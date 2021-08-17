U.S. markets closed

Waitbusters Releases New 'Call Concierge' Feature to Assist With Restaurant Labor Shortage

·2 min read

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waitbusters, LLC announced today the release of their new "Call Concierge" feature. By utilizing "Call Concierge", an automated answering service, restaurants will never miss a customer's call again. The feature, which acts as a supplement to Waitbusters' already robust software or can be used as a stand-alone solution, gives restaurants the ability to manage their in-house guests while still addressing phone-in customers' needs. Through this feature, customers receive easy-to-follow voice prompts that direct them towards an SMS, offering one-click access to place online orders, reserve a table, join the wait line, or even get directions. Here's how it works:

  1. A customer calls the restaurant to place an order, make a reservation, be placed in a wait line, ask for directions or know the daily specials - but no live person is available to answer. Fortunately, Call Concierge is!

  2. Call Concierge provides a series of prompts asking the customer which of the above actions they would like to perform - they then press the number corresponding to their desired action.

  3. The customer then receives an SMS message linking them to the online ordering, reservation or wait line management system (or anything the operator chooses).

  4. The customer is happy and the restaurant has not lost the business by missing the call.

The "Call Concierge" concept was created to address the number one issue the restaurant industry is facing today - the labor shortage. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants faced decreased revenue and were forced to reduce their work staff and even shut down. As businesses began reopening, the shortage in the workforce remained while customers flocked to restaurants. This posed a problem not seen before. Restaurants simply could not keep or hire enough staff to maintain the consistent demands of patrons. In light of this, technology such as Call Concierge is there to assist restaurants in pivoting to continue to bring in revenue and keep their businesses afloat.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

  • Call Concierge

  • Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

  • Contactless Dine In

  • Delivery As A Service

  • Wait Line, Reservation & Table/Server Management

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Loyalty Program

  • SMS Text Message Marketing

  • Delivery Driver Logistics

Email sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com.

Contact Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC 571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com

