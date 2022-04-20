Wagyu Beef Market to register a growth of USD 2.43 billion | Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef is a key driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wagyu beef market value is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%. Factors such as increasing production and trade of wagyu beef are significantly driving the wagyu beef market.
Our report on the "Wagyu Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Wagyu Beef Market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.47%
Key market segments: Product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)
Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 74%
Wagyu Beef Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.47
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
Japan, US, Hong Kong (SAR), Australia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Wagyu Beef Market Driver
Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef
In Japan, the rising inventory of wagyu beef is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. This growth can reduce the supply-demand gap and increase consumption, which can drive the market during the forecast period. The rise in production is a result of several initiatives by governments to promote wagyu production. Such initiatives will drive the production of Wagyu beef and will drive the market during the forecast period.
Wagyu Beef Market Challenge
Premium price of wagyu beef
The cost of wagyu beef is around three times more than that of other types of beef. This discourages price-sensitive consumers from purchasing it, which can impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. The premium prices of wagyu can be attributed to complicated wagyu cattle-raising processes.
View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.
Key market vendor insights
The wagyu beef market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
Agri Beef Co.
AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.
Blackmore Wagyu
Dolan Foods Inc.
GWB LLC
Havel-Wagyu GbR
JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.
Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC
Masami Foods Inc.
Starzen Co. Ltd.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report
Key Segment Analysis by Product
Japanese breed
The Japanese breed segment will be significant in the wagyu beef market growth during the forecast period. Promotional activities by authorities in Japan have increased the consumption of wagyu beef. Premium Japanese wagyu beef products are popular among several fine dining restaurants across the world.
Australian breed
Others
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 74% of the wagyu beef market share growth during the forecast period. Japan, Hong Kong (SAR), and Australia are the key countries for the market in APAC. The high consumption of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan and the growth of the foodservice sector will drive the wagyu beef market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Related Reports:-
Fermented Food and Drinks Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Taste Modulators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Japanese breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Australian breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agri Beef Co.
AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.
Blackmore Wagyu
Dolan Foods Inc.
GWB LLC
Havel-Wagyu GbR
JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.
Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC
Masami Foods Inc.
Starzen Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagyu-beef-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-2-43-billion--increasing-production-and-trade-of-wagyu-beef-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301528097.html
SOURCE Technavio