U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.25
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,017.00
    +35.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.75
    +16.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.30
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9810
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1184
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9370
    -0.1310 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,022.73
    -324.45 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.52
    -7.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,149.76
    -161.54 (-0.59%)
     

Wagyu Beef Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 bn, Growing Inventory of Wagyu Beef in Japan to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wagyu beef market will be driven by factors such as the growing inventory of wagyu beef in Japan. In May 2020, under the Beef Livestock Stabilization Program called Marukin, the Government of Japan announced that it would issue support payments to cattle producers of wagyu beef. Under this program, the government will pay the producers of wagyu cattle 90% of the difference between revenue and production costs, which is recalculated per month. Such initiatives will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wagyu Beef Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wagyu Beef Market 2022-2026

The wagyu beef market size is anticipated to grow by USD 3.57 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Download a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., ITOHAM FOODS Inc., JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, K and K International Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Agri Beef Co. - The company offers wagyu beef such as Denver Steak, Bone in New York Strip, New York Strip, and Filet Mignon.

  • Australian Agricultural Co Ltd - The company offers wagyu beef under the brand Westholme.

  • Black Hawk Farms - The company offers wagyu beef such as Black Label and Reserve Label.

  • Blackmore Wagyu - The company offers wagyu beef, which is highly marbled and the muscles are finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat.

  • Chicago Steak Co. - The company offers wagyu beef such as Wagyu Kobe Steaks and Wet Aged Wagyu Ribeye.

Learn about key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool that analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, and investments.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market has been classified into Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others. The Japanese breed segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The consumption of wagyu beef has increased owing to promotional activities by authorities in Japan. The food service industry is a key consumer of Japanese wagyu beef. Premium Japanese wagyu beef products such as Kobe beef are popular among several fine dining and Michelin Star restaurants globally.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 77% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of the food service sector and the high consumption of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Beef Market in US by Distribution Channel and Cut Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beef market share in the US should rise by USD 8.95 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Beef Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beef market share should rise by USD 43.05 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Wagyu Beef Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 77%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., ITOHAM FOODS Inc., JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, K and K International Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Japanese breed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Australian breed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Hong Kong - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agri Beef Co.

  • 10.4 Australian Agricultural Co Ltd

  • 10.5 Black Hawk Farms

  • 10.6 Blackmore Wagyu

  • 10.7 Chicago Steak Co.

  • 10.8 Holy Grail Steak Co.

  • 10.9 ITOHAM FOODS Inc.

  • 10.10 JBS SA

  • 10.11 Starzen Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Sugar Mountain

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wagyu Beef Market 2022-2026
Global Wagyu Beef Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagyu-beef-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-57-bn-growing-inventory-of-wagyu-beef-in-japan-to-drive-growth---technavio-301642631.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

    OPEC’s decision to lower output quota hay have a serious impact on crude supply this fall, providing further upward support for crude prices this winter

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

    The oil giant anticipates that its financial results will hold up quite well, despite the recent slide in crude prices.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Twitter Trial Against Musk Is Halted to Allow Deal to Close

    (Bloomberg) -- A Delaware judge halted a court case against Elon Musk over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter Inc., giving the parties more time to complete the deal.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide With Anxiety Running High Bef

  • Former Whiting Petroleum office closing, 104 Denver jobs lost in merger

    The new company, Chord Energy, has informed the state it will offer employee transfers and eliminate downtown jobs in coming months.

  • 5 Stocks to Watch in a Promising Paper and Related Products Industry

    The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry continues to gain from its rising e-commerce sales and strong demand for critical and consumer-oriented products. Players like IP, SUZ, SMFKY, VRTV and MERC are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

  • Walmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center

    Walmart Inc is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta facility that fulfills orders placed on Walmart.com. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed on Wednesday, the nation's largest retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia. Walmart confirmed to Reuters that it was cutting its workforce at the facility and that workers were notified about the move in late August.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now

    With the stock market's recent wild volatility, if you're looking for the best way to invest $1,000 right now, you're not alone. The healthcare industry is always a durable place to invest your capital because it features companies providing essential -- and often lifesaving -- products, services, and technology that people need year-round, no matter what is happening out in the world, much less the stock market or economy. Enter Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV).