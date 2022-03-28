U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

The Wait Is Over: Toyota to Debut Its Newest GR Sports Car

·2 min read
In this article:
PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Ready for the heat! The world premiere of a TOYOTA GAZOO Racing sports car is coming Thursday night, March 31, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Stay tuned for the latest updates and watch the reveal live here. #GR #Toyota

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Paul Hogard
469-292-6791
Paul.Hogard@Toyota.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wait-is-over-toyota-to-debut-its-newest-gr-sports-car-301511450.html

SOURCE Toyota

