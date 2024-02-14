Waitrose to slash hundreds of prices in battle with M&S

Waitrose

Waitrose is to cut hundreds of prices as the retailer battles against Marks & Spencer for Britain’s middle class shoppers.

The supermarket said on Wednesday it would invest £30m into lowering the price of swathes of its own-brand products.

Waitrose’s price cuts will span 200 items across meat, fruit and vegetables, as well as kitchen cupboard staples. The retailer promised a further round of price cuts in the spring.

It comes as Waitrose faces competition from M&S, which claimed to be winning shoppers from the John Lewis Partnership-owned supermarket last month.

Both Waitrose and M&S now command 3.8pc of the market, according to recent Nielsen IQ data. However, this represents a drop for Waitrose from 3.9pc this time last year and a rise for M&S from 3.6pc.

Asked if M&S would overtake Waitrose, Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Machin said in January: “I know every retailer talks about the gains and the losses, but we have taken share from some of the competition – and you named one [Waitrose].”

Price cuts at Waitrose include an average reduction of 8pc on Waitrose’s Essential and Duchy Organic products. Dairy, fish, meat and poultry, ready meals and frozen products will drop by around 10pc.

James Bailey, executive director at Waitrose, said: “This £30m investment in new lower prices demonstrates our continued commitment to offering our customers the best value for money without compromising our unique, high quality food sourced to industry leading animal welfare standards.”

It marks the latest in a series of price-cutting rounds at major supermarkets, which have spent the last year slashing prices in a vicious battle for customers as inflation eased.

The likes of Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda have faced pressure from the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have grown market share during the cost-of-living crisis.

