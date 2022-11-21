U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.07
    -16.27 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,699.96
    -45.73 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.14
    -118.92 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.08
    -15.65 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -0.34 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.50
    -14.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0081 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0570
    +1.7320 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,849.72
    -670.94 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.21
    -7.15 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Wagoneer Tops Large SUV Segment for Residual Value: J.D. Power

·4 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Wagoneer debuts for 2023 with a new 420-horsepower engine
Wagoneer debuts for 2023 with a new 420-horsepower engine

  • Wagoneer launching with powerful new Hurricane engine for 2023; continues to offer best-in-class towing capability

  • Rooted in Jeep® brand heritage, Wagoneer marks the rebirth of a premium American icon, redefining "American premium" while delivering a unique customer experience

  • Premium Wagoneer interior features up to 50 inches of total screen surface, available Amazon Fire TV Built-In and McIntosh audio system

  • J.D. Power Best Residual Value Award comes on the heels of other prestigious honors

The premium, powerful Wagoneer is predicted to hold its value best among large SUVs, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards.

The U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This value retention is a key variable in the lease cost of a vehicle, underscoring an automaker's success in the areas of long-term quality and design, as well as the overall desirability of automotive brands and their models.

"Wagoneer is a breakthrough vehicle if ever there was one," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep® brand North America. "The market was waiting for a product with its unique blend of prestige, capability and comfort. Like the original, Wagoneer has filled a significant void, and it's done so with genuine flair, demonstrating our commitment to redefining American premium and a unique customer experience."

Against this backdrop, the Wagoneer debuts for 2023 with a dynamic, new engine – the 420-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6. The new engine, which comes as standard equipment in the Wagoneer Series II and Wagoneer Series III, generates peak torque of 468 lb.-ft.

Such capability enables Wagoneer to retain best-in-class towing honors of up to 10,000 pounds.

Other available features that distinguish the Wagoneer from its competitors are:

  • Uconnect 5 connectivity

  • Head-up display

  • Up to 50 inches of total screen surface

  • Amazon Fire TV Built-In

  • McIntosh audio system

"Cutting-edge technology and refinement paired with Jeep heritage and capability places the Wagoneer atop the highly competitive large SUV segment for the 2023 Residual Value Awards," said Eric Lyman, Vice President ALG.

The Wagoneer's U.S. ALG Residual Value Award builds on recent honors, such as Luxury Vehicle of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press, as well as Best Interior and Best New Features (for the Hurricane Twin Turbo) at the Texas Truck Rodeo.

Numerous variables affect the actual residual value of a vehicle over a multi-year lease term. Examples include mileage, quality/reliability, options and feature sets, weather and macroeconomic environment. Since these factors need to be taken into account in order to accurately forecast residual values, the more granularity and greater the understanding of the effect of each variable, the better equipped manufacturers and lenders are to be able to maximize profitability. The combination of J.D. Power insights and data with the deep experience of ALG in residual values allows for even more accurate end-of-lease forecasting capabilities.

Wagoneer
Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Wagoneer and company news and video on:
Company blog: https://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Consumer website: www.wagoneer.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/wagoneer or https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: www.instagram.com/wagoneer or www.instagram.com/StellantisNA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Wagoneer or https://twitter.com/StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/user/PentastarVideo

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagoneer-tops-large-suv-segment-for-residual-value-jd-power-301684253.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • Cargill names new CEO, Tesla recalls more EVs, Simon & Schuster walks away from Penguin deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down business stories to watch, including Cargill appointing Brian Sikes CEO, Tesla recalling 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issues, and Simon & Schuster letting its deal with Penguin collapse after a court ruled against it.

  • Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have set their sights on winning over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable cars that come with top safety ratings and lots of high-tech features. In the last few months, several Chinese EVs have received five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) ratings - an achievement that requires loading vehicles with active and passive safety features that go well beyond legal requirements. "All Chinese EV makers want to achieve Euro NCAP five-star ratings in order to be more competitive in the European market," said Brian Gu, president of Chinese EV maker Xpeng.

  • 10 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest discount store companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World. The discount channel produced between $27.76 billion in sales worldwide in 2022. This figure is expected to reach $583 billion by […]

  • The most and least reliable car brands, according to Consumer Reports

    Some automakers saw dramatic changes in their ranking compared with last year. Tesla doesn't get to opt out of this one.

  • More Than 50% of Bitcoin Addresses Are Now in Loss

    The previous bear markets ended with the majority of addresses being out of the money, onchain data show.

  • This Investing Pro Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • Finance Billionaire Smith Bets Canada’s Housing Slump Won’t Last

    (Bloomberg) -- Plunging Canadian housing sales and prices are prompting one of the country’s major financial-industry investors to plow C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) into a bet that it won’t be a protracted slump. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop as Traders Digest Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight

  • More than 1 in 4 workers making $200,000 or more now say they live paycheck to paycheck. So even rich people are struggling to save, and pros offer 3 solutions

    Rising prices have left “little purchasing power,” even for the country’s highest earners, pros say.

  • Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

    The cryptocurrency exchange imploded within a few days, causing a financial earthquake whose consequences have yet to be determined.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop as Traders Digest Latest Fedspeak: Mar

  • J M Smucker Raises Annual Guidance On Solid Q2 Earnings Beat

    J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $2.21 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Net sales, excluding divestitures and foreign currency exchange, increased 11%. Adjusted EPS of $2.40 beat the analyst consensus of $2.19. Gross profit decreased 1% Y/Y to $701.1 million and the gross margin contracted by 290 basis points to 31.8%. The operating margin contracted 190 basis points to 13.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 6% t

  • McDonald's Teases the Return of the Snack Wrap

    The fast-food chain did just bring the fan-favorite McRib back and now it may give its customers their biggest McDonald's menu wish.

  • DeFi Is the Answer to the FTX Crisis—But We Must Get Better at Communicating It

    In the swirling crypto liquidity storm, DeFi offers a way forward.

  • Oil and gas stocks take a broad beating as crude oil futures sink toward 10-month lows

    The energy sector was taking a broad beating, as worries that new COVID-related lockdowns in China would hurt demand sent crude oil futures sliding toward 10-month lows. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 4.3% in midday trading toward a four-week low with all 23 components losing at least 2%, and as the S&P 500's eight biggest losers are all from the energy sector. Of the biggest decliners, shares of Diamond Back Energy Inc. tumbled 8.2%, Halliburton Co. slid 7.9% and Marathon Oil Corp. s

  • Bitcoin Plummets Toward $16,000 as FTX Bankruptcy Unfolds

    The collapsed crypto exchange owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

  • KKR Bets $400M On Serentica Renewables

    Serentica Renewables Director Pratik Agarwal discusses his company's $400 million investment from KKR, which is one of the largest de-carbonization investments in India to date. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

    The Price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like GIII, PBF, TA, DCP and PLUS hold promises.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, other tokens add to losses in Asia trading Monday

    Bitcoin and Ether extended their losses through late Asian trading on Monday, as did all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Dogecoin was the biggest loser.

  • Bank of Israel Signals Rate Hikes Not Over After Split From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop as Traders Digest Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentIsrael raised interest rates less than forecast by most economists even as a top central banker signaled borrowing costs will need to go higher to get a grip o