facilitate more engaging interactions.

The group’s dedicated team also provides would-be business owners with ongoing support in sales and marketing processes, graphic design, accounting, contract preparation, and pre-contract estimation. Interested parties can learn more about the company’s iProx rapid estimation program from founder Glenn Leet by visiting https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/news/article/rapid-estimation-of-new-homes-made-easy-with-iprox

Franchisees can choose from two types of territories, namely regional ($30,000) and metro ($50,000), or translating into a payment plan of 12 monthly instalments of $3,000 and $5,000, respectively. Among the territories on offer are steep sites that many competitors avoid. By utilising Integrity Franchising’s creative housing solutions, builders can take advantage of this untapped niche and expand their market share amid the declining supply of flat terrains across the country.

Further details can be found at Integrity Franchising What’s In It For You?

Source: Integrity Franchising News

Website: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/

CONTACT: Name: Glenn Leet Organization: Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd Address: Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450, Australia Phone: +61-428-536-021


Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 In

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTh

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resum

  • SomeraRoad marketing Cheesecake Factory property, Rite-Aid store still to come at SouthSide Works for sale

    The owner of a mixed-use development on the South Side opts to put portions of it up for sale as it proceeds with its other projects and plans there.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • China-Based Auditors Pose Risks for U.S. Companies, Study Shows

    The probability that accounting problems will occur increases as Chinese firms perform a larger share of an audit, say three professors.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Microsoft's bid for Activision Blizzard comes with 2 big legal hurdles

    Microsoft’s (MSFT) largest-ever acquisition, a pending $68.7 billion all-cash purchase of gaming giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI), comes with distinct, and potentially significant, legal hurdles.

  • Existing-home sales decline amid listings shortage, surprising most economists

    Economists had anticipated that home sales would remain flat, following the emergence of the omicron variant.

  • Soy Seen Toppling King Corn as Inflation Upends Plantings

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over, corn. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesAfter months of surging fertilizer prices, America’s biggest crop is set to be unseated by soybeans when it comes to planting size. The less

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.