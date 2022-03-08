WAJAX ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

Cision

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced its 2021 fourth quarter and annual results.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS







Revenue $402.8 $381.0 $1,637.3 $1,422.6 Equipment sales $119.8 $145.0 $484.2 $471.4 Product support $102.8 $101.9 $437.6 $411.8 Industrial parts $108.7 $85.5 $438.1 $342.6 Engineered repair services $61.9 $40.5 $241.7 $164.2 Equipment rental $9.6 $8.1 $35.5 $32.6









Net earnings $8.0 $10.7 $53.2 $31.7 Basic earnings per share(1) $0.37 $0.53 $2.50 $1.58









Adjusted net earnings(2)(3) $7.0 $9.6 $51.5 $35.1 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $0.33 $0.48 $2.41 $1.75

In commenting on the Corporation's results, Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "In 2021, Wajax delivered record revenue of $1.6 billion, representing a 15% increase over the prior year." He continued, "Despite the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain issues, we generated cash flows from operating activities of $190 million during the year, and we saw our leverage ratio drop to 1.29 times at December 31, 2021, its lowest level in a decade. Wajax enters 2022 with a record start-of-year backlog of $419 million."(2)

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $21.8 million, or 5.7%, to $402.8 million, from $381.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Regionally:





During the fourth quarter, the Corporation did not recognize any reimbursement of compensation expense from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS ") program. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $5.7 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $4.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 2.2% compared to gross profit margin of 18.1% in 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the fourth quarter of last year of $4.4 million, gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 3.3% compared to the gross profit margin of 17.0% in 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the fourth quarter of last year of $1.3 million, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 13.5% in the fourth quarter last year to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $16.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra of $5.9 million, higher incentive compensation of $4.0 million due primarily to improved financial results in 2021, a prior year $1.3 million recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year, professional fees related to environmental remediation of $1.0 million in the quarter, and amortization expense of $0.7 million in the quarter relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition.





EBIT decreased $3.5 million, or 18.5%, to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $18.8 million in 2020. (2) The year-over-year decrease in EBIT is primarily attributable to higher selling and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. (2)





The Corporation generated net earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.37 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $10.7 million, or $0.53 per share, in 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $7.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $9.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in 2020. (2)





Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 8.1% in 2020. (2) Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the fourth quarter of last year of $5.7 million, adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 6.6% in 2020. (2)





The Corporation's backlog at December 31, 2021 of $419.1 million increased $47.5 million, or 12.8%, compared to September 30, 2021 due primarily to higher construction and forestry orders and higher industrial parts orders. (2)





Inventory of $388.7 million at December 31, 2021 increased $17.4 million from September 30, 2021 due largely to the previously announced purchase by the Corporation of all construction-class excavator consignment inventory on hand. Additional details are provided below, and in the Corporation's press release dated November 1, 2021. Consignment inventory, comprised primarily of construction excavators, declined by $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to nil as at December 31, 2021.





Working capital of $313.5 million at December 31, 2021 decreased $16.9 million from September 30, 2021, due primarily to higher accounts payable and accrued liabilities, lower contract assets, and higher contract liabilities, offset partially by higher inventory. (2) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 20.5%, a decrease of 1.2% from September 30, 2021, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month sales. (2)





Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $36.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $48.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cash generated of $12.0 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $11.1 million. The decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $11.1 million was driven primarily by a decrease in cash generated from changes in inventory of $52.3 million, offset partially by a decrease in cash used in changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $18.0 million, an increase in cash generated from changes in contract liabilities of $5.3 million, a decrease in cash used in changes in provisions of $4.7 million, and an increase in cash generated from changes in contract assets of $8.9 million.





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.29 times at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.39 times at September 30, 2021. (2) The decrease in the leverage ratio was due to the lower debt level in the current period, offset partially by a lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. (2) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 0.82 times at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.95 times at September 30, 2021. (2)





On October 1, 2021, the Corporation amended its bank credit facility to extend the maturity date for the combined $400.0 million non-revolving and revolving term facilities from October 1, 2024 to October 1, 2026, and to reduce the pricing of the $50.0 million non-revolving acquisition term facility to match the pricing on the main credit facility.





The consignment program of Hitachi Construction Machinery's joint venture partner, relating to construction-class excavators, ended October 31, 2021. Effective November 1, 2021, the Corporation began assuming ownership of new stock received. Inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 remained subject to the prior consignment terms, which included the opportunity for the Corporation to purchase the inventory prior to sale to a customer. Due to certain preferential terms offered by the supplier, and as previously announced, the Corporation purchased all consignment inventory on hand during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation also purchased all inventory received from the supplier during the period from January 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022. On March 1, 2022, new payment terms from the manufacturer took effect. The Corporation's existing credit facilities are expected to continue to be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of this change.





As previously announced, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Foote retired on December 31, 2021. Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Tundra, which was acquired by Wajax effective January 22, 2021, succeeded Mr. Foote as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax on January 1, 2022. For more information, please see the Corporation's press release dated October 5, 2021.



Subsequent to year-end, on January 31, 2022, the Corporation announced the acquisition of the net operating assets of Thunder Bay, Ontario-based Process Flow Systems Ltd. ("Process Flow"). The assets of Process Flow were acquired in exchange for cash consideration of approximately $4.0 million, plus a three-year performance-based earnout of up to $0.7 million in the aggregate, payable in cash. Process Flow's trailing twelve-month revenue from time of acquisition was $6.5 million.

On March 7, 2022, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2022 payable on April 5, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.

Commenting further on the Corporation's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Iggy Domagalski stated, "During our 164th year in business, Wajax delivered record revenue and strong earnings, rebounding from the challenges we faced in 2020 and exceeding our pre-COVID performance in 2019. Combine that with our strengthened balance sheet and expanded product and service offerings, and Wajax is ideally positioned to continue to grow in 2022 and beyond."

Regarding Wajax's outlook for 2022, Mr. Domagalski stated, "As we move further into 2022, we are seeing sound fundamentals in many of our key markets, bolstered by improving commodity prices and increased capital spending. This positive view of the market is counterbalanced by the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain issues, which we expect will be a factor throughout the year ahead, particularly in our heavy equipment business. We continue to manage these challenges through frequent dialogue with key suppliers and customers, pre-ordering new equipment, and utilizing repairs and rebuilds to extend the service life of equipment."

Mr. Domagalski continued, "Despite these ongoing challenges, our improved balance sheet and record start-of-year backlog of $419 million shows momentum in the business.(2) To maintain this momentum and increase shareholder value, we plan to continue our focus on the following priorities: investing in our people and their safety, delivering exceptional customer experiences, organically growing our business, building our acquisition pipeline, supporting our closer relationship with Hitachi, prudently managing our balance sheet, deploying our ERP and remote diagnostic systems, and building sustainability into our business."

Mr. Domagalski stated, "In closing, I want to thank our retiring CEO Mark Foote for a decade of incredible leadership at Wajax, and for his mentorship following Wajax's acquisition of Tundra. Looking ahead, we believe our strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow, and abundant growth opportunities will allow the business to grow meaningfully over the long term. I look forward to working with our entire board and management team as we work to grow Wajax together. I am proud to be leading such a strong and dedicated team and am truly excited by what the future holds for our organization."

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

The Corporation's goal is to be Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through its three core capabilities: sales force excellence, the breadth and efficiency of repair and maintenance operations, and the ability to work closely with existing and new vendor partners to constantly expand its product offering to customers. The Corporation believes that achieving excellence in these three areas will position it to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders.

Wajax will webcast its Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. You are invited to listen to the live webcast on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, please visit our website wajax.com , under "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results" and click on the "Webcast" link.

Notes:

(1) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 21,409,323 (2020 – 20,033,619) and 22,145,597 (2020 – 20,574,840), respectively.

Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 21,328,093 (2020 – 20,029,345) and 22,026,875 (2020 – 20,486,768), respectively. (2) "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted basic earnings per share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "pro-forma adjusted EBITDA", "backlog", "leverage ratio" and "senior secured leverage ratio" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section later in this press release and in the FY 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $1.2 million (2020 – $1.0 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 and $0.05, respectively (2020 – $0.05 earnings per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

b. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $2.1 million (2020 – gain of $2.1 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 (2020 – basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 and $0.10 respectively) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

c. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million (2020 – gains of $0.9 million), or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.01 (2020 – $0.04 earnings per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

d. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of less than $0.1 million (2020 – gains of $1.0 million), or basic and diluted loss per share of less than $0.01 (2020 – $0.05 earnings per share) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

e. after-tax Tundra transaction costs of nil (2020 – $0.8 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – $0.04) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

f. after-tax Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million (2020 – $0.8 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 – $0.04) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

g. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $5.7 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – $0.28) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

h. after-tax NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint") transaction costs of nil (2020 – $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – $0.01) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures

The press release contains certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or to cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Corporation's performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are identified and defined below:





EBITDA Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin Defined as EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented in the consolidated statements of earnings. Adjusted net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on the sale of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Tundra transaction costs and NorthPoint transaction costs. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on the sale of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Tundra transaction costs and NorthPoint transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA before restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on the sale of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Tundra transaction costs and NorthPoint transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin Defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented in the consolidated statements of earnings. Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA Defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities. Leverage ratio The leverage ratio is defined as debt at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation's objective is to maintain this ratio between 1.5 times and 2.0 times. Senior secured leverage ratio The senior secured leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding debentures at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. Backlog Backlog is a management measure which includes the total sales value of customer purchase commitments for future delivery or commissioning of equipment, parts and related services, including ERS projects. This differs from the remaining performance obligations as defined by IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.



Additional GAAP measures are identified and defined below:

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes (EBIT) Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes, as presented in the consolidated statements of earnings.



Earnings (loss) before income taxes (EBT) Earnings (loss) before income taxes, as presented in the consolidated statements of earnings.



Working capital Defined as current assets less current liabilities, as presented in the consolidated statements of financial position.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to adjusted net earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:



Three months ended Year ended

December 31 December 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 8.0 $ 10.7 $ 53.2 $ 31.7 Restructuring and other related costs, after-tax — — — 5.7 Gain recorded on the sale of properties, after-tax (1.2) (1.0) (2.1) (2.1) Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, after-tax 0.2 (0.9) — (1.0) NorthPoint transaction costs, after-tax — — — 0.2 Tundra transaction costs, after-tax — 0.8 0.3 0.8 Adjusted net earnings $ 7.0 $ 9.6 $ 51.5 $ 35.1 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2) $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 2.41 $ 1.75 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2) $ 0.32 $ 0.47 $ 2.34 $ 1.71

(1) At December 31, 2021, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 21,409,323 and 22,145,597, respectively for the three months ended, and 21,328,093 and 22,026,875, respectively for the year ended. (2) At December 31, 2020, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 20,033,619 and 20,574,840, respectively for the three months ended and 20,029,345 and 20,486,768, respectively for the year ended.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to EBT, EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



Three months ended Year ended

December 31

2021 December 31

2020 December 31

2021 December 31

2020 Net earnings $ 8.0 $ 10.7 $ 53.2 $ 31.7 Income tax expense 2.9 4.0 19.9 11.9 EBT $ 10.8 $ 14.8 $ 73.2 $ 43.6 Finance costs 4.5 4.1 19.1 21.0 EBIT $ 15.3 $ 18.8 $ 92.3 $ 64.6 Depreciation and amortization 14.3 13.5 55.4 52.4 EBITDA $ 29.7 $ 32.3 $ 147.7 $ 117.0 Restructuring and other related costs(1) — — — 7.8 Gain recorded on the sale of properties (1.5) (1.2) (2.5) (2.7) Non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments(2) 0.3 (1.2) — (1.4) NorthPoint transaction costs(3) — — — 0.2 Tundra transaction costs(4) — 1.0 0.4 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.5 $ 30.9 $ 145.6 $ 122.0 Payment of lease liabilities(5) (7.8) (6.2) (28.9) (22.9) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA $ 20.6 $ 24.7 $ 116.7 $ 99.0

(1) For 2020, restructuring and other related costs consists primarily of costs relating to workforce reductions in response to the economic conditions created by COVID-19 and related sales volume impacts. (2) Non-cash (gains) losses on mark to market of non-hedged derivative instruments. (3) In 2020, the Corporation incurred transaction costs in order to acquire NorthPoint. These costs were primarily for advisory services. (4) In both 2021 and 2020, the Corporation incurred transaction costs relating to the Tundra acquisition. These costs were primarily for advisory services. (5) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. As a result, the corresponding lease costs must also be deducted from EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio.

Calculation of the Corporation's funded net debt, debt, leverage ratio and senior secured leverage ratio is as follows:



December 31

2021 December 31

2020 Cash $ (10.0) $ (6.6) Debentures 55.2 54.6 Long-term debt 98.2 171.6 Funded net debt $ 143.5 $ 219.6 Letters of credit 7.3 6.4 Debt $ 150.7 $ 226.0 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 116.7 $ 99.0 Leverage ratio(2) 1.29 2.28 Senior secured leverage ratio(3) 0.82 1.73

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (2) Calculation uses debt divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. This leverage ratio is calculated for purposes of monitoring the Corporation's objective target leverage ratio of between 1.5 times and 2.0 times, and is different from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement. (3) Calculation uses debt excluding debentures divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. While the calculation contains some differences from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement, the resulting leverage ratio under the bank credit facility agreement is not significantly different.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities law, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Corporation and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, our continued expectation that our existing credit facilities will be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including new payment terms for construction-class excavators which took effect March 1, 2022; our belief that our rebound from the challenges we faced in 2020, combined with our strengthened balance sheet and expanded product and service offerings, positions us ideally to grow in 2022 and beyond; our belief that, as we move further into 2022, we are seeing sound fundamentals in many of our key markets, bolstered by improving commodity prices and increased capital spending, and that this positive view of the market will be counterbalanced by the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain issues; our expectation that supply chain issues will be a factor throughout 2022, particularly in our heavy equipment business, and our plans to manage these challenges through frequent dialogue with key suppliers and customers, pre-ordering new equipment, and utilizing repairs and rebuilds to extend the service life of equipment; our belief that our improved balance sheet and record start-of-year backlog shows momentum in our business; our plans to maintain such momentum and increase shareholder value by focusing on the following priorities: investing in our people and their safety, delivering exceptional customer experiences, organically growing our business, building our acquisition pipeline, supporting our closer relationship with Hitachi, prudently managing our balance sheet, deploying our ERP and remote diagnostic systems, and building sustainability into our business; our belief that our strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow and abundant growth opportunities will allow our business to grow meaningfully over the long-term; our goal of becoming Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through our core capabilities; our belief that achieving excellence in our areas of core capability will position Wajax to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders; and our target leverage ratio range of 1.5 – 2.0 times. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully manage our business through the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, public authorities, suppliers and customers in response to the novel coronavirus and its variants; the ability of Hitachi and Wajax to develop and execute successful sales, marketing and other plans related to the expanded direct distribution relationship announced on August 19, 2021; general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; financial market conditions, including interest rates; our ability to execute our updated Strategic Plan, including our ability to develop our core capabilities, execute on our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions, such as Tundra, and to successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software, such as our new ERP system; the future financial performance of the Corporation; our costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing relations with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the geographic spread and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, and the duration of the coronavirus pandemic; the duration and severity of travel, business and other restrictions imposed by governments and public authorities in response to COVID-19, as well as other measures that may be taken by such authorities; actions taken by our suppliers and customers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, including slowing, reducing or halting operations; the inability of Hitachi and Wajax to develop and execute successful sales, marketing and other plans related to their expanded direct distribution relationship; a continued or prolonged deterioration in general business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); volatility in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; levels of customer confidence and spending; market acceptance of the products we offer; termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions (including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our ability to attract and retain skilled staff and our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "AIF"), in our annual MD&A for financial risks, and in our most recent quarterly MD&A, all of which have been filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the risks described in the AIF, and in our annual and quarterly MD&A, are not the only risks that could impact the Corporation. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our products and services due to the uncertainties related to the spread of the virus and its variants. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation, or currently deemed to be immaterial, may have a material effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.

Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Wajax Corporation

Management's Discussion and Analysis – FY 2021

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") discusses the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") for the year ended December 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. Information contained in this MD&A is based on information available to management as of March 7, 2022.

Management is responsible for the information disclosed in this MD&A and the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and has in place appropriate information systems, procedures and controls to ensure that information used internally by management and disclosed externally is materially complete and reliable. Wajax's Board of Directors has approved this MD&A and the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. In addition, Wajax's Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, provides an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures made by Wajax and has reviewed this MD&A and the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information within this MD&A is in millions of Canadian dollars, except ratio calculations, share, share rights and per share data. Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report and Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wajax Corporation Overview

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Strategic Direction and Outlook

The goal of the One Wajax strategy is to provide customers with access to the Corporation's full range of products and services while delivering a consistently excellent level of customer service. Wajax is focused on delivering a strong experience for its customers and employees through the execution of clear plans in five key areas:

Investing in the Wajax team and putting people first - The safety, well-being and engagement of approximately 2,800 employees is the foundation of the Corporation. To help its team members thrive, Wajax is taking a holistic approach to health and wellness, spanning physical, mental, and financial well-being, in addition to providing extensive learning and development opportunities.

Investing in Wajax customers and creating a differentiated customer experience - The Corporation has the privilege of supporting approximately 32,000 individual customers across Canada ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource organizations. People are the cornerstone of Wajax's brand and value proposition and the Corporation will continue to invest in the best tools, training and support to deliver the technical expertise and experience that is highly valued by its customers.

Executing a clear organic growth strategy - The Corporation has organic growth opportunities in each of its heavy equipment and industrial parts and services categories. Heavy equipment categories include construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, which collectively serve a broad range of customer capital equipment and related product support needs. Industrial parts and services categories include industrial parts and engineered repair services (" ERS "), which collectively serve a broad range of customer fixed plant maintenance, repair and reliability needs.

Accretive acquisitions strategy - Acquisitions are an important aspect of the Corporation's growth strategy. The Corporation focuses primarily on acquisitions that add to the breadth and scale of its industrial parts and services categories. Wajax's national infrastructure and extensive customer relationships position it as an aggregator in the highly fragmented ERS and related industrial parts market. Secondarily, the Corporation considers acquisitions in heavy equipment categories where extensions to existing major distribution relationships are enhanced.

Investing in the Wajax infrastructure - The Corporation invests in its infrastructure to improve the consistency of customer service and lower costs. The Corporation's current programs include the ongoing consolidation of its branch network, investing in new information systems and implementing Customer Support Centres that provide 24/7 customer support in all product and service categories.

In addition to the above and to meet the Corporation's long-term sustainability goals, the Corporation continues to focus and develop its environmental, social and governance programs as outlined below and further discussed in the Corporation's 2021 Annual Report:

Sustainability Roadmap

Areas Goals Products and Services Wajax is committed to a continuous process of understanding customer needs and leveraging technology, its broad in-house expertise and vendor partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions that reduce energy consumption, improve safety and reduce waste. Environment Wajax is committed to being a good steward of the environment. The Corporation wants to ensure that its operations are managed with a clear focus on minimizing its environmental impact and will increasingly target initiatives that lower energy intensity and reduce waste. People Wajax believes its most important resource is its people. Wajax wants to ensure employees are safe on the job and physically, mentally and financially healthy. Wajax offers employees the ability to learn continuously across a broad range of topics. Wajax wants a diverse workforce that broadly represents Canadian society. Each of these elements is critical to providing world-class service and solutions and the Corporation's overall, long-term success as an organization. Governance Wajax values its reputation for fair dealing and integrity and is committed to upholding high ethical standards in the conduct of its business. Wajax wants its customers to trust the Corporation to help them find solutions across their business and having high ethical standards and strong governance practices in place are key to maintaining their confidence. Community Wajax believes that being a good corporate citizen goes well beyond just providing employment. Wajax wants to invest in and contribute to the communities that it operates in across the country. The Corporation does this through a combination of volunteer hours, fundraising and in–kind donations.

Outlook

In 2021, Wajax delivered record revenue and strong earnings, rebounding from the challenges it faced in 2020 and exceeding its pre-COVID performance in 2019. Combine that with the Corporation's strengthened balance sheet and expanded product and service offerings, and Wajax is ideally positioned to continue to grow in 2022 and beyond.

As it moves further into 2022, Wajax is seeing sound fundamentals in many of its key markets, bolstered by improving commodity prices and increased capital spending. This positive view of the market is counterbalanced by the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain issues, which Wajax expects will be a factor throughout the year ahead, particularly in its heavy equipment business. Wajax continues to manage these challenges through frequent dialogue with key suppliers and customers, pre-ordering new equipment, and utilizing repairs and rebuilds to extend the service life of equipment.

Despite these ongoing challenges, the Corporation's improved balance sheet and record start-of-year backlog of $419 million shows momentum in the business.(1) To maintain this momentum and increase shareholder value, Wajax plans to continue its focus on the following priorities: investing in its people and their safety, delivering exceptional customer experiences, organically growing its business, building its acquisition pipeline, supporting its closer relationship with Hitachi, prudently managing its balance sheet, deploying its ERP and remote diagnostic systems, and building sustainability into the business. Looking ahead, Wajax believes its strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow, and abundant growth opportunities will allow its business to grow meaningfully over the long term.

See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information section.

Annual and Fourth Quarter Highlights

2021 Full Year Highlights

Revenue increased $214.6 million or 15.1%, to $1,637.3 million in 2021 from $1,422.6 million in 2020. Regionally:





During the year, the Corporation qualified for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS ") program and recognized $8.4 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $3.7 million and $4.7 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas. Approximately $4.0 million of the subsidy was allocated to employee compensation programs which included special bonuses for frontline employees. The resultant net pre-tax contribution to earnings of the CEWS recovery for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $4.4 million. During the same period last year, the Corporation recognized $26.6 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense from the CEWS program with $14.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 20.3% in 2021 increased 1.9% compared to 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the same period of 2020 of $3.7 million and $14.1 million respectively, gross profit margin was 20.0%, representing an increase of 2.6% compared to the gross profit margin of 17.4% in 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. The higher equipment margins were partially driven by the accelerated disposal of aged and used equipment in the prior year.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.6% in 2021 from 13.3% in 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the same period of 2020, of $4.7 million and $12.5 million respectively, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.9% in 2021 from 14.2% in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, selling and administrative expenses increased $50.0 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra of $20.5 million, higher incentive compensation of $12.2 million due primarily to improved financial results in 2021, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program of $7.7 million, and amortization expense of $2.5 million in the year relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition. The remaining increase to selling and administrative expenses was largely driven by higher salary costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.





EBIT increased $27.7 million, or 43.0%, to $92.3 million in 2021 versus $64.6 million in 2020. (1) The year-over-year increase is primarily attributable to increased volumes and margins, a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales, and prior year restructuring and other related costs of $7.8 million without a similar cost in the current year. These increases were offset partially by higher selling and administrative expenses and a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program.





The Corporation generated net earnings of $53.2 million, or $2.50 per share in 2021, versus $31.7 million, or $1.58 per share in 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $51.5 million, or $2.41 per share in 2021, versus $35.1 million, or $1.75 per share in 2020. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.9% in 2021 from 8.6% in 2020. (1) Excluding the CEWS recoveries in 2021 and 2020 of $8.4 million and $26.6 million respectively, adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.4% in 2021 from 6.7% in 2020. (1)





Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $190.1 million in 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $118.8 million in 2020. The increase in cash generated of $71.3 million was mainly attributable to an increase in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $52.7 million, and an increase in net earnings excluding items not affecting cash flow of $31.1 million, offset partially by an increase in income taxes paid of $8.4 million.





The Corporation's backlog at December 31, 2021 of $419.1 million increased $237.4 million, or 130.7%, compared to December 31, 2020 due to higher orders in all categories, including higher industrial parts and ERS orders with the addition of Tundra's backlog. (1)





Inventory increased $31.3 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to the addition of Tundra's inventory and higher work-in-process and parts inventory driven by increased sales volumes, offset partially by lower equipment inventory.





Working capital at December 31, 2021 decreased $62.7 million from December 31, 2020 due primarily to higher accounts payable and accrued liabilities, higher contract liabilities, and lower deposits on inventory. These working capital decreases were offset partially by higher inventory levels, higher contract assets, and higher trade and other receivables. (1) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 20.5%, a decrease of 7.4% from 2020, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month average sales. (1)





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.29 times at December 31, 2021 compared to 2.28 times at December 31, 2020 due to the lower debt level on account of significant cash generated from operating activities, and a higher trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. (1) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 0.82 times at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.73 times at December 31, 2020. (1)





On January 22, 2021, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tundra for total consideration of $99.4 million, consisting of $74.1 million in cash and the issuance of 1,357,142 common shares of Wajax with a fair value of $25.3 million.





During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation entered into sale and leaseback transactions for three of its owned properties. The proceeds net of transaction costs on the sale of the properties were $13.8 million and the carrying amount was $3.6 million, resulting in a total gain on the sale of the properties of $10.2 million, of which $0.9 million was recognized in earnings at the time of transaction and the remaining $9.3 million was deferred as a reduction of the right-of-use assets.





On August 19, 2021, Wajax and Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (" Hitachi ") announced that, effective March 1, 2022, the companies plan to expand their current Canadian direct distribution relationship to include construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts. Since 2001, these products have been supplied to Wajax via a third-party joint venture partner to Hitachi Construction Machinery (" HCM "). HCM and its joint venture partner dissolved their partnership effective February 28, 2022.



This change is expected to provide Wajax with enhanced access to product development, increased market responsiveness and improved reliability of equipment supply. It is also expected to increase Wajax and Hitachi market share by providing customers with better access to products which lead the market in terms of value, performance and reliability.



Wajax and Hitachi have continued to work closely on transition planning leading up to March 1, 2022, and continue to expect significant long-term benefits from the expanded relationship. For more information, please see the Corporation's press release dated August 19, 2021.





On September 1, 2021, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Fort St. John, British Columbia-based QT Valve & Supply Limited (" QT Valve "), a supplier of valves and valve services to the western oil and gas market. QT Valve was acquired for total consideration of approximately $2.0 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. QT Valve's trailing twelve-month revenue from the time of acquisition was $4.6 million.





On October 1, 2021, the Corporation amended its bank credit facility to extend the maturity date for the combined $400.0 million non-revolving and revolving term facilities from October 1, 2024 to October 1, 2026, and to reduce the pricing of the $50.0 million non-revolving acquisition term facility to match the pricing on the main credit facility.





The consignment program of HCM's joint venture partner, relating to construction-class excavators, ended October 31, 2021. Effective November 1, 2021, the Corporation began assuming ownership of new stock received. Inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 remained subject to the prior consignment terms, which included the opportunity for the Corporation to purchase the inventory prior to sale to a customer. Due to certain preferential terms offered by the supplier, and as previously announced, the Corporation purchased all consignment inventory on hand during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation also purchased all inventory received from the supplier during the period from January 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022. On March 1, 2022, new payment terms from the manufacturer took effect. The Corporation's existing credit facilities are expected to continue to be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of this change.





Jane Craighead was appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021.





As previously announced, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Foote retired on December 31, 2021. Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Tundra, which was acquired by Wajax effective January 22, 2021, succeeded Mr. Foote as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax on January 1, 2022. For more information, please see the Corporation's press release dated October 5, 2021.





Subsequent to year-end, on January 31, 2022, the Corporation announced the acquisition of the net operating assets of Thunder Bay, Ontario-based Process Flow Systems Ltd. ("Process Flow"). The assets of Process Flow were acquired in exchange for cash consideration of approximately $4.0 million, plus a three-year performance-based earnout of up to $0.7 million in the aggregate, payable in cash. Process Flow's trailing twelve-month revenue from the time of acquisition was $6.5 million.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $21.8 million, or 5.7%, to $402.8 million, from $381.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Regionally:





During the fourth quarter, the Corporation did not recognize any reimbursement of compensation expense from the CEWS program. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $5.7 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $4.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 2.2% compared to gross profit margin of 18.1% in 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the fourth quarter of last year of $4.4 million, gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 3.3% compared to the gross profit margin of 17.0% in 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the fourth quarter of last year of $1.3 million, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 13.5% in the fourth quarter last year to 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $16.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra of $5.9 million, higher incentive compensation of $4.0 million due primarily to improved financial results in 2021, a prior year $1.3 million recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year, professional fees related to environmental remediation of $1.0 million in the quarter, and amortization expense of $0.7 million in the quarter relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition.





EBIT decreased $3.5 million, or 18.5%, to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $18.8 million in 2020. (1) The year-over-year decrease in EBIT is primarily attributable to higher selling and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales.





The Corporation generated net earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.37 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $10.7 million, or $0.53 per share, in 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $7.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $9.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in 2020. (1)





Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 8.1% in 2020. (1) Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the fourth quarter of last year of $5.7 million, adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 6.6% in 2020. (1)





The Corporation's backlog at December 31, 2021 of $419.1 million increased $47.5 million, or 12.8%, compared to September 30, 2021 due primarily to higher construction and forestry orders and higher industrial parts orders. (1)





Inventory of $388.7 million at December 31, 2021 increased $17.4 million from September 30, 2021 due largely to the previously announced purchase by the Corporation of all construction-class excavator consignment inventory on hand. Additional details are provided above, and in the Corporation's press release dated November 1, 2021. Consignment inventory, comprised primarily of construction excavators, declined by $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to nil as at December 31, 2021.





Working capital of $313.5 million at December 31, 2021 decreased $16.9 million from September 30, 2021, due primarily to higher accounts payable and accrued liabilities, lower contract assets, and higher contract liabilities, offset partially by higher inventory. (1) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 20.5%, a decrease of 1.2% from September 30, 2021, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month sales. (1)





Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $36.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $48.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cash generated of $12.0 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $11.1 million. The decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $11.1 million was driven primarily by a decrease in cash generated from changes in inventory of $52.3 million, offset partially by a decrease in cash used in changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $18.0 million, an increase in cash generated from changes in contract liabilities of $5.3 million, a decrease in cash used in changes in provisions of $4.7 million, and an increase in cash generated from changes in contract assets of $8.9 million.





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.29 times at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.39 times at September 30, 2021.(1) The decrease in the leverage ratio was due to the lower debt level in the current period, offset partially by a lower trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.(1) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 0.82 times at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.95 times at September 30, 2021.(1)

Notes: (1) "Backlog", "Leverage ratio", "Senior secured leverage ratio", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin" and "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Summary of Annual Operating Results