Wagner’s aborted coup piles pressure on Russia’s economy

Russia

Wagner’s attempted mutiny in Russia has put wheat prices on course for their biggest monthly gain in eight years as the armed uprising last weekend sent the rouble tumbling and triggered a surge in gas prices.

As traders weighed the implications of the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s rule during his 23 years in power, wheat futures rallied as much as 3.2pc.

The value of the Russian rouble sank to its lowest level in nearly 15 months against the dollar, while European natural gas prices rose as much as 14pc on Monday before easing back. Gas prices have leapt by around 20pc this month, driven largely by prolonged production outages in Norway.

Across the world, ripples could be felt. Russia is forecast to be the world’s biggest wheat exporter this year, and any shift in its shipments would have a significant impact on global flows.

The increase in wheat futures means prices are now on track for a 29pc monthly gain. The biggest rise since 2015 has also been driven by the worst US midwest drought in a decade, threatening grain and soybean crops across the Atlantic.

While the uprising was brief, it gave the world a glimpse of a crisis that was only narrowly averted last weekend.

Andrei Belousov, Russia’s first deputy prime minister, said demand for cash in 15 Russian regions increased by as much as 80pc after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced his march on Moscow.

The declaration by the chef-turned-warlord prompted queues outside banks, while traffic around supermarkets in some regions near Rostov-on-Don near the Black Sea surged as people stockpiled food, according to Belousov.

“The civil unrest in Russia over the weekend illustrates the fragility of the current Russian political situation, and the importance of understanding the risks to Russia supply associated with potential domestic upheaval,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a client note.

Daan Struyven, an economist at Goldman, said that the ease with which Wagner rolled their tanks into Rostov suggested they had the power to disrupt global oil flows.

The city is next to the Sea of Azov, which itself is connected to the Black Sea, one of Russia’s major export hubs for seaborne oil. Wagner’s connections in Libya also have the potential to “block almost all” of the country’s production of 1.1 million barrels per day, Goldman said, creating a situation which could spell trouble for the Kremlin.

“History suggests that the probability of a significant and persistent decline in Russia oil supply is closely related to the probability of a major domestic civil conflict, leading to the destruction of oil infrastructure,” Goldman analysts warned.

“The fact that Putin invoked what happened during the Russian Revolution of 1917 in his address [over the weekend] suggests that the perceived probability of significant domestic upheaval at some point has likely risen.”

At the same time, Russia is facing another crisis: there simply are not enough people to keep the economy afloat.

Clemens Grafe at Goldman believes that worker shortages are currently “the most binding constraint on the Russian economy”. The combination of conscription and people fleeing means the labour force has contracted 1.5pc since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin admitted in April that the country “does not have enough workers”, while Russian economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov has warned that issues with training and productivity were becoming “questions of survival”.

A report published by Russia’s Yegor Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy has argued that understaffing in the country represents “a deep and long-term problem” that is holding back the country’s growth with worker shortages now meaning “there is simply no one to produce” in their place.

Goldman’s Grafe says the Wagner mutiny will make things worse. “The first response could be that the army intensifies its search for conscripts and volunteers amid a very tight labour market,” he says.

This could stoke inflation, which has so far remained subdued, even as unemployment fell to a record low of 3.3pc in April.

The head of Russia’s central bank has already issued a warning that inflation risks taking off in the coming months after Putin ordered more people to the front line last September.

“Labour shortages are increasing in many industries amid the effects of the partial mobilisation as growth in businesses’ demand for labour continues,” Elvira Nabiullina said this month. “Pro-inflationary risks from the labour market are intensifying. Significant labour shortages may lead to labour productivity growth lagging behind growth in real wages.”

A bigger wage bill and more military spending risks stoking inflation and depleting the government’s coffers as the war already threatens to bleed Putin’s war chest dry.

Russia’s deficit in the first five months of this year stood at $41.9bn (£33bn), according to the Russian finance ministry, with spending 26.5pc higher year-on-year over that period. Income was down 18.5pc.

While a surge in oil prices boosted Moscow’s finances at the start of the war in Ukraine, this is now heading into reverse.

Russia’s national wealth fund stood at around $153bn at the start of this month, compared with $175bn at the start of the war, according to the country’s finance ministry.

Dwindling oil and gas revenues combined with massive outlays to pay for the war have already blown a hole in the Kremlin’s budget plans for this year, with this year’s deficit already 117pc of annual plans.

Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, believes Putin will be forced to drain this war chest further “in an effort to appease militarist factions”.

He says there are “significant” long-term implications. “Russia’s economy has found an equilibrium that preserves low inflation and stable balance sheets and positive growth in the face of sanctions by operating a relatively-limited war effort.”

He says policymakers “have not been forced to adopt policies that sacrifice this stability for the war, but that could now change”.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted coup brought to the fore Russia's fragile political situation - Prigozhin Press Service via AP

“Greater military spending, a larger mobilisation of resources and a lower commitment among policymakers to fiscal discipline and inflation-targeting could lead to much weaker macroeconomic stability in Russia.”

That is not to say that Capital Economics is expecting “Russia will turn into a full-blown war economy”. “There’s no indication that President Putin is willing to go down this route. Even so, any increase in military efforts could be met with further Western sanctions, leave Russia more exposed to lower oil prices and weaken Russia’s resilience.”

Maximillian Hess, an academic and author of a forthcoming book about Russia’s war, warns that, ultimately, the Russian economy could end up as isolated as its leader.

In his view, what is likely to happen is the economic players who are aligned to the Russian security forces known as siloviki will “double down on arguments that the state needs more control everywhere”.

“I expect consolidation across key industries and have for a while but while my previous timeline was that, in three to four years, there will be only a few major metals companies and only one oil company - Rosneft - this could be sped up as a result.”

This will change Russia’s economy forever, he believes. “The economy will go from an autocratic system with elements of capitalism to an autarkic one with the false veneer of it.”

