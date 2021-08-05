Wajax Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced its 2021 second quarter results.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS







Revenue $446.1 $356.9 $833.2 $701.0 Equipment sales $141.1 $136.6 $259.7 $220.2 Product support $113.4 $91.1 $220.6 $208.9 Industrial parts $114.3 $81.6 $218.3 $173.3 ERS $68.4 $39.7 $117.7 $82.1 Equipment rental $8.9 $8.0 $16.8 $16.5









Net earnings $18.1 $10.2 $30.6 $14.3 Basic earnings per share(1) $0.85 $0.51 $1.44 $0.71









Adjusted net earnings(2)(3) $16.6 $9.6 $29.0 $15.4 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $0.77 $0.48 $1.36 $0.77

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased $89.1 million, or 25.0%, to $446.1 million, from $356.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Regionally:

During the quarter, the Corporation qualified for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS ") and recognized $2.1 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $0.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas. Approximately $1.5 million of the subsidy was allocated to future employee compensation programs. The resultant net pre-tax contribution to earnings of the CEWS recovery for the second quarter was approximately $0.6 million. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $15.5 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $7.1 million and $8.4 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 19.9% in the second quarter of 2021 increased 3.1% compared to the same period of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 and in the same period of 2020 of $0.9 million and $7.1 million respectively, gross profit margin was 19.7% in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% compared to the gross profit margin of 14.9% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. The higher equipment margins were partially driven by the accelerated disposal of aged and used equipment in the prior year.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2021 from 11.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 and in the same period of 2020 of $1.2 million and $8.4 million respectively, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2021 from 13.6% in the same period of 2020. Selling and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 increased $18.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS of $7.2 million, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.





EBIT increased $10.1 million, or 50.3%, to $30.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $20.0 million in the same period of 2020. (2) The year-over-year increase in EBIT is primarily attributable to higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. (2) These increases were partially offset by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.





The Corporation generated net earnings of $18.1 million, or $0.85 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 versus $10.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in the same period of 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $16.6 million, or $0.77 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 versus $9.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in the same period of 2020. (2)





Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.3% in the second quarter of 2021 from 8.8% in the same period of 2020. (2)





The Corporation's backlog at June 30, 2021 of $316.8 million increased $40.3 million, or 14.6%, compared to March 31, 2021 due to higher orders in most categories, partially offset by lower mining orders. (2) Compared to June 30, 2020, backlog increased $91.6 million, or 40.7%, due to higher orders in the construction and forestry, material handling, and power systems categories, and higher orders in the industrial parts and ERS categories with the addition of Tundra's backlog. These increases were partially offset by lower mining orders. (2)(4)





Total owned and net consignment inventory declined $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Owned inventory of $376.4 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $2.3 million from March 31, 2021. Net consignment inventory, comprised primarily of construction excavators, declined by $11.1 million to $19.4 million during the quarter.





Working capital of $332.8 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $30.1 million from March 31, 2021, due primarily to lower cash, lower deposits on inventory, and higher accounts payable and accrued liabilities, offset partially by higher trade and other receivables. (2) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 23.5%, a decrease of 2.5% from March 31, 2021, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month sales. (2)



Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $36.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $43.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cash generated from operating activities of $6.7 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $2.8 million, an increase in rental equipment additions of $4.9 million, and a decrease in rental equipment disposals of $4.6 million, partially offset by an increase in net earnings of $7.9 million.





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.73 times at June 30, 2021, compared to 2.04 times at March 31, 2021. (2) The decrease in the leverage ratio was due primarily to the lower debt level in the current period. (2) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 1.28 times at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.57 times at March 31, 2021. (2)





During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation entered into a sale and leaseback transaction for one of its owned properties. The proceeds net of transaction costs on the sale of the property was $8.5 million and the carrying amount was $3.0 million, resulting in a total gain on the sale of the property of $5.5 million, of which $0.8 million has been recognized in the quarter and the remaining $4.7 million deferred as a reduction of the right-of-use asset.





The consignment program of a major supplier of construction-class excavators is expected to end October 31, 2021. Effective November 1, 2021, the Corporation will begin assuming ownership of new stock received. Inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 will remain subject to the current consignment terms. For the period November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022, inventory receipts will receive extended payment terms. Effective November 1, 2022, typical distribution payment terms are expected to apply. The Corporation's existing credit facilities are expected to continue to be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of this change.

On August 5, 2021, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

Update Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic Response

As health authorities started to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the Corporation rapidly implemented protocols, policy changes and technology to better protect its employees, customers and their communities. The table below summarizes the Corporation's four main objectives in managing through this difficult period, and provides an update regarding key actions taken to date in furtherance of these objectives.

Objective Actions Include: Protecting the health, safety and well-being of employees. Providing strong service to customers. Protecting the financial health of the Corporation. Cost Reduction Liquidity and Working Capital Management Continuing to be well-positioned to execute the Corporation's growth strategy.

Commenting on the Corporation's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Foote stated, "Recognizing that the challenges we faced in 2020 have persisted into 2021, the Corporation is proceeding with confidence, expecting that it is positioned to succeed over the long term. In 2021, Wajax has remained focused on the same priorities that guided it in 2020: protecting the health, safety and well-being of its team, providing excellent customer service, protecting the Corporation's financial health and driving its long-term growth strategy."

Commenting on financial expectations for 2021, Mr. Foote stated, "We expect revenue associated with the acquisition of Tundra to be a significant contributor to total revenue growth in 2021. In the first and second quarters, general market conditions affecting organic growth were better than the Corporation's expectations which resulted in advanced sales, most significantly in equipment volumes. Wajax will continue to work closely with major suppliers to manage supply chain disruptions, including specific efforts with construction, forestry and material handling equipment suppliers to attempt to secure additional inventory to meet customer demand."

As to Wajax's key product and service categories, Mr. Foote commented, "In our heavy equipment categories, we will continue to focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, including improvements in product support volumes. Wajax has excellent growth opportunities in these categories and will continue to work closely with its supplier partners to prudently grow market share and capture aftermarket sales. In mining, we continue to experience strong customer quoting activity and improvements in oil sands related mining equipment product support.

In industrial parts and ERS, we expect strong growth including the contribution from Tundra. ERS continues to be one of Wajax's most significant opportunities, capable of growth at each point in the economic cycle."

Regarding other key projects, Mr. Foote advised, "Wajax's infrastructure programs are expected to continue in 2021, including branch network consolidation and technology. Following the COVID-19 related delay in 2020, the phased implementation of our new ERP system began in the second quarter of 2021. Full implementation is expected to occur over an approximate 24-month period to reduce associated risks."

Mr. Foote concluded, "On behalf of the leadership team, I would like to again thank our team for their resilience, hard work and the significant effort to serve our customers as volumes have increased. We appreciate everyone's efforts to work safely and to focus on our first priority which is to protect the health, safety and well-being of our employees."

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

The Corporation's goal is to be Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through its three core capabilities: sales force excellence, the breadth and efficiency of repair and maintenance operations, and the ability to work closely with existing and new vendor partners to constantly expand its product offering to customers. The Corporation believes that achieving excellence in these three areas will position it to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders.

Wajax will webcast its Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. You are invited to listen to the live webcast on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, please visit our website wajax.com , under "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Q2 2021 Financial Results" and click on the "Webcast" link.

Notes: (1) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 21,409,323 (2020 – 20,033,619) and 22,042,810 (2020 – 20,462,587), respectively.

Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 21,245,516 (2020 – 20,025,024) and 21,863,441 (2020 – 20,427,433), respectively. (2) "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted basic earnings per share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "pro-forma adjusted EBITDA", "backlog", "leverage ratio" and "senior secured leverage ratio" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section of the Q2 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million (2020 - nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 (2020 - nil) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

b. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.8 million (2020 – gains of $0.6 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 (2020 – $0.03 earnings per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

c. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.1 million (2020 – losses of $0.8 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 (2020 – $0.04 loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

d. after-tax Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million (2020 - nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 - nil) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

e. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $0.1 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – less than $0.01) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

f. after-tax NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint") transaction costs of nil (2020 - $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 - $0.01) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (4) The backlog as at June 30, 2021 now includes customer purchase commitments for its ERS business, including Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom"), NorthPoint and Tundra, and therefore for comparability purposes the backlog as at June 30, 2020 also includes customer purchase commitments for its ERS business including Delom and NorthPoint.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities law, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Corporation and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, the end of the consignment program relating to construction-class excavators received from a major supplier, including our expectation that industry-typical payment terms will apply to such excavators from November 1, 2022 onwards, and that our existing credit facilities will be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of the end of the consignment program; our main objectives in managing our business through the COVID-19 pandemic; our intention to manage owned and consignment equipment inventory levels in accordance with market conditions in 2021; our evaluation of potential industrial parts and ERS acquisitions; our plans to minimize the implementation risks associated with our new ERP system; the execution of our growth strategies; our expectation that, despite the challenges of 2020 carrying over into 2021, we are positioned to succeed over the longer term; our expectation that Tundra will be a significant contributor to our total revenue growth in 2021; our plan to continue working closely with our major suppliers to manage any supply chain disruptions, including specific efforts with certain equipment suppliers to attempt to secure additional inventory to meet customer demand; with respect to our key product and services categories, our plans to continue our focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, and our belief that we have excellent opportunities in these categories; our expectation that our industrial parts and ERS categories will yield strong growth, including the contribution of Tundra, and that ERS continues to be one of Wajax's most significant opportunities; our expectation that our key infrastructure programs will continue throughout 2021, including investments in branch consolidation and technology; our goal of becoming Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through our core capabilities; and our belief that achieving excellence in our areas of core capability will position Wajax to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully manage our business through the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, public authorities, suppliers and customers in response to the novel coronavirus and its variants; general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; financial market conditions, including interest rates; our ability to execute our updated Strategic Plan, including our ability to develop our core capabilities, execute on our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions, such as Tundra, and to successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software, such as our new ERP system; the future financial performance of the Corporation; our costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing relations with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the geographic spread and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, and the duration of the coronavirus pandemic; the duration and severity of travel, business and other restrictions imposed by governments and public authorities in response to COVID-19, as well as other measures that may be taken by such authorities; actions taken by our suppliers and customers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, including slowing, reducing or halting operations; a continued or prolonged deterioration in general business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); volatility in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; levels of customer confidence and spending; market acceptance of the products we offer; termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions (including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our ability to attract and retain skilled staff and our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"), in our annual MD&A for financial risks, and in our most recent quarterly MD&A, all of which have been filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the risks described in the AIF, and in our annual and quarterly MD&A, are not the only risks that could impact the Corporation. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our products and services due to the uncertainties related to the spread of the virus and its variants. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation, or currently deemed to be immaterial, may have a material effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.

Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Wajax Corporation

Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q2 2021

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") discusses the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the annual audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2020 that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the associated MD&A. Information contained in this MD&A is based on information available to management as of August 5, 2021.

Management is responsible for the information disclosed in this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes, and has in place appropriate information systems, procedures and controls to ensure that information used internally by management and disclosed externally is materially complete and reliable. Wajax's Board of Directors has approved this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes. In addition, Wajax's Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, provides an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures made by Wajax and has reviewed this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information within this MD&A is in millions of Canadian dollars, except ratio calculations, share, share rights and per share data. Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report and Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wajax Corporation Overview

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Strategic Direction and Outlook

The goal of the One Wajax strategy is to provide customers with access to the Corporation's full range of products and services while delivering a consistently excellent level of customer service. Wajax is focused on delivering a strong experience for its customers and employees through the execution of clear plans in five key areas:

Investing in the Wajax team - The safety, well-being and engagement of the Corporation's team of approximately 2,710 employees is the foundation of the Corporation.





Investing in Wajax customers - The Corporation has the privilege of supporting 32,000 individual customers across Canada ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource organizations.





Executing a clear organic growth strategy - The Corporation has organic growth opportunities in each of its Heavy Equipment and Industrial Parts and Services categories. Heavy Equipment categories include construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems which collectively serve a broad range of customer capital equipment and related product support needs. Industrial Parts and Services categories include industrial parts and Engineered Repair Services (" ERS ") which collectively serve a broad range of customer fixed plant maintenance, repair and reliability needs.





Accretive acquisitions strategy - Acquisitions are an important aspect of the Corporation's growth strategy. Primarily, the Corporation focuses on acquisitions that add to the breadth and scale of Industrial Parts and Services. Wajax's national infrastructure and extensive customer relationships position the Corporation as an aggregator in the highly fragmented ERS and related Industrial Parts market. Secondarily, the Corporation considers acquisitions in Heavy Equipment categories where extensions to existing major distribution relationships are enhanced.





Investing in the Wajax infrastructure - The Corporation invests in its infrastructure to improve the consistency of customer service and lower costs. The Corporation's current programs include the ongoing consolidation of its branch network, investing in new information systems and implementing Customer Support Centres (each a "CSC") that provide 24/7 customer support in all product and service categories.

In addition to the above and to meet the Corporation's long-term sustainability goals, the Corporation has introduced a more comprehensive sustainability program as outlined below and further discussed in the Corporation's 2020 Annual Report:

Sustainability Roadmap

Areas Goals



Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Provide every employee with a healthy and safe working environment that supports their entire well-being: physical, psychological and financial.



Training and Development Attract, engage, train, develop and retain the best people across all levels of the organization from entry level positions to senior leadership.



Diversity and Equal Opportunity Attract, retain and develop a diverse and skilled workforce that best reflects Canadian society, and provide a work environment that values and utilizes the contributions of employees' diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.



Sustainable Products and Services Commit to a continuous process of understanding customer needs and leveraging technology, Wajax expertise and vendor partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions that reduce energy consumption, improve safety and reduce waste.



Environmental Responsibility Ensure operations are managed to minimize their impact on the environment, focusing on initiatives that lower energy intensity and reduce waste.



Governance Maintain a reputation for fair dealing and integrity and demonstrate ongoing commitment to upholding high ethical standards in the conduct of the Corporation's business.



Community Invest in and contribute to the communities that the Corporation operates in across the country through a combination of volunteer hours, fundraising, and in-kind donations.

Outlook

Recognizing that the challenges Wajax faced in 2020 have persisted into 2021, the Corporation is proceeding with confidence, expecting that it is positioned to succeed over the long term. In 2021, Wajax has remained focused on the same priorities that guided it in 2020: protecting the health, safety and well-being of its team, providing excellent customer service, protecting the Corporation's financial health and driving its long-term growth strategy.

The Corporation expects revenue associated with the acquisition of Tundra Process Solutions Ltd. ("Tundra") to be a significant contributor to total revenue growth in 2021. In the first and second quarters, general market conditions affecting organic growth were better than the Corporation's expectations which resulted in advanced sales, most significantly in equipment volumes. Wajax will continue to work closely with major suppliers to manage supply chain disruptions, including specific efforts with construction, forestry and material handling equipment suppliers to attempt to secure additional inventory to meet customer demand.

In the Corporation's heavy equipment categories, Wajax will continue to focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, including improvements in product support volumes. Wajax has excellent growth opportunities in these categories and will continue to work closely with its supplier partners to prudently grow market share and capture aftermarket sales. In mining, the Corporation has continued to experience strong customer quoting activity and improvements in oil sands related mining equipment product support.

In industrial parts and ERS, Wajax expects strong growth including the contribution from Tundra. ERS continues to be one of the Corporation's most significant opportunities, capable of growth at each point in the economic cycle.

The Corporation's infrastructure programs are expected to continue in 2021, including branch network consolidation and technology. Following the COVID-19 related delay in 2020, the phased implementation of the Corporation's new ERP system began in the second quarter of 2021. Full implementation is expected to occur over an approximate 24-month period to reduce associated risks.

An update regarding Wajax's response to COVID-19 is set out below.

See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information section.

Highlights for the Quarter

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased $89.1 million, or 25.0%, to $446.1 million, from $356.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Regionally:

During the quarter, the Corporation qualified for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS ") and recognized $2.1 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $0.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas. Approximately $1.5 million of the subsidy was allocated to future employee compensation programs. The resultant net pre-tax contribution to earnings of the CEWS recovery for the second quarter was approximately $0.6 million. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $15.5 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $7.1 million and $8.4 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 19.9% in the second quarter of 2021 increased 3.1% compared to the same period of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 and in the same period of 2020 of $0.9 million and $7.1 million respectively, gross profit margin was 19.7% in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% compared to the gross profit margin of 14.9% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. The higher equipment margins were partially driven by the accelerated disposal of aged and used equipment in the prior year.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2021 from 11.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 and in the same period of 2020 of $1.2 million and $8.4 million respectively, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2021 from 13.6% in the same period of 2020. Selling and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 increased $18.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS of $7.2 million, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.





EBIT increased $10.1 million, or 50.3%, to $30.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $20.0 million in the same period of 2020. (1) The year-over-year increase in EBIT is primarily attributable to higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. These increases were partially offset by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.





The Corporation generated net earnings of $18.1 million, or $0.85 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 versus $10.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in the same period of 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $16.6 million, or $0.77 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 versus $9.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in the same period of 2020. (1)





Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.3% in the second quarter of 2021 from 8.8% in the same period of 2020. (1)

The Corporation's backlog at June 30, 2021 of $316.8 million increased $40.3 million, or 14.6%, compared to March 31, 2021 due to higher orders in most categories, partially offset by lower mining orders. (1) Compared to June 30, 2020, backlog increased $91.6 million, or 40.7%, due to higher orders in the construction and forestry, material handling, and power systems categories, and higher orders in the industrial parts and ERS categories with the addition of Tundra's backlog. These increases were partially offset by lower mining orders. (1)(2)





Total owned and net consignment inventory declined $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Owned inventory of $376.4 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $2.3 million from March 31, 2021. Net consignment inventory, comprised primarily of construction excavators, declined by $11.1 million to $19.4 million during the quarter.





Working capital of $332.8 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $30.1 million from March 31, 2021, due primarily to lower cash, lower deposits on inventory, and higher accounts payable and accrued liabilities, offset partially by higher trade and other receivables. (1) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 23.5%, a decrease of 2.5% from March 31, 2021, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month sales. (1)





Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $36.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $43.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cash generated from operating activities of $6.7 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $2.8 million, an increase in rental equipment additions of $4.9 million, and a decrease in rental equipment disposals of $4.6 million, partially offset by an increase in net earnings of $7.9 million.





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.73 times at June 30, 2021, compared to 2.04 times at March 31, 2021. (1) The decrease in the leverage ratio was due primarily to the lower debt level in the current period. (1) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 1.28 times at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.57 times at March 31, 2021. (1)





During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation entered into a sale and leaseback transaction for one of its owned properties. The proceeds net of transaction costs on the sale of the property was $8.5 million and the carrying amount was $3.0 million, resulting in a total gain on the sale of the property of $5.5 million, of which $0.8 million has been recognized in the quarter and the remaining $4.7 million deferred as a reduction of the right-of-use asset.





The consignment program of a major supplier of construction-class excavators is expected to end October 31, 2021. Effective November 1, 2021, the Corporation will begin assuming ownership of new stock received. Inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 will remain subject to the current consignment terms. For the period November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022, inventory receipts will receive extended payment terms. Effective November 1, 2022, typical distribution payment terms are expected to apply. The Corporation's existing credit facilities are expected to continue to be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of this change.

(1) "Backlog", "Leverage ratio", "Senior secured leverage ratio", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin" and "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) The backlog as at June 30, 2021 now includes customer purchase commitments for its ERS business, including Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom"), NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint") and Tundra, and therefore for comparability purposes the backlog as at June 30, 2020 also includes customer purchase commitments for its ERS business including Delom and NorthPoint.

Update Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic Response

As health authorities started to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the Corporation rapidly implemented protocols, policy changes and technology to better protect its employees, customers and their communities. The table below summarizes the Corporation's four main objectives in managing through this difficult period, and provides an update regarding key actions taken to date in furtherance of these objectives.

Objective Actions Include: Protecting the health, safety and well-being of employees. Providing strong service to customers. Protecting the financial health of the Corporation. Cost Reduction Liquidity and Working Capital Management Continuing to be well-positioned to execute the Corporation's growth strategy.

Summary of Operating Results



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Statement of earnings highlights 2021

2020

2021 2020 Revenue $ 446.1

$ 356.9

$ 833.2 $ 701.0 Gross profit $ 88.9

$ 60.1

$ 164.9 $ 128.9 Selling and administrative expenses 58.9

40.1

112.6 97.4 Restructuring and other related (recoveries) costs —

—

— 0.1 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes(1) $ 30.1

$ 20.0

$ 52.3 $ 31.4 Finance costs 5.1

5.9

10.1 11.8 Earnings before income taxes(1) $ 25.0

$ 14.1

$ 42.2 $ 19.7 Income tax expense 6.8

3.9

11.6 5.4 Net earnings $ 18.1

$ 10.2

$ 30.6 $ 14.3 – Basic earnings per share(2) $ 0.85

$ 0.51

$ 1.44 $ 0.71 – Diluted earnings per share(2) 0.82

0.50

1.40 0.70 Adjusted net earnings(1)(3) $ 16.6

$ 9.6

$ 29.0 $ 15.4 – Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $ 0.77

$ 0.48

$ 1.36 $ 0.77 – Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3) 0.75

0.47

1.33 0.75 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 41.5

$ 31.5

$ 76.5 $ 58.7 Key ratios:







Gross profit margin 19.9%

16.8%



19.8%

18.4% Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 13.2%

11.2%



13.5%

13.9% EBIT margin(1) 6.7%

5.6%



6.3%

4.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 9.3%

8.8%



9.2%

8.4% Effective income tax rate 27.4%

27.4%



27.4%

27.4%

Statement of financial position highlights As at June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Trade and other receivables $ 209.7 $ 192.8 $ 214.5 Inventory 376.4 378.6 357.4 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (271.2) (254.1) (231.7) Other working capital amounts(1) 18.0 45.6 36.0 Working capital(1) $ 332.8 $ 362.9 $ 376.2 Rental equipment $ 50.4 $ 51.2 $ 56.9 Property, plant and equipment $ 41.3 $ 44.9 $ 41.4 Funded net debt(1) $ 197.4 $ 229.1 $ 219.6 Key ratios:





Leverage ratio(1) 1.73

2.04

2.28

Senior secured leverage ratio(1) 1.28 1.57 1.73





(1) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 21,409,323 (2020 – 20,033,619) and 22,042,810 (2020 – 20,462,587), respectively.

Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 21,245,516 (2020 – 20,025,024) and 21,863,441 (2020 – 20,427,433), respectively. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million (2020 - nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 (2020 - nil) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

b. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.8 million (2020 – gains of $0.6 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 (2020 – $0.03 earnings per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

c. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.1 million (2020 – losses of $0.8 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 (2020 – $0.04 loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

d. after-tax Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million (2020 - nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 - nil) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

e. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $0.1 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – less than $0.01) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

f. after-tax NorthPoint transaction costs of nil (2020 - $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 - $0.01) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Results of Operations

Revenue Sources



Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Equipment sales $ 141.1 $ 136.6 $ 259.7 $ 220.2 Product support 113.4 91.1 220.6 208.9 Industrial parts 114.3 81.6 218.3 173.3 ERS 68.4 39.7 117.7 ...82.1 Equipment rental 8.9 8.0 16.8 16.5 Total revenue $ 446.1 $ 356.9 $ 833.2 $ 701.0

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 25.0%, or $89.1 million, to $446.1 million from $356.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. In addition to regional revenue commentary provided previously herein, the following factors contributed to the increase in revenue:

Equipment sales have increased due mainly to strength in construction and forestry sales across all regions and higher mining sales in western Canada. These increases were partially offset by lower mining sales in eastern Canada and lower material handling sales in central and eastern Canada.





Product support revenue has increased due primarily to higher mining revenue in western Canada, higher construction and forestry revenue in western and eastern Canada, and higher power systems revenue across all regions.





Industrial parts revenue has increased due primarily to the acquisition of Tundra effective January 22, 2021 in western Canada, and organic strength in bearings and hydraulics sales in eastern Canada.





ERS revenue has increased due primarily to the acquisition of Tundra in western Canada, and higher Delom sales in eastern Canada.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue increased 18.9%, or $132.2 million, to $833.2 million, from $701.0 million in the same period of 2020. The following factors contributed to the increase in revenue:

Equipment sales have increased due mainly to strength in construction and forestry sales across all regions and higher mining sales in western Canada. These increases were partially offset by lower mining sales in eastern Canada and lower material handling sales in central Canada.





Product support sales have increased primarily on higher construction and forestry revenue across all regions and higher power systems revenue in eastern Canada, partially offset by lower mining revenue in western Canada.





Industrial parts sales have increased due mainly to the acquisition of Tundra effective January 22, 2021 and organic strength in bearings and hydraulics sales in both western and eastern Canada.





ERS sales have increased due to strength in all regions, but primarily in western Canada. The higher ERS revenue in western Canada was driven primarily by the acquisition of Tundra.

Backlog

Backlog of $316.8 million at June 30, 2021 increased $40.3 million, or 14.6%, compared to March 31, 2021 due to higher orders in most categories, partially offset by lower mining orders. The Corporation's backlog at June 30, 2021 of $316.8 million increased $91.6 million, or 40.7%, compared to June 30, 2020 due to higher orders in the construction and forestry, material handling, and power systems categories, and higher orders in the industrial parts and ERS categories with the addition of Tundra's backlog. These increases were partially offset by lower mining orders.(1)

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS)

During the second quarter, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $2.1 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $0.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas. Approximately $1.5 million of the subsidy was allocated to future employee compensation programs. The resultant net pre-tax contribution to earnings of the CEWS recovery for the second quarter was approximately $0.6 million. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $15.5 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $7.1 million and $8.4 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation recognized $8.4 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $3.7 million and $4.7 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas. Approximately $4.0 million of the subsidy was allocated to future employee compensation programs. The resultant net pre-tax contribution to earnings of the CEWS recovery for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $4.4 million. During the same period last year, the Corporation recognized $15.5 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $7.1 million and $8.4 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased $28.8 million, or 47.9%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter last year due to higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of parts and service sales compared to equipment sales. These increases were partially offset by a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS.

Gross profit margin of 19.9% in the second quarter of 2021 increased 3.1% compared to the same period of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 and in the same period of 2020 of $0.9 million and $7.1 million respectively, gross profit margin was 19.7% in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% compared to the gross profit margin of 14.9% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. The higher equipment margins were partially driven by the accelerated disposal of aged and used equipment in the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, gross profit increased $36.0 million, or 27.9%, compared to the same period last year due to increased volumes and margins, partially offset by a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, gross profit margin of 19.8% increased 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Excluding the CEWS recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the same period of 2020 of $3.7 million and $7.1 million respectively, gross profit margin was 19.3%, representing an increase of 2.0% compared to the gross profit margin of 17.4% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins. The higher equipment margins were partially driven by the accelerated disposal of aged and used equipment in the prior year.

Selling and administrative expenses

Selling and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 increased $18.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS of $7.2 million, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2021 from 11.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 and in the same period of 2020, of $1.2 million and $8.4 million respectively, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2021 from 13.6% in the same period of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses increased $15.3 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS of $3.7 million, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 13.5% in 2021 from 13.9% in 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the same period of 2020, of $4.7 million and $8.4 million respectively, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 14.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 15.1% for the same period of 2020.

Finance costs

Finance costs of $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 decreased $0.9 million compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to lower average borrowings under the bank credit facility and lower interest on lease liabilities. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, finance costs of $10.1 million decreased $1.7 million compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to lower average borrowings under the bank credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Income tax expense

The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the second quarter of 2021 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.2% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes. The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the second quarter of 2020 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.5% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.2% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes. The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the same period in 2020 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.5% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

Net earnings

In the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation had net earnings of $18.1 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. The $7.9 million increase in net earnings resulted primarily from higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. These increases were partially offset by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation generated net earnings of $30.6 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.71 per share, in the same period of 2020. The $16.4 million increase in net earnings resulted primarily from increased volumes and margins, partially offset by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS, and higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)

Adjusted net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes a gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share (2020 - nil), and non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.8 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share (2020 - gains of $0.6 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share).

As such, adjusted net earnings increased $7.0 million to $16.6 million, or $0.77 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 from $9.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes a gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share (2020 - nil), non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $1.1 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share (2020 – losses of $0.8 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share), and Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share (2020 - nil). Adjusted net earnings in the same period of 2020 also excludes restructuring and other related costs of $0.1 million after-tax, or less than $0.01 per share, and NorthPoint transaction costs of $0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share.

As such, adjusted net earnings increased $13.6 million to $29.0 million, or $1.36 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $15.4 million, or $0.77 per share, in the same period of 2020.

Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income of $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 included net earnings of $18.1 million and an other comprehensive gain of $0.8 million. The other comprehensive gain of $0.8 million in the current period resulted primarily from $0.9 million of gains on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the total comprehensive income of $33.6 million included net earnings of $30.6 million and an other comprehensive gain of $3.0 million. The other comprehensive gain of $3.0 million in the current year resulted primarily from $2.6 million of gains on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges.

Acquisition of Tundra

On January 22, 2021, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Tundra for an aggregate purchase price of $99.4 million composed of cash consideration of $74.1 million and the issuance of 1,357,142 Wajax common shares with a fair value of $25.3 million. Founded in 1999, Tundra provides maintenance and technical services to customers in the western Canadian midstream oil and gas, oil sands, petrochemical, mining, forestry and municipal sectors. Tundra also distributes a diverse range of industrial process equipment, representing industry-leading manufacturers of valves and actuators, instrumentation and controls, motors and drives, control buildings, boilers and water treatment solutions. Employing approximately 150 people at the time of acquisition, Tundra operates four facilities in Alberta and maintains a sales presence in western Canada. Tundra added revenues of $55.0 million and net earnings of $2.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Consistent with Wajax's strategy, the acquisition of Tundra is expected to provide meaningful growth in the Corporation's ERS and industrial parts categories. Tundra's operations are complementary to Wajax's existing ERS and industrial parts businesses, adding extensively to its service offering and product portfolio, and further enhancing the "One Wajax" value proposition as macro tailwinds support the potential for a return to pre-COVID-19 activity levels. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Wajax shareholders in an anticipated range of $0.10 - $0.15 (net of acquisition-related interest costs and amortization on expected intangible assets) for the 2021 financial year, on an earnings per share basis.

Notes: (1) The backlog as at June 30, 2021 now includes customer purchase commitments for its ERS business, including Delom, NorthPoint and Tundra, and therefore for comparability purposes the backlog as at June 30, 2020 also includes customer purchase commitments for its ERS business including Delom and NorthPoint.

Selected Quarterly Information

The following table summarizes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial data for the eight most recently completed quarters.



2021 2020 2019

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Revenue $ 446.1 $ 387.1 $ 381.0 $ 340.6 $ 356.9 $ 344.1 $ 403.9 $ 365.1 Net earnings $ 18.1 $ 12.5 $ 10.7 $ 6.7 $ 10.2 $ 4.1 $ 12.2 $ 7.6 Earnings per share

















- Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 0.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.38 - Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.37 Adjusted net earnings(1) $ 16.6 $ 12.4 $ 9.6 $ 10.1 $ 9.6 $ 5.8 $ 10.1 $ 10.3 Adjusted earnings per share(1)

















- Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 0.29 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 - Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.57 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.28 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands) 21,409 21,080 20,034 20,034 20,034 20,016 20,009 20,004





(1) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Although quarterly fluctuations in revenue and net earnings are difficult to predict, during times of weak resource sector activity, the first quarter will tend to have seasonally lower revenues. However, the project timing of large mining trucks and shovels and power generation packages can shift the revenue and net earnings throughout the year. In addition, the sale of large construction units can also impact revenue due to the seasonality in that industry. Starting in 2020, revenues and net earnings have also been impacted by COVID-19, with the impact being felt more significantly in 2020 as compared to year-to-date 2021.

Effective January 13, 2020, the Corporation acquired NorthPoint, and effective January 22, 2021, the Corporation acquired Tundra. The results of operations and financial position of these acquired businesses have been included in the figures since the dates of acquisition. The acquisition of NorthPoint facilitated year-over-year growth in the Corporation's ERS revenue when comparing 2020 to 2019, which contributed to weathering the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, adding $36.9 million in incremental revenue and $2.1 million in incremental net earnings in 2020. The acquisition of Tundra facilitated year-over-year growth in the Corporation's ERS and industrial parts revenue when comparing 2021 to 2020, adding $55.0 million in incremental revenue and $2.7 million in incremental net earnings during the first half of 2021.

A discussion of Wajax's previous quarterly results can be found in Wajax's quarterly MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consolidated Financial Condition

Capital Structure and Key Financial Condition Measures



June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Shareholders' equity $ 374.6 $ 360.4 $ 325.6 Funded net debt(1) 197.4 229.1 219.6 Total capital $ 572.1 $ 589.6 $ 545.2 Funded net debt to total capital(1) 34.5% 38.9% 40.3% Leverage ratio(1) 1.73 2.04 2.28 Senior secured leverage ratio(1) 1.28 1.57 1.73





(1) See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

The Corporation's objective is to manage its working capital and normal-course capital investment programs within a leverage range of 1.5 to 2.0 times and to fund those programs through operating cash flow and its bank credit facilities as required. There may be instances whereby the Corporation is willing to maintain a leverage ratio outside of this range during changes in economic cycles. The Corporation may also maintain a leverage ratio above the stated range as a result of investments in acquisitions and may fund those acquisitions using its bank credit facilities and other debt instruments in accordance with the Corporation's expectations of total future cash flows, financing costs and other factors. The Corporation's leverage ratio is currently within the target range. See the Funded Net Debt section.

Shareholders' Equity

The Corporation's shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 of $374.6 million increased $14.2 million from March 31, 2021, due primarily to total comprehensive income of $19.0 million exceeding dividends declared of $5.4 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation's shareholders' equity increased $49.0 million due primarily to total comprehensive income of $33.6 million and shares issued to acquire Tundra of $25.3 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $10.7 million.

The Corporation's share capital included in shareholders' equity on the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position, consists of:



Number of

Common Shares Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2020 20,167,703 $ 182.5 Common shares issued for acquisition of business 1,357,142 25.3 Common shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 6,583 0.1 Issued and outstanding, June 30, 2021 21,531,428 $ 207.8 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2020 (134,084) (1.2) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation plans 11,979 0.1 Shares held in trust, June 30, 2021 (122,105) $ (1.1) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, June 30, 2021 21,409,323 $ 206.7

At the date of this MD&A, the Corporation had 21,409,323 common shares issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust.

At June 30, 2021, Wajax had four share-based compensation plans; the Wajax Share Ownership Plan (the "SOP"), the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DDSUP"), the Mid-Term Incentive Plan for Senior Executives (the "MTIP") (with MTIP awards being composed of performance share units ("PSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs")) and the Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSUP").

As of June 30, 2021, there were 503,590 SOP and DDSUP (treasury share rights plans) rights outstanding of which 474,033 rights were vested, 296,881 MTIP PSUs and equity-settled DSUP (market-purchased share rights plans) rights outstanding of which 25,542 rights were vested, and 507,653 MTIP RSUs and cash-settled DSUP (cash-settled rights plans) rights outstanding of which 10,464 rights were vested. Depending on the actual level of achievement of the performance targets associated with the outstanding MTIP PSUs, the number of market-purchased shares required to satisfy the Corporation's obligations could be higher or lower.

Wajax recorded compensation expense of $1.9 million for the quarter (2020 - expense of $1.1 million) and compensation expense of $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020 - expense of $1.2 million) in respect of these plans.

Funded Net Debt (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)



June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Cash $ (6.2) $ (28.1) $ (6.6) Debentures 54.9 54.8 54.6 Long-term debt 148.7 202.4 171.6 Funded net debt $ 197.4 $ 229.1 $ 219.6

Funded net debt of $197.4 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $31.7 million compared to $229.1 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease during the quarter was due primarily to cash generated from operating activities of $36.6 million and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment of $9.0 million, offset partially by the payment of lease liabilities of $7.3 million and dividends paid of $5.4 million.

Funded net debt of $197.4 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $22.2 million compared to $219.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease during the year to date was due primarily to cash generated from operating activities of $113.9 million and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment of $9.2 million, offset partially by the $73.5 million in cash paid as part of the consideration to acquire Tundra, the payment of lease liabilities of $14.1 million and dividends paid of $10.4 million.

The Corporation's ratio of funded net debt to total capital decreased to 34.5% at June 30, 2021 from 38.9% at March 31, 2021, due to both the lower funded net debt level in the current period and the higher shareholders' equity level in the current period.

The Corporation's leverage ratio of 1.73 times at June 30, 2021 decreased from the March 31, 2021 ratio of 2.04 times due primarily to the lower debt level in the current period. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Financial Instruments

Wajax uses derivative financial instruments in the management of its foreign currency, interest rate and share-based compensation exposures. Wajax policy restricts the use of derivative financial instruments for trading or speculative purposes.

Wajax monitors the proportion of variable rate debt to its total debt portfolio and may enter into interest rate hedge contracts to mitigate a portion of the interest rate risk on its variable rate debt. A change in interest rates, in particular related to the Corporation's unhedged variable rate debt, is not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation's results of operations or financial condition over the long term.

Wajax has entered into interest rate hedge contracts to minimize exposure to interest rate fluctuations on its variable rate debt. All interest rate hedge contracts are recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements at fair value. As at June 30, 2021, Wajax had the following interest rate hedge contracts outstanding:

$150.0 million, expiring in November 2024, with a weighted average interest rate of 2.12% (December 31, 2020 - $150.0 million, expiring in November 2024, with a weighted average interest rate of 2.12%)

Wajax enters into foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge the exchange risk associated with the cost of certain inbound inventory and foreign currency-denominated sales to customers along with the associated receivables as part of its normal course of business. As at June 30, 2021, Wajax had the following contracts outstanding:

to buy U.S. $81.1 million (December 31, 2020 – to buy U.S. $45.9 million),

to buy Euro €0.5 million (December 31, 2020 - to buy Euro €0.1 million),

to sell U.S. $21.2 million (December 31, 2020 – to sell U.S. $32.2 million), and

to sell Euro €0.8 million (December 31, 2020 – to sell €0.9 million).

The U.S. dollar contracts expire between July 2021 and April 2023, with an average U.S./Canadian dollar rate of 1.2386.

The Euro contracts expire between July 2021 and December 2022, with an average Euro/Canadian dollar rate of 1.5047.

Wajax has entered into total return swap contracts to hedge the exposure to share price market risk on a class of MTIP rights that are cash-settled. All total return swap contracts are recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements at fair value. As at June 30, 2021, Wajax had the following total return swap contracts outstanding:

contracts totaling 390,000 shares at an initial share value of $6.6 million (December 31, 2020 - contracts totaling 387,000 shares at an initial share value of $7.2 million)

The total return swap contracts expire between March 2022 and March 2024.

Contractual Obligations

There have been no material changes to the Corporation's contractual obligations since December 31, 2020, except the following:

Employee Pension Plan Wind-Up Settlement

The Corporation sponsored three pension plans: the Wajax Limited Pension Plan (the "Employees' Plan") which, except for a small group of employees in a defined benefit plan, is a defined contribution plan, and two defined benefit plans: the Pension Plan for Executive Employees of Wajax Limited (the "Executive Plan") and the Wajax Limited Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan (the "SERP"). Effective December 31, 2019, the Employees' Plan was wound up, which was comprised of both defined benefit and defined contribution components. Benefit accruals under the plan were frozen effective as of such date and all active members joined a new defined contribution plan sponsored by the Corporation, the Wajax Limited Defined Contribution Pension Plan (the "DC Plan").

During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation settled benefit obligations and plan assets as part of the wind-up of the Employees' Plan effective December 31, 2019. The settlement was completed by entering into an agreement with a third party insurance company to purchase an annuity for participants who selected that an annuity be purchased on their behalf, and by paying commuted values to participants who selected a lump sum payout. The cost of the annuity purchase totaled $4.4 million and was funded with existing plan assets. For those participants who selected a lump sum settlement, the total lump sum paid was $2.6 million, which was also paid from existing plan assets. As a result of the settlement, the Employees' Plan assets and benefit obligation declined by $7.0 million and $7.1 million, respectively, resulting in a gain on settlement of $0.1 million that the Corporation recorded in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings during the quarter.

See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Off Balance Sheet Financing

It is likely but not reasonably certain that existing leases will be renewed or replaced, resulting in lease commitments being sustained at current levels. In the alternative, Wajax may incur capital expenditures to acquire equivalent capacity.

The Corporation had $19.4 million (December 31, 2020 – $54.6 million) of consigned inventory on hand from a major manufacturer at June 30, 2021, net of deposits of $9.7 million (December 31, 2020 – $42.3 million). In the normal course of business, Wajax receives inventory on consignment from this manufacturer which is generally sold or rented to customers or purchased by Wajax. Under the terms of the consignment program, Wajax is required to make periodic deposits to the manufacturer on the consigned inventory that is rented to Wajax customers or on-hand for greater than nine months. This consigned inventory is not included in Wajax's inventory as the manufacturer retains title to the goods.

Although management currently believes Wajax has adequate debt capacity, Wajax would have to access the equity or debt capital markets, or reduce dividends to accommodate any shortfalls in Wajax's credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation's liquidity is maintained through various sources, including bank and non-bank credit facilities, debentures and cash generated from operations.

Bank and Non-bank Credit Facilities and Debentures

Wajax has a $450.0 million bank credit facility, of which $400.0 million matures October 1, 2024 and is composed of a non-revolving term facility and a revolving term facility, and $50.0 million matures December 30, 2022 and represents a non-revolving acquisition term facility. On January 22, 2021, the Corporation utilized the $50.0 million non-revolving acquisition term facility to finance the acquisition of Tundra. The remaining cash portion of the purchase price was financed with the revolving term facility.

At June 30, 2021, Wajax had borrowed $150.2 million and issued $12.8 million of letters of credit for a total utilization of $163.0 million of its $450.0 million bank credit facility. Borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility is dependent on the level of inventories on-hand and outstanding trade accounts receivables. At June 30, 2021, borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility was equal to $448.9 million, of which $286.0 million was accessible to the Corporation.

The bank credit facility contains customary restrictive covenants, including limitations on the payment of cash dividends and an interest coverage maintenance ratio, all of which were met as at June 30, 2021. In particular, the Corporation is restricted from declaring dividends in the event the Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio, as defined in the bank credit facility agreement, exceeds 4.0 times. At June 30, 2021, the Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 1.28 times.

Borrowings under the bank credit facility bear floating rates of interest at margins over Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance yields, U.S. dollar LIBOR rates or prime. Margins on the facility depend on the Corporation's leverage ratio at the time of borrowing and range between 1.5% and 3.0% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.5% and 2.0% for prime rate borrowings under the non-revolving and revolving term facilities. Margins on the non-revolving acquisition term facility range between 1.7% and 3.3% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.7% and 2.3% for prime rate borrowings.

In addition, Wajax had $57.0 million of senior unsecured debentures outstanding at June 30, 2021, bearing interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum, payable semi-annually and maturing on January 15, 2025. The debentures will not be redeemable before January 15, 2023 (the "First Call Date"), except upon the occurrence of a change of control of the Corporation in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the debentures (the "Indenture"). On and after the First Call Date and prior to January 15, 2024, the debentures will be redeemable in whole or in part from time to time at the Corporation's option at a redemption price equal to 103.0% of the principal amount of the debentures redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. On and after January 15, 2024 and prior to the maturity date, the debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Corporation's option at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. The Corporation shall provide not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption of the debentures.

The Corporation will have the option to satisfy its obligation to repay the principal amount of the debentures due at redemption or maturity by issuing and delivering that number of freely tradeable common shares determined in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. The debentures will not be convertible into common shares at the option of the holders at any time.

Under the terms of the bank credit facility, Wajax is permitted to have additional interest bearing debt of $25.0 million. As such, Wajax has up to $25.0 million of demand inventory equipment financing capacity with two non-bank lenders. At June 30, 2021, Wajax had no utilization of the interest bearing equipment financing facilities.

In addition, the Corporation has an agreement with a financial institution to sell 100% of selected accounts receivable on a recurring, non-recourse basis. Under this facility, up to $20.0 million of accounts receivable is permitted to be sold to the financial institution and can remain outstanding at any point in time. After the sale, Wajax does not retain any interests in the accounts receivable, but continues to service and collect the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. At June 30, 2021, the Corporation continues to service and collect $11.9 million in accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution.

As at June 30, 2021, $286.0 million was accessible under the bank facility and $25.0 million was unutilized under the non-bank facilities. As of August 5, 2021, Wajax continues to maintain its $450.0 million bank credit facility and an additional $25.0 million in credit facilities with non-bank lenders. Wajax maintains sufficient liquidity to meet short-term normal course working capital and maintenance capital requirements and certain strategic investments. However, Wajax may be required to access the equity or debt capital markets to fund significant acquisitions.

The Corporation's tolerance to interest rate risk decreases/increases as the Corporation's leverage ratio increases/decreases. At June 30, 2021, 100.0% of the Corporation's funded net debt was at a fixed interest rate which is within the Corporation's interest rate risk policy.

Cash Flow

The following table highlights the major components of cash flow as reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30

2021 2020 $ Change 2021 2020 $ Change Net earnings $ 18.1 $ 10.2 $ 7.9 $ 30.6 $ 14.3 $ 16.4 Items not affecting cash flow 23.2 22.1 1.0 46.6 46.1 0.5 Net change in non-cash operating working capital 6.7 9.5 (2.8) 60.0 (11.3) 71.4 Finance costs paid on debts (2.1) (2.0) (0.2) (5.9) (5.1) (0.9) Finance costs paid on lease liabilities (2.0) (2.6) 0.6 (4.0) (4.3) 0.3 Interest collected on lease receivables 0.1 — 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Income taxes paid (2.5) (0.2) (2.3) (9.8) (3.7) (6.1) Rental equipment additions (6.8) (1.9) (4.9) (7.5) (11.3) 3.7 Rental equipment disposals 3.7 8.3 (4.6) 6.2 12.8 (6.6) Other non-current liabilities (1.7) (0.2) (1.5) (1.8) (0.2) (1.6) Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps — — — (0.6) (1.4) 0.8 Cash generated from operating activities $ 36.6 $ 43.3 $ (6.7) $ 113.9 $ 35.9 $ 78.0 Cash generated from (used in) investing activities $ 8.0 $ (1.7) $ 9.7 $ (66.5) $ (21.0) $ (45.5) Cash used in financing activities $ (66.6) $ (47.1) $ (19.4) $ (47.9) $ (29.7) $ (18.2)

Operating Activities

Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $36.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $43.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cash generated from operating activities of $6.7 million was mainly attributable to a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $2.8 million, an increase in rental equipment additions of $4.9 million, and a decrease in rental equipment disposals of $4.6 million, partially offset by an increase in net earnings of $7.9 million.

Rental equipment additions in the second quarter of 2021 of $6.8 million (2020 – $1.9 million) related primarily to material handling lift trucks.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $113.9 million, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $35.9 million for the previous year. The increase in cash generated from operating activities of $78.0 million was mainly attributable to an increase in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $71.4 million and an increase in net earnings of $16.4 million, offset partially by a decrease in rental equipment disposals of $6.6 million and an increase in income taxes paid of $6.1 million. The increase in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $71.4 million was driven primarily by an increase in cash generated from changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $58.8 million and an increase in cash generated from changes in deposits on inventory of $36.6 million, offset partially by a decrease in cash generated from changes in trade and other receivables of $14.8 million and a decrease in cash generated from changes in contract assets of $15.1 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, rental equipment additions of $7.5 million (2020 – $11.3 million) related primarily to material handling lift trucks.

Changes in significant components of non-cash operating working capital include the following:

Changes in Non-cash Operating Working Capital(1) Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Trade and other receivables $ (17.0) $ 23.7 $ 21.5 $ 36.3 Contract assets (6.8) 5.7 (9.6) 5.5 Inventory 2.3 23.2 (1.2) (3.4) Deposits on inventory 11.7 2.2 30.2 (6.4) Prepaid expenses (1.9) (0.5) (1.7) (0.3) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16.0 (31.1) 18.6 (40.2) Provisions 0.1 (0.4) (1.3) (0.7) Contract liabilities 2.3 (13.4) 3.5 (2.2) Total Changes in Non-cash Operating Working Capital $ 6.7 $ 9.5 $ 60.0 $ (11.3)

(1) Increase (decrease) in cash flow.

Significant components of the changes in non-cash operating working capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Trade and other receivables increased $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease of $23.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from higher sales activity in the quarter compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in 2020 resulted primarily from lower sales activity in the quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Inventory decreased $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a decrease of $23.2 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease in 2020 was due primarily to lower equipment inventory in the construction and forestry categories and lower parts inventory in the construction and industrial parts categories.

Deposits on inventory decreased $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a decrease of $2.2 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease in the second quarter of 2021 resulted from the sale of older consignment inventory for which the Corporation had made deposits.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a decrease of $31.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from higher trade payables and accrued liabilities, partially offset by lower payroll, bonuses and incentives accruals. The decrease in 2020 resulted primarily from reduced inventory purchasing activity as the Corporation continued to manage its working capital, and lower payroll accruals.

Contract liabilities increased $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a decrease of $13.4 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease in 2020 resulted primarily from a deposit received in the first quarter on a large mining equipment order that was delivered in the second quarter.

Significant components of the changes in non-cash operating working capital for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Trade and other receivables decreased $21.5 million in 2021 when excluding the trade and other receivables acquired from Tundra of $16.6 million, compared to a decrease of $36.3 million in 2020. The decrease in 2021 resulted primarily from strong collections, the collection of a prior year receivable balance for a large mining shovel, and collections during the year on cyclical mining business. The decrease in 2020 resulted primarily from lower sales activity.

Contract assets increased $9.6 million in 2021 when excluding the contract assets acquired from Tundra of $8.0 million, compared to a decrease of $5.5 million in 2020. The increase in 2021 resulted from more work completed but not yet billed on customer contracts.

Deposits on inventory decreased $30.2 million in 2021 compared to an increase of $6.4 million in 2020. The decrease in 2021 resulted from the sale of older consignment inventory for which the Corporation had made deposits. The increase in 2020 was due primarily to increased deposits related to consignment inventory being held in excess of nine months.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased $18.6 million in 2021 when excluding the accounts payable and accrued liabilities acquired from Tundra of $20.2 million, compared to a decrease of $40.2 million in 2020. The increase in 2021 resulted primarily from higher trade payables on increased inventory purchasing, and higher payroll, bonuses and incentives accruals. The decrease in 2020 resulted primarily from reduced inventory purchasing activity as the Corporation continued to manage its working capital.

Investing Activities

The Corporation generated $8.0 million of cash from investing activities in the second quarter of 2021 compared to cash used in investing activities of $1.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, Wajax invested $1.3 million in property, plant and equipment additions, compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2020. Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, consisting primarily of proceeds on disposal of properties, amounted to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.3 million in the same period of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation used $66.5 million of cash in investing activities compared to cash used in investing activities of $21.0 million in the same period of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Wajax invested $2.3 million in property, plant and equipment additions, compared to $2.5 million in the same period of 2020. Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, consisting primarily of proceeds on disposal of properties, amounted to $9.2 million for the year to date, compared to $0.4 million for the same period of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Wajax invested $73.5 million in the acquisition of Tundra, net of cash acquired of $0.6 million, compared to $17.9 million invested in the acquisition of NorthPoint, net of cash acquired of $1.4 million, in the same period of 2020.

Financing Activities

The Corporation used $66.6 million of cash in financing activities in the second quarter of 2021 compared to cash used in financing activities of $47.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. Financing activities in the quarter included a net bank credit facility repayment of $53.7 million (2020 – net repayment of $37.4 million), dividends paid to shareholders of $5.4 million (2020 – $5.0 million) and payment of lease liabilities of $7.3 million (2020 – $4.7 million).

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation used $47.9 million of cash in financing activities compared to using $29.7 million in the same period of 2020. Financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included a net bank credit facility repayment of $22.8 million (2020 – net repayment of $8.6 million), the payment of lease liabilities of $14.1 million (2020 – $10.7 million) and dividends paid to shareholders of $10.4 million (2020 – $10.0 million).

Dividends

Dividends to shareholders were declared and payable to shareholders of record as follows: Record Date Payment Date Per Share Amount March 15, 2021 April 6, 2021 $ 0.25 $ 5.4 June 15, 2021 July 6, 2021 0.25 5.4 Six months ended June 30, 2021

$ 0.50 $ 10.7

On August 5, 2021, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

Critical Accounting Estimates

The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. Critical accounting estimates are those that require management to make assumptions about matters that are highly uncertain at the time the estimate or assumption is made. Critical accounting estimates are also those that could potentially have a material impact on the Corporation's financial results were a different estimate or assumption used.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. These estimates and assumptions are subject to change at any time based on experience and new information. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic. With the majority of governments worldwide declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, any estimate of the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and accordingly estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may materially and adversely affect the Corporation's operations, financial results and condition in future periods are also subject to significant uncertainty. Therefore, uncertainty about judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management during the preparation of the Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements related to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and note disclosures could result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of the asset or liability affected.

The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next fiscal year are as follows:

Allowance for credit losses

The Corporation is exposed to credit risk with respect to its trade and other receivables, and COVID-19 has increased the measurement uncertainty with respect to the determination of the allowance for expected credit losses. However, this is partially mitigated by the Corporation's diversified customer base of over 32,000 customers, with no one customer accounting for more than 10% of the Corporation's annual consolidated sales, which covers many business sectors across Canada. In addition, the Corporation's customer base spans large public companies, small independent contractors, original equipment manufacturers and various levels of government. The Corporation follows a program of credit evaluations of customers and limits the amount of credit extended when deemed necessary. The Corporation maintains an allowance for possible credit losses, and any such losses to date have been within management's expectations. The allowance for credit losses is determined by estimating the lifetime expected credit losses, taking into account the Corporation's past experience of collecting payments as well as observable changes in and forecasts of future economic conditions that correlate with default on receivables. At the point when the Corporation is satisfied that no recovery of the amount owing is possible, the amount is considered not recoverable and the financial asset is written off. The $3.3 million allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 decreased $0.4 million from $3.6 million at December 31, 2020. As economic conditions change, there is risk that the Corporation could experience a greater number of defaults compared to prior periods which would result in an increased charge to earnings.

Inventory obsolescence

The value of the Corporation's new and used equipment and high value parts are evaluated by management throughout the year, on a unit-by-unit basis considering projected customer demand, future market conditions, and other considerations evaluated by management. When required, provisions are recorded to ensure that the book value of equipment and parts are valued at the lower of cost or estimated net realizable value. The Corporation performs an aging analysis to identify slow moving or obsolete lower value parts inventory and estimates appropriate obsolescence provisions related thereto. The Corporation takes advantage of supplier programs that allow for the return of eligible parts for credit within specified time periods. The inventory obsolescence impact on earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was a recovery of less than $0.1 million (2020 – charge of $3.2 million) and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was a charge of $0.4 million (2020 - charge of $4.3 million). As economic conditions change, there is risk that the Corporation could have an increase in inventory obsolescence compared to prior periods which would result in an increased charge to earnings.

Goodwill and intangible assets

The value in use of goodwill and intangible assets has been estimated using the forecasts prepared by management for the next five years. The key assumptions for the estimate are those regarding revenue growth, EBITDA margin, discount rate and the level of working capital required to support the business. These estimates are based on past experience and management's expectations of future changes in the market and forecasted growth initiatives.

Unanticipated changes in management's assumptions or estimates could materially affect the determination of the fair value of the Corporation and therefore, could reduce or eliminate the excess of fair value over the carrying value of a Corporation and could potentially result in an impairment charge in the future.

The Corporation performs an annual impairment test of its goodwill and intangible assets unless there is an early indication that the assets may be impaired in which case the impairment tests would occur earlier. There was no early indication of impairment in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Lease term of contracts with renewal options

The lease term is defined as the non-cancellable term of the lease, including any periods covered by a renewal option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain that the renewal option will be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain that the termination option will not be exercised.

Judgement is used when evaluating whether the Corporation is reasonably certain that the lease renewal option will be exercised, including examining any factors that may provide an economic incentive for renewal. In the event of a significant event within the Corporation's control that could affect its ability to exercise the renewal option, the lease term will be reassessed.

Changes in Accounting Policies

During the period, the Corporation did not adopt any new accounting standards or amendments that had an impact on the Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Risk Management and Uncertainties

As with most businesses, the Corporation is subject to a number of marketplace and industry related risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on operating results and the Corporation's ability to pay cash dividends to shareholders. The Corporation attempts to minimize many of these risks through diversification of core businesses and through the geographic diversity of its operations. In addition, the Corporation has adopted an annual enterprise risk management assessment which is prepared by senior management and overseen by the Board of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors. The enterprise risk management framework sets out principles and tools for identifying, evaluating, prioritizing and managing risk effectively and consistently across the Corporation. There are however, a number of risks that deserve particular comment which are discussed in detail in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting

Wajax's management, under the supervision of its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), is responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR").

As at June 30, 2021, Wajax's management, under the supervision of its CEO and CFO, had designed DC&P to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by Wajax in annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under applicable securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in such securities legislation. DC&P are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by Wajax in annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under applicable securities legislation is accumulated and communicated to Wajax's management, including its CEO and CFO, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

As at June 30, 2021, Wajax's management, under the supervision of its CEO and CFO, had designed ICFR to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. In completing the design, management used the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in its 2013 version of Internal Control – Integrated Framework. With regard to general controls over information technology, management also used the set of practices of Control Objectives for Information and related Technology created by the IT Governance Institute. The Corporation has excluded from its evaluation the ICFR of Tundra, which was acquired effective January 22, 2021, as discussed in Note 4 of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the period ended June 30, 2021. The total revenue subject to Tundra's ICFR represented 6.6% of the Corporation's consolidated total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The total assets subject to Tundra's ICFR represented 5.4% of the Corporation's consolidated total assets as at June 30, 2021.

There was no change in Wajax's ICFR that occurred during the three months ended June 30, 2021 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, Wajax's ICFR.

Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures

The MD&A contains certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or to cash flow from operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Corporation's performance. The Corporation's management believes that:

(i) these measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and management; (ii) the non-GAAP measures are commonly used as an indicator of a company's cash operating performance, profitability and ability to raise and service debt; (iii) the additional GAAP measures are commonly used to assess a company's earnings performance excluding its capital and tax structures; (iv) "Adjusted net earnings" and "Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share" provide indications of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments. These adjustments to net earnings and basic and diluted earnings per share allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of fluctuations in interest rates and the Corporation's share price; (v) "Adjusted EBITDA" provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments. These adjustments to EBITDA allow the Corporation's management to consistently compare periods by removing infrequent charges incurred outside of the Corporation's principal business activities and the impact of fluctuations in finance costs related to the Corporation's capital structure, tax rates, long-term assets and the Corporation's share price; and (vi) "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" used in calculating the Leverage ratio and Senior secured leverage ratio provides an indication of the results by the Corporation's principal business activities adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities, and prior to recognizing non-recurring costs (recoveries) and non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are identified and defined below:

Funded net debt Funded net debt includes bank indebtedness, debentures and total long-term debt, net of cash. Funded net debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's funded net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt.



Debt Debt is funded net debt plus letters of credit. Debt is relevant in calculating the Corporation's leverage ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used as an indicator of a company's ability to raise and service debt.



Total capital Total capital is shareholders' equity plus funded net debt.



EBITDA Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.



EBITDA margin Defined as EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Adjusted net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on the sale of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Tundra transaction costs and NorthPoint transaction costs.



Adjusted basic and diluted

earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share before after-tax restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on the sale of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Tundra transaction costs and NorthPoint transaction costs.



Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA before restructuring and other related costs (recoveries), (gain) loss recorded on the sale of properties, non-cash losses (gains) on mark to market of derivative instruments, Tundra transaction costs and NorthPoint transaction costs.



Adjusted EBITDA margin Defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA Defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility and the deduction of payments of lease liabilities.



Leverage ratio The leverage ratio is defined as debt at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation's objective is to maintain this ratio between 1.5 times and 2.0 times.



Senior secured leverage ratio The senior secured leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding debentures at the end of a particular quarter divided by trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.



Funded net debt to total capital Defined as funded net debt divided by total capital. Total capital is the funded net debt plus shareholder's equity.



Backlog Backlog is a management measure which includes the total sales value of customer purchase commitments for future delivery or commissioning of equipment, parts and related services, including ERS projects. This differs from the remaining performance obligations as defined by IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.



Additional GAAP measures are identified and defined below:

Earnings (loss) before

finance costs and income

taxes (EBIT) Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



EBIT margin Defined as EBIT divided by revenue, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Earnings (loss) before

income taxes (EBT) Earnings (loss) before income taxes, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.



Working capital Defined as current assets less current liabilities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.



Other working capital amounts Defined as working capital less trade and other receivables and inventory plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position.

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to adjusted net earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 18.1 $ 10.2 $ 30.6 $ 14.3 Restructuring and other related costs, after-tax — — — 0.1 Gain recorded on the sale of properties, after-tax (0.8) — (0.8) — Non-cash (gains) losses on mark to market of derivative instruments, after-tax (0.8) (0.6) (1.1) 0.8 NorthPoint transaction costs, after-tax — — — 0.2 Tundra transaction costs, after-tax — — 0.3 — Adjusted net earnings $ 16.6 $ 9.6 $ 29.0 $ 15.4 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $ 0.77 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 $ 0.77 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.47 $ 1.33 $ 0.75





(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 21,409,323 and 22,042,810, respectively (2020 - 20,033,619 and 20,462,587, respectively). (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the numbers of basic and diluted shares outstanding were 21,245,516 and 21,863,441, respectively (2020 - 20,025,024 and 20,427,433, respectively)

Reconciliation of the Corporation's net earnings to EBT, EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended

June 30

2021 June 30

2020 June 30

2021 June 30

2020 June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Net earnings $ 18.1 $ 10.2 $ 30.6 $ 14.3 $ 48.0 $ 40.1 $ 31.7 Income tax expense 6.8 3.9 11.6 5.4 18.1 15.1 11.9 EBT $ 25.0 $ 14.1 $ 42.2 $ 19.7 $ 66.1 $ 55.2 $ 43.6 Finance costs 5.1 5.9 10.1 11.8 19.3 20.2 21.0 EBIT $ 30.1 $ 20.0 $ 52.3 $ 31.4 $ 85.4 $ 75.4 $ 64.6 Depreciation and

amortization 13.5 12.4 26.3 25.7 53.0 51.9 52.4 EBITDA $ 43.6 $ 32.4 $ 78.6 $ 57.1 $ 138.4 $ 127.3 $ 117.0 Restructuring and other

related costs(1) — — — 0.1 7.7 7.7 7.8 Gain recorded on the

sale of properties (0.9) — (0.9) — (3.6) (2.7) (2.7) Non-cash (gains) losses

on mark to market of

derivative instruments(2) (1.1) (0.8) (1.6) 1.2 (4.2) (3.9) (1.4) NorthPoint transaction

costs(3) — — — 0.2 — — 0.2 Tundra transaction

costs(4) — — 0.4 —

1.4

1.4 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41.5 $ 31.5 $ 76.5 $ 58.7 $ 139.8 $ 129.8 $ 122.0 Tundra acquisition pro-

forma EBITDA(5) — — — — 8.1 12.1 — Payment of lease

liabilities(6) (7.3) (4.7) (14.1) (10.7) (26.3) (23.7) (22.9) Pro-forma adjusted

EBITDA $ 34.2 $ 26.8 $ 62.4 $ 48.0 $ 121.6 $ 118.2 $ 99.0

(1) For 2020, restructuring and other related costs consists primarily of costs relating to workforce reductions in response to the economic conditions created by COVID-19 and related sales volume impacts. (2) Non-cash (gains) losses on mark to market of non-hedged derivative instruments. (3) In 2020, the Corporation incurred transaction costs in order to acquire NorthPoint. These costs were primarily for advisory services. (4) In both 2021 and 2020, the Corporation incurred transaction costs relating to the Tundra acquisition. These costs were primarily for advisory services. (5) Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for Tundra for pre-acquisition periods, to adjust for the EBITDA of business acquisitions made during the period as if they were made at the beginning of the trailing 12-month period pursuant to the terms of the bank credit facility. (6) Effective with the reporting period beginning on January 1, 2019 and the adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation amended the definition of Funded net debt to exclude lease liabilities not considered part of debt. As a result, the corresponding lease costs must also be deducted from EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio.

Calculation of the Corporation's funded net debt, debt, leverage ratio and senior secured leverage ratio is as follows:



June 30

2021 March 31

2021 December 31

2020 Cash $ (6.2) $ (28.1) $ (6.6) Debentures 54.9 54.8 54.6 Long-term debt 148.7 202.4 171.6 Funded net debt $ 197.4 $ 229.1 $ 219.6 Letters of credit 12.8 11.8 6.4 Debt $ 210.2 $ 240.9 $ 226.0 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 121.6 $ 118.2 $ 99.0 Leverage ratio(2) 1.73 2.04 2.28 Senior secured leverage ratio(3) 1.28 1.57 1.73





(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (2) Calculation uses debt divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. This leverage ratio is calculated for purposes of monitoring the Corporation's objective target leverage ratio of between 1.5 times and 2.0 times, and is different from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement. (3) Calculation uses debt excluding debentures divided by the trailing four-quarter Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

While the calculation contains some differences from the leverage ratio calculated under the Corporation's bank credit facility agreement, the resulting leverage ratio under the bank credit facility agreement is not significantly different. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. To the extent any forward-looking information in this MD&A constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities law, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Corporation and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A are made as of the date of this MD&A, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this MD&A includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, the main elements of our One Wajax strategy, including our focus on executing clear plans in five important areas: investments in our team, investments in our customers, executing our organic growth strategy, our accretive acquisition strategy and investments in our infrastructure; our introduction of a more comprehensive sustainability program and the achievement of targets and goals related to employee health, safety and wellness, training and development, diversity and equal opportunity, sustainable products and services, environmental responsibility, governance and community; our expectation that, despite the challenges of 2020 carrying over into 2021, we are positioned to succeed over the longer term; our expectation that Tundra will be a significant contributor to our total revenue growth in 2021; our plan to continue working closely with our major suppliers to manage any supply chain disruptions, including specific efforts with certain equipment suppliers to attempt to secure additional inventory to meet customer demand; with respect to our key product and services categories, our plans to continue our focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, and our belief that we have excellent opportunities in these categories; our expectation that our industrial parts and ERS categories will yield strong growth, including the contribution of Tundra, and that ERS continues to be one of Wajax's most significant opportunities; our expectation that our key infrastructure programs will continue throughout 2021, including investments in branch consolidation and technology; our plans to minimize the implementation risks associated with our new ERP system; the end of the consignment program relating to construction-class excavators received from a major supplier, including our expectation that industry-typical payment terms will apply to such excavators from November 1, 2022 onwards, and that our existing credit facilities will be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of the end of the consignment program; our main objectives in managing our business through the COVID-19 pandemic; our intention to manage owned and consignment equipment inventory levels in accordance with market conditions in 2021; our evaluation of potential industrial parts and ERS acquisitions; the execution of our growth strategies; our expectation that Tundra will provide meaningful growth in our ERS and industrial parts categories and that the acquisition of Tundra will be immediately accretive to shareholders in an anticipated range of $0.10 - $0.15 (net of acquisition-related interest costs and amortization on expected intangible assets) for the 2021 financial year on an earnings per share basis; our objective of maintaining a target leverage ratio range of 1.5 - 2.0 times unless a leverage ratio outside such range is required to support acquisitions or fluctuations in working capital levels during changes in economic cycles; our expectation that the impact of changes in interest rates (in particular, related to unhedged variable rate debt) will not have a material impact on our results of operations or financial condition over the longer term; the adequacy of our debt capacity and sufficiency of our debt facilities; our intention and ability to access debt and equity markets or reduce dividends should additional capital be required, including the potential that we may access equity or debt markets to fund significant acquisitions; and our financing, working and maintenance capital requirements, as well as our capital structure and leverage ratio. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully manage our business through the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, public authorities, suppliers and customers in response to the novel coronavirus and its variants; general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; financial market conditions, including interest rates; our ability to execute our updated Strategic Plan, including our ability to develop our core capabilities, execute our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions, such as Tundra, and to successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software, such as our new ERP system; the future financial performance of the Corporation; our costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing relations with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the geographic spread and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, and the duration of the coronavirus pandemic; the duration and severity of travel, business and other restrictions imposed by governments and public authorities in response to COVID-19, as well as other measures that may be taken by such authorities; actions taken by our suppliers customers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, including slowing, reducing or halting operations; a continued or prolonged deterioration in general business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); volatility in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; levels of customer confidence and spending; market acceptance of the products we offer; termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions (including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our ability to attract and retain skilled staff and our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in this MD&A under the heading "Risk Management and Uncertainties" and in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"), and in our annual MD&A for financial risks, each of which have been filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the risks described in the AIF, and in our annual MD&A, are not the only risks that could impact the Corporation. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our products and services due to the uncertainties related to the spread of the virus and its variants. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation, or currently deemed to be immaterial, may have a material effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.

Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

W A J A X C O R P O R A T IO N

C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T S O F

F I N A N C I A L P O S I T I O N

As at

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





CURRENT





Cash

$ 6,152

$ 6,625 Trade and other receivables 5 209,655

214,507 Contract assets 6 40,568

23,003 Inventory 7 376,372

357,421 Deposits on inventory 7 14,029

44,197 Lease receivables - current

2,401

2,039 Prepaid expenses

7,531

5,639 Derivative financial assets - current 16 2,076

1,597



658,784

655,028 NON-CURRENT





Rental equipment 8 50,428

56,901 Property, plant and equipment 8 41,307

41,371 Right-of-use assets 9 136,319

131,733 Lease receivables

5,183

5,120 Goodwill and intangible assets

162,977

90,726 Derivative financial assets 16 2,238

511



398,452

326,362 Total assets

$ 1,057,236

$ 981,390 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 $ 271,173

$ 231,726 Provisions - current 11 5,487

6,744 Contract liabilities 6 10,773

7,064 Dividends payable 17 5,352

5,008 Income taxes payable

2,463

1,085 Lease liabilities - current 12 29,786

23,852 Derivative financial liabilities - current 16 945

3,387



325,979

278,866 NON-CURRENT





Provisions 11 216

216 Deferred tax liabilities

3,112

1,388 Employee benefits 13 8,832

9,223 Derivative financial liabilities 16 4,935

8,285 Other liabilities

2,310

2,365 Lease liabilities 12 133,635

129,181 Debentures 14 54,925

54,638 Long-term debt 15 148,667

171,580



356,632

376,876 Total liabilities

682,611

655,742 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share capital 17 206,705

181,274 Contributed surplus

7,726

7,698 Retained earnings

163,664

143,271 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,470)

(6,595) Total shareholders' equity

374,625

325,648 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,057,236

$ 981,390



Subsequent events (Note 25) See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T S O F

E A R N I N G S





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) Note 2021 2020

2021 2020











Revenue 19 $ 446,054 $ 356,936

$ 833,199 $ 701,009 Cost of sales

357,133 296,812

668,301 572,118 Gross profit

88,921 60,124

164,898 128,891 Selling and administrative expenses

58,850 40,138

112,617 97,356 Restructuring and other related (recoveries) costs

— (23)

— 112 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

30,071 20,009

52,281 31,423 Finance costs 20 5,073 5,945

10,103 11,769 Earnings before income taxes

24,998 14,064

42,178 19,654 Income tax expense 21 6,849 3,856

11,557 5,388 Net earnings

$ 18,149 $ 10,208

$ 30,621 $ 14,266











Basic earnings per share 17 $ 0.85 $ 0.51

$ 1.44 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per share 17 0.82 0.50

1.40 0.70

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T S O F

C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note 2021 2020

2021 2020 Net earnings

$ 18,149 $ 10,208

$ 30,621 $ 14,266 Items that will not be reclassified to income





















Actuarial losses on pension plans, net of tax

recovery of $52 (2020 - nil) 13 (142) —

(142) —













Items that may be subsequently reclassified to earnings





















Losses (gains) on derivative instruments designated

as cash flow hedges in prior periods reclassified to

net earnings during the period, net of tax recovery of

$31 (2020 - expense of $332) and year to date, net

of tax recovery of $178 (2020 - expense of $228)

84 (901)

484 (619)













Gains (losses) on derivative instruments outstanding

at the end of the period designated as cash flow

hedges, net of tax expense of $332 (2020 - recovery

of $528) and year to date, net of tax expense of

$972 (2020 - recovery of $1,505)

901 (1,434)

2,641 (4,090)













Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

843 (2,335)

2,983 (4,709) Total comprehensive income

$ 18,992 $ 7,873

$ 33,604 $ 9,557

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T S O F

C H A N G E S I N S H A R E H O L D E R S ' E Q U I T Y























Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss



For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note Share capital

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Cash flow hedges

Total December 31, 2020

$ 181,274

$ 7,698

$ 143,271

$ (6,595)

$ 325,648 Net earnings

—

—

30,621

—

30,621 Other comprehensive (loss) income

—

—

(142)

3,125

2,983 Total comprehensive income

—

—

30,479

3,125

33,604 Shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 17 67

(67)

—

—

— Shares released from trust to settle share-based compensation

plans 17 108

(1,007)

618

—

(281) Share-based compensation expense 18 —

1,102

—

—

1,102 Shares issued for acquisition of business 4 25,256

—

—

—

25,256 Dividends declared 17 —

—

(10,704)

—

(10,704) June 30, 2021

$ 206,705

$ 7,726

$ 163,664

$ (3,470)

$ 374,625

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T S O F

C H A N G E S I N S H A R E H O L D E R S ' E Q U I T Y

















Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss



For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Cash flow

hedges

Total December 31, 2019

$ 181,075

$ 7,165

$ 130,961

$ (2,386)

$ 316,815 Net earnings

—

—

14,266

—

14,266 Other comprehensive loss

—

—

—

(4,709)

(4,709) Total comprehensive income (loss)

—

—

14,266

(4,709)

9,557 Shares released from trust to settle share-based compensation plans 17 199

(1,264)

721

—

(344) Share-based compensation expense 18 —

1,135

—

—

1,135 Dividends declared 17 —

—

(10,016)

—

(10,016) June 30, 2020

$ 181,274

$ 7,036

$ 135,932

$ (7,095)

$ 317,147

































See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T S O F

C A S H F L O W S





Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note 2021

2020 2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 18,149

$ 10,208

$ 30,621

$ 14,266 Items not affecting cash flow:











Depreciation and amortization:











Rental equipment 8 3,772

4,813

7,715

9,942 Property, plant and equipment 8 1,826

1,943

3,635

3,771 Right-of-use assets 9 7,149

5,163

13,636

11,076 Intangible assets

739

446

1,304

903 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 (1,176)

(180)

(1,282)

(215) Share-based compensation expense 18 1,879

1,121

3,999

1,175 Non-cash income from finance leases

(68)

(310)

(225)

(476) Employee benefits expense, net of employer contributions

(951)

114

(811)

240 (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 16 (1,897)

(764)

(3,060)

2,485 Finance costs 20 5,073

5,945

10,103

11,769 Income tax expense 21 6,849

3,856

11,557

5,388



41,344

32,355

77,192

60,324 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 22 6,656

9,486

60,043

(11,322) Rental equipment additions 8 (6,751)

(1,897)

(7,516)

(11,261) Rental equipment disposals 8 3,702

8,277

6,188

12,773 Other non-current liabilities

(1,707)

(170)

(1,771)

(191) Cash paid on settlement of total return swaps 16 —

—

(613)

(1,396) Finance costs paid on debts

(2,149)

(1,993)

(5,943)

(5,090) Finance costs paid on lease liabilities 12, 20 (1,998)

(2,584)

(4,006)

(4,307) Interest collected on lease receivables

57

37

111

58 Income taxes paid

(2,510)

(209)

(9,794)

(3,672) Cash generated from operating activities

36,644

43,302

113,891

35,916













INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Property, plant and equipment additions 8 (1,302)

(1,487)

(2,345)

(2,493) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

9,039

282

9,197

436 Intangible assets additions

(214)

(390)

(904)

(1,402) Collection of lease receivables

590

271

1,113

434 Acquisition of business (net of cash acquired) 4 (114)

(342)

(73,540)

(17,931) Cash generated from (used in) investing activities

7,999

(1,666)

(66,479)

(20,956)













FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Net decrease in bank debt 15 (53,736)

(37,426)

(22,795)

(8,636) Transaction costs on debts 15 (137)

—

(393)

(37) Payment of lease liabilities 12 (7,326)

(4,702)

(14,056)

(10,657) Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation

—

—

(281)

(345) Dividends paid

(5,352)

(5,008)

(10,360)

(10,011) Cash used in financing activities

(66,551)

(47,136)

(47,885)

(29,686) Change in cash and bank indebtedness

(21,908)

(5,500)

(473)

(14,726) Cash (bank indebtedness) - beginning of period

28,060

(6,046)

6,625

3,180 Cash (bank indebtedness) - end of period

$ 6,152

$ (11,546)

$ 6,152

$ (11,546)





























See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

W A J A X C O R P O R A T I O N

N O T E S T O C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

June 30, 2021

(unaudited, amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data)

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Wajax Corporation (the "Corporation") is incorporated in Canada. The address of the Corporation's registered head office is 2250 Argentia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diversified sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all of the disclosures required for annual consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020. The significant accounting policies follow those disclosed in the most recently reported audited consolidated financial statements.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2021.

3. CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

During the period, the Corporation did not adopt any new accounting standards or amendments that had an impact on the Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4. ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS

Tundra Process Solutions Ltd. ("Tundra")

On January 22, 2021, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Tundra. Founded in 1999, Tundra provides maintenance and technical services to customers in the western Canadian midstream oil and gas, oil sands, petrochemical, mining, forestry and municipal sectors. Tundra also distributes a diverse range of industrial process equipment, representing industry-leading manufacturers of valves and actuators, instrumentation and controls, motors and drives, control buildings, boilers and water treatment solutions.

The acquisition was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method whereby the net assets acquired were recorded at fair value. Final valuations of certain items, including intangibles, are not yet complete, due to the timing of the acquisition and the inherent complexity associated with valuations. Therefore, the purchase price allocation is preliminary and subject to adjustment on completion of the valuation process.

The following table summarizes the acquisition-date fair value of each major class of consideration transferred, the recognized amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the resulting value of goodwill: