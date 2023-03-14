Waistnot Announces that Products are Now Available in Several Countries Across the Globe

BULEBEL, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Waistnot, a company producing nutritious, frozen, ready-made meals, is announcing that its products are now available in several countries across the globe. These frozen meals all contain less than 500 calories, are made with no preservatives, and offer a taste that is restaurant-worthy. Waistnot meals are heated in a microwave or in an oven from frozen and are ready in less than 7 minutes. Interest in these ready-made meals has grown from nationwide to worldwide since Waistnot was founded 18 months ago. The company expects to grow the brand both horizontally by looking to expand in new countries, as well as vertically by adding additional products to the range within the same concept, including desserts, soups, and snacks.

Waistnot, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

"Our affordable meals are being purchased in all walks of life, from students, offices, families to manual laborers," said Joseph Barbara, founder of Waistnot. "We offer protein, vegan, and vegetarian options, and all of our meals are FMCG products with several global certifications, including Hallal."

About: JCL Holdings the company that owns Waistnot was founded 30 years ago by James Barbara from the southern part of Malta, Europe. JCL Holdings has grown to a multinational one with interests in several industries, including the manufacturing of FMCG products. The Waistnot team embarked on a months-long research and development project to create the perfect ready-made meal that anyone can afford, with a challenge to ensure the quality of the product is that of a freshly prepared meal. Premium ingredients are used in an efficient method to transmit this cost saving element of a high value meal that is to be sold at a reasonably good price. Other brands within the manufacturing arm of the company include Jamesbury, a range of frozen and dry desserts as well as Nonna Sunta, a range of frozen filled pastas and Italian nibbles.

