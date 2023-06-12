Waitrose cuts prices of hundreds of products after IT meltdown

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 15 File photo dated 14/08/2013 of a general view of a 'little Waitrose' store in Knightsbridge, central London. Waitrose is to invest Â£100 million in cutting prices on hundreds of its own-brand products amid intense competition in the sector as consumers battle record inflation. The upmarket grocer is reducing the prices of almost a third of its lowest-priced Essential Waitrose range by an average 14%, while almost a quarter of the cuts, which come into effect from Wednesday, will be 20% or more. Issue date: Wednesday February 15, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story CONSUMER Waitrose. Photo credit should read: Nicholas T Ansell/PA Wire - Nicholas T Ansell/PA Wire

Waitrose has cut the price of bread, beef mince, chicken and other kitchen staples as the supermarket battles to recover from an IT meltdown that caused widespread empty shelves.

The grocer is slashing the cost of hundreds of items for the second time this year, after pledging to spend £100m on making its prices more affordable.

Many of the 200 items becoming cheaper today are part of the supermarket’s “essentials” range, including jars of honey that will go from £2.60 to £2.35, pork chops that will fall from £4.25 to £3.75 and beef mince, dropping from £3.55 to £3.15.

A Waitrose medium white loaf of bread will also go from £1.15 to £1, while 1 kilogram of “higher welfare” chicken thighs will cost £3.25, compared to £3.60 previously.

The latest price cuts come after the supermarket has been battling a flood of customer complaints, following a botched IT upgrade that caused havoc with its stocking system and resulted in empty shelves at many outlets.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose, said: “We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.

“We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.

“We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall, and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.”

It comes as rival chain Morissons has quietly raised prices again for certain items such as chicken kyivs and sirloin steaks after lowering them just five months ago.

The Bradford-based supermarket – which last year was leapfrogged by Aldi in the rankings of Britain’s biggest supermarkets – has raised the prices of some of the products it said were among its most popular, having included them in its high profile price-cutting campaign in January.

The prices of some of the products singled out by Morrisons in the January cuts are now higher than they were before the price cuts.

For example, sirloin steaks were cut from £4.85 to £4.35 in January and now sell for £4.99, and packs of four pears which now sell for £1.79, ahead of the £1.59 at the start of the year and £1.39 by the end of January, analysis by the Telegraph shows.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts had at the time said the price cuts “demonstrate our continued commitment to doing all we can to help when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping”.

It said it was lowering and locking those prices for a minimum of eight weeks from January 23.

In March, it said it was extending a commitment to its customers that it would have over 1,000 prices locked low for at least eight weeks, through to the middle of May, something it said would “help make a positive difference to our customers’ pockets”.

It is understood that the prices “locked low” mechanism is designed to give shoppers stability on certain items for at least eight weeks. Supermarkets are understood to have seen notable cost price inflation on various products since January.

A spokesman for Morrisons said: “We remain committed to doing all we can to keep the cost of grocery shopping down. Since January we have announced three further rounds of price cuts in a period of unprecedented inflation.”

It comes as supermarkets face growing pressure to start cutting prices, as the Government considers bringing in a cap on essentials.

The Telegraph revealed last month that Downing Street was weighing up introducing a voluntary price cap for basic items such as bread and milk, amid growing concern over stubborn levels of inflation.

Asda chairman Lord Stuart Rose has said the scheme was “clumsy” and that supermarkets were “very efficient” in getting their prices as low as possible.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.