Waitrose glitch cancels customers’ online orders at last minute

Waitrose Online Order

Waitrose customers had their online orders cancelled just minutes before they were due to arrive because of a tech problem.

Many of the supermarket’s shoppers complained on social media on Wednesday that their orders had been cancelled at short notice.

The supermarket admitted on Twitter that a “large volume” of orders had been affected by a technical problem.

A Waitrose spokesman said the glitch had since been resolved.



He said: “We’re very sorry that some customer orders were impacted following a technical issue. We’ve apologised to affected customers, and will be offering them a goodwill gesture.”



The exact number of orders affected is not known. However, online sales accounted for around 14pc of Waitrose’s sales over the year to Jan 28, falling from 17pc last year, according to company accounts.

This week’s disruption comes just months after an IT glitch left many of its stores with empty shelves. Tech problems over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May this year left the business unable to service swathes of its stores properly.

One industry source told The Telegraph at the time that the supermarket had been forced to check lorries manually, rather than using its usual automated scanning systems, which left them facing 10-hour delays.

However, Waitrose told customers on Twitter: “From the IT issue [we] had earlier in the year, these two issues are in no way connected.”



It comes after Waitrose has cut prices in an effort to compete with rivals such as Aldi and Lidl, which have been stealing market share from major supermarkets during the cost of living crisis.

Waitrose’s market share fell from 5pc at the beginning of 2021 to 4.4pc at the start of August, according to Kantar data. Its parent company, the John Lewis Partnership, posted a £234m loss last year.



The supermarket said in February it would invest £100m into price cuts, with nearly a quarter of those cuts being lowered by as much as 20pc.

As well as increased discounting on individual products, Waitrose introduced its first ever lunchtime meal deal last week.

Last week Waitrose shoppers were met with a shortage of fresh artichokes when visiting stores.



The retailer said British artichokes were unavailable because crops had been “temporarily impacted by the unseasonable and fluctuating weather conditions”.

