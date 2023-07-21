Waitrose boss attacks ministers for ditching animal welfare food labels

Prices are important to shoppers, but long-term consequences matter too, says James Bailey - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Waitrose has attacked ministers for shelving plans to make animal welfare labels mandatory, warning that Britain risks a “race to the bottom” on standards.

Writing in The Telegraph, James Bailey, Waitrose’s executive director, described it as a “huge disappointment” that the Government had abandoned a planned formal consultation over bringing in new animal welfare labels for meat produce.

He said this meant the scheme “won’t make it onto the statute book any time soon”, and warned that without it Britain’s farmers risked being undercut by battery-caged chickens imported from the Asia Pacific.

He added: “Customers deserve to know where the meat on their dinner table comes from and how it lived.”

Mr Bailey’s criticism is the latest attack on the Government from retail chiefs on ministerial decision-making.

On Thursday, Stuart Machin, chief executive of Marks & Spencer, accused the Government of making “one haphazard decision after the next with no clarity or clear direction”.

His comments came after Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, blocked the retailer’s multimillion pound regeneration plan in Oxford Street, despite support from Westminster Council and nearby retailers.

Mr Gove blocked the decision on the basis that it would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future”, by demolishing the building rather than repurposing it.

The M&S chief warned the move would have a “chilling effect” on investment across the UK.

On Friday, Mr Bailey warned that the Government’s decision to ditch mandatory welfare labelling meant the UK was squandering an opportunity to protect its farmers.

Waitrose has been credited as a leader on animal welfare, - www.markmackenzie.co.uk

He said adding clear animal welfare labels would have been key ahead of ministers striking more trade deals with countries where standards are not as high.

Mr Bailey added: “The UK has avoided chlorinated chicken as the US trade deal never transpired, but without the right protections we could see battery farmed chickens from the Asia Pacific undercutting UK agriculture.”

The UK has some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world, with 95pc of its chickens gaining “Red Tractor” assured status. This means its farms are subject to rigorous checks on health and welfare of birds.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was close to introducing a similar labelling system for chicken and pork products, which ministers said would “ensure that consumers are able to differentiate between products that meet or exceed the UK’s high welfare standards and those that do not”.

This would have included sorting products into different welfare tiers based on how they were produced. The shake-up received support from groups including the RSPCA which said a separate mandatory labelling scheme for eggs - that requires producers to label them as either caged, barn or free-range - resulted in more people choosing higher welfare options and driving up demand for those products.

However, last week, the Government said it was no longer the right time to launch a formal consultation despite earlier claims by ministers that shoppers were facing a barrier in finding products produced to UK welfare standards or higher.

Mr Bailey, however, said it was important that customers should be able to see “how food is produced and whether it meets their standards and values”.

Waitrose has been credited as a leader on animal welfare, and was the first major store to sell only free-range eggs in 2008.

Mr Bailey said prices were important for shoppers at a time when many households were being squeezed by cost-of-living pressures.

However, he added: “Focusing on price alone drags everyone into a race to the bottom; creating food systems that only cares about the lowest possible cost, regardless of the long term consequences for the planet.”

A Defra spokesman said in response to the comments: “We are proud to have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.”

“We will continue to work with farmers and supermarkets to improve food information for consumers and support the production of healthier, higher welfare animals through our Animal Health and Welfare Pathway.”

Britain faces race to the bottom on food standards

James Bailey, executive director at Waitrose

I was optimistic when the Government’s Food Strategy included proposals to help shoppers identify the animal welfare standards of the meat we buy in supermarkets.

It offered the opportunity to radically improve animal welfare labelling – for UK and imported products – so customers could see exactly how food is produced and whether it meets their standards and values.

So it’s a huge disappointment that the Government’s consultation on welfare labelling has been dropped and won’t make it on to the statute book any time soon.

I care about this because Waitrose is the number one supermarket for animal welfare. Our unshakeable belief is that animals should live a good life in good conditions, which allow them to express natural behaviour. Customers deserve to know where the meat on their dinner table comes from and how it lived.

James Bailey says poorly sourced food could undercut UK farmers

UK farms typically have higher welfare standards than some of their counterparts in Europe and beyond. Transparent and consistent labelling at all supermarkets would help protect UK farmers by stopping UK standards being undercut by lower welfare imports.

I also hoped that better information would help people vote with their purses and wallets to demand more animal-friendly ways of farming. We’ve seen this happen already since the introduction of mandatory labelling of eggs so customers know which are free range.

It would also give better protections to UK farmers as the Government signs trade deals around the world where food standards may be lower.

The UK has avoided chlorinated chicken as the US trade deal never transpired, but without the right protections we could see battery farmed chickens from the Asia Pacific undercutting UK agriculture.

It’s fair to ask: how much does welfare matter right now, given the huge cost of living pressures?

Of course price is important. But focusing on price alone drags everyone into a race to the bottom; creating food systems that only cares about the lowest possible cost, regardless of the long term consequences for the planet.

The current way of thinking and working isn’t sustainable in the long run and does nothing to build food security and resilience in UK agriculture. We should care more and do better than that.

Every UK pig farmed for Waitrose is born outdoors and bedded on straw. If you see any pigs being farmed for us out in the countryside with their familiar arc shelters it looks natural and there is no cruel confinement. We are also working to raise standards for the pork that goes into our continental delicatessen meats.

And we don’t just cherry-pick the most premium cuts to benefit from high welfare. For us, it’s a philosophy and something we want all our customers to buy into. We apply these standards whether it’s a pork joint for Sunday lunch, a pack of bacon or an Essential Waitrose sausage.

We want to do the right thing - and there’s a growing number of shoppers who want to make conscious choices. So it’s vital they are equipped with clear and consistent information to help guide their choices.

We won’t stop shining a light on the high standards our farmers deliver right across our range - from our recently developed free range fresh British milk, which gives dairy cows the chance to graze for at least half the year, to our higher welfare chicken, which is used in all our own label products from sandwiches to pies.

In the absence of legislation, we call on other supermarkets to follow our lead on driving up welfare standards and information. And if you want to see for yourselves, you can follow ‘Waitrose Farmers’ on social media. We’re proud of the relationships we have with our suppliers so we’ve given them a platform to share their working lives with everyone.

There is no better time to prioritise good lives for animals and food shoppers can feel good about.

James Bailey is Waitrose executive director

