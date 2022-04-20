U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,856.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,200.50
    -16.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.40
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.31
    +0.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.60
    -7.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0068 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    -1.45 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8700
    -1.0440 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,492.98
    +805.49 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.72
    +18.16 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.88
    +35.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Wagyu Beef Market to register a growth of USD 2.43 billion | Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef is a key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wagyu beef market value is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%. Factors such as increasing production and trade of wagyu beef are significantly driving the wagyu beef market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wagyu Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wagyu Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our report on the "Wagyu Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Wagyu Beef Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.47%

  • Key market segments: Product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 74%

Wagyu Beef Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.47

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key consumer countries

Japan, US, Hong Kong (SAR), Australia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Wagyu Beef Market Driver

  • Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef

In Japan, the rising inventory of wagyu beef is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. This growth can reduce the supply-demand gap and increase consumption, which can drive the market during the forecast period. The rise in production is a result of several initiatives by governments to promote wagyu production. Such initiatives will drive the production of Wagyu beef and will drive the market during the forecast period.

Wagyu Beef Market Challenge

  • Premium price of wagyu beef

The cost of wagyu beef is around three times more than that of other types of beef. This discourages price-sensitive consumers from purchasing it, which can impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. The premium prices of wagyu can be attributed to complicated wagyu cattle-raising processes.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Key market vendor insights

The wagyu beef market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Agri Beef Co.

  • AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.

  • Blackmore Wagyu

  • Dolan Foods Inc.

  • GWB LLC

  • Havel-Wagyu GbR

  • JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.

  • Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC

  • Masami Foods Inc.

  • Starzen Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Product

  • Japanese breed

The Japanese breed segment will be significant in the wagyu beef market growth during the forecast period. Promotional activities by authorities in Japan have increased the consumption of wagyu beef. Premium Japanese wagyu beef products are popular among several fine dining restaurants across the world.

  • Australian breed

  • Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 74% of the wagyu beef market share growth during the forecast period. Japan, Hong Kong (SAR), and Australia are the key countries for the market in APAC. The high consumption of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan and the growth of the foodservice sector will drive the wagyu beef market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Fermented Food and Drinks Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Taste Modulators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Japanese breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Australian breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agri Beef Co.

  • AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.

  • Blackmore Wagyu

  • Dolan Foods Inc.

  • GWB LLC

  • Havel-Wagyu GbR

  • JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.

  • Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC

  • Masami Foods Inc.

  • Starzen Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagyu-beef-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-2-43-billion--increasing-production-and-trade-of-wagyu-beef-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301528097.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyc

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • Can This Bruised Cannabis Stock Make a Comeback?

    Is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a cannabis cultivator that moonlights as a marijuana investment bank, or vice versa? As interesting as Sundial's hybrid business model may be, the stock's future depends on convincing investors that it's more than a meme. All eyes will be on Sundial's forthcoming earnings report describing its performance in the fourth quarter and for all of 2021.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16