Wagyu Beef Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 bn, Growing Inventory of Wagyu Beef in Japan to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wagyu beef market will be driven by factors such as the growing inventory of wagyu beef in Japan. In May 2020, under the Beef Livestock Stabilization Program called Marukin, the Government of Japan announced that it would issue support payments to cattle producers of wagyu beef. Under this program, the government will pay the producers of wagyu cattle 90% of the difference between revenue and production costs, which is recalculated per month. Such initiatives will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wagyu Beef Market 2022-2026

The wagyu beef market size is anticipated to grow by USD 3.57 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., ITOHAM FOODS Inc., JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, K and K International Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Agri Beef Co. - The company offers wagyu beef such as Denver Steak, Bone in New York Strip, New York Strip, and Filet Mignon.

Australian Agricultural Co Ltd - The company offers wagyu beef under the brand Westholme.

Black Hawk Farms - The company offers wagyu beef such as Black Label and Reserve Label.

Blackmore Wagyu - The company offers wagyu beef, which is highly marbled and the muscles are finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat.

Chicago Steak Co. - The company offers wagyu beef such as Wagyu Kobe Steaks and Wet Aged Wagyu Ribeye.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool that analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, and investments.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others. The Japanese breed segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The consumption of wagyu beef has increased owing to promotional activities by authorities in Japan. The food service industry is a key consumer of Japanese wagyu beef. Premium Japanese wagyu beef products such as Kobe beef are popular among several fine dining and Michelin Star restaurants globally.

By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 77% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of the food service sector and the high consumption of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan.

Wagyu Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., ITOHAM FOODS Inc., JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, K and K International Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

