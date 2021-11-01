Wajax Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results and Appointment of New Director

Cision

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced its 2021 third quarter results.













(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2021 2020

2021 2020 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS









Revenue $401.3 $340.6

$1,234.5 $1,041.6 Equipment sales $104.7 $106.2

$364.5 $326.4 Product support $114.3 $100.9

$334.8 $309.8 Industrial parts $111.1 $83.8

$329.4 $257.1 ERS $62.1 $41.7

$179.8 $123.8 Equipment rental $9.2 $8.1

$26.0 $24.5











Net earnings $14.7 $6.7

$45.3 $20.9 Basic earnings per share(1) $0.68 $0.33

$2.13 $1.05











Adjusted net earnings(2)(3) $15.5 $10.1

$44.5 $25.5 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $0.72 $0.50

$2.09 $1.27

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased $60.7 million, or 17.8%, to $401.3 million, from $340.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Regionally:





During the quarter, the Corporation did not recognize any reimbursement of compensation expense from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS ") program. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $5.4 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 21.2% in the third quarter of 2021 increased 2.4% compared to gross profit margin of 18.8% in the same period of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the third quarter of last year of $2.6 million, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 increased 3.2% compared to the gross profit margin of 18.0% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021 from 12.3% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the third quarter of last year of $2.8 million, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 13.1% in the third quarter last year to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021. Selling and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased $18.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, amortization expense of $1.8 million relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition, and the prior year $2.8 million recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year.





EBIT increased $10.4 million, or 72.4%, to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus $14.3 million in the same period of 2020. (2) The year-over-year increase in EBIT is primarily attributable to higher volumes and margins, a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales, and restructuring and other related costs in the prior year of $7.7 million. (2) These increases were offset partially by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, and prior year recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year.





The Corporation generated net earnings of $14.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus $6.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period of 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $15.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus $10.1 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same period of 2020. (2)





Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 10.1% in the third quarter of 2021 from 9.5% in the same period of 2020. (2)





The Corporation's backlog at September 30, 2021 of $371.5 million increased $54.7 million, or 17.3%, compared to June 30, 2021 due to higher orders in most categories, offset partially by lower ERS orders. (2) Compared to September 30, 2020, backlog increased $166.4 million, or 81.2%, due to higher orders in the construction and forestry, material handling, and power systems categories, and higher orders in the industrial parts and ERS categories with the addition of Tundra's backlog. (2)(4) These increases were offset partially by lower mining orders.





Total owned and net consignment inventory increased $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Owned inventory of $371.3 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $5.1 million from June 30, 2021. Net consignment inventory, comprised primarily of construction excavators, increased by $7.5 million to $27.0 million during the quarter.





Working capital of $330.4 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $2.4 million from June 30, 2021, due primarily to lower inventories, higher accounts payable, and lower deposits on inventory, offset partially by higher trade and other receivables and higher contract assets. (2) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 21.7%, a decrease of 1.8% from June 30, 2021, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month sales. (2)





Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $40.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $34.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in cash generated from operating activities of $5.4 million was mainly attributable to an increase in net earnings excluding items not affecting cash flow of $15.8 million, offset partially by a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $7.5 million and an increase in income taxes paid of $3.0 million.





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.39 times at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.73 times at June 30, 2021. (2) The decrease in the leverage ratio was due primarily to the lower debt level in the current period. (2) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 0.95 times at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.28 times at June 30, 2021. (2)





During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation entered into sale and leaseback transactions for two of its owned properties. The proceeds net of transaction costs on the sale of the properties was $5.3 million, and the carrying amount was $0.6 million, resulting in a total gain on sale of the properties of $4.7 million, of which $0.1 million was recognized in the quarter and the remaining $4.6 million was deferred as a reduction of the right-of-use assets.





On August 19, 2021, Wajax and Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. ("Hitachi") announced that, effective March 1, 2022, the companies plan to expand their current Canadian direct distribution relationship to include construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts. Since 2001, these products have been supplied to Wajax via a third-party joint venture partner to Hitachi Construction Machinery ("HCM"). It was announced by HCM and its partner earlier on August 19, 2021, that such joint venture would be dissolved, with an expected dissolution date of February 28, 2022.



This change is expected to provide Wajax with enhanced access to product development, increased market responsiveness and improved reliability of equipment supply. It is also expected to increase Wajax and Hitachi market share by providing customers with better access to products which lead the market in terms of value, performance and reliability.



Wajax and Hitachi will continue to work closely on transition planning leading up to March 1, 2022, and continue to expect significant long-term benefits from the expanded relationship. For more information, please see the Corporation's press release dated August 19, 2021.

The consignment program of HCM's joint venture partner, relating to construction-class excavators, ended October 31, 2021. Effective November 1, 2021, the Corporation began assuming ownership of new stock received. Inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 will remain subject to the prior consignment terms, which include the opportunity for the Corporation to purchase the inventory prior to sale to a customer. Due to certain preferential terms being offered by the supplier, the Corporation plans to purchase all consignment inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 during the fourth quarter of 2021. For inventory received from the supplier during the period from November 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, extended payment terms will apply. Effective March 1, 2022, new payment terms from the manufacturer are expected to apply. The Corporation's existing credit facilities are expected to continue to be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of this change.





On October 5, 2021, the Corporation announced that Mark Foote will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2021. Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, the Chief Executive Officer of Tundra, which was acquired by Wajax effective January 22, 2021, will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax upon Mr. Foote's retirement.

Wajax also today announced the appointment of Jane Craighead to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Craighead is a corporate director currently serving on the boards of Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, Intertape Polymer Group Inc. and Crombie REIT. She also serves on the board of the McGill University Health Centre Foundation and is a Member of the Board of Regents of Mount Allison University. Ms. Craighead has many years of strategic human resources experience and was previously Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at the Bank of Nova Scotia. Prior to that, she was the Global Practice Leader, Rewards at Rio Tinto Plc, and the Eastern Canada Human Capital Advisory Services Business Leader at Mercer Human Resources Consulting. Ms. Craighead holds a Ph.D. in Management and a Graduate Diploma in Accounting from McGill University, a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with distinction) from Mount Allison University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Craighead as a director," said Rob Dexter, Chairman of Wajax's Board of Directors. "We expect her in-depth expertise in strategic human resources, including change management, transformation and total rewards, to contribute significantly as Wajax continues on its path to becoming Canada's leading industrial products and services provider." In addition to her appointment as a director, Ms. Craighead was also appointed a member of the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

On November 1, 2021, the Corporation declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on January 5, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Foote stated, "In 2021, Wajax has been focused on protecting the health, safety and well-being of its team, providing excellent customer service, protecting the Corporation's financial health and driving its long-term growth strategy."

Commenting on financial expectations for 2021, Mr. Foote stated, "We expect revenue associated with the acquisition of Tundra to be a significant contributor to total revenue growth in 2021. To the end of the third quarter, general market conditions affecting organic growth have been better than the Corporation's expectations, resulting in improved revenue and margin rates. Wajax will continue to work closely with major suppliers in relation to inventory availability and supply chain service levels. Current challenges with equipment inventory availability in construction and forestry, material handling and power systems are expected to persist into the fourth quarter."

As to Wajax's key product and service categories, Mr. Foote commented, "Notwithstanding temporary supply chain issues in the Corporation's heavy equipment categories, we will continue to focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, including improvements in product support volumes. Wajax has excellent growth opportunities in these categories and will continue to work closely with its supplier partners to prudently grow market share and capture aftermarket sales. In the mining category, we continue to experience strong customer quoting activity.

In industrial parts and ERS, we expect strong growth, including the contribution from Tundra. ERS continues to be one of Wajax's most significant opportunities, capable of growth at each point in the economic cycle."

Regarding other key projects, Mr. Foote stated, "Wajax's infrastructure programs have continued in 2021, including branch network consolidation and technology investments. Following a COVID-19 related delay in 2020, the phased implementation of our new ERP system began in the second quarter of 2021. Full implementation is expected to occur over an approximate 24-month period to reduce associated risks."

Mr. Foote concluded, "On behalf of the leadership team, I would like to thank our employees for their resilience, hard work and significant effort in serving our customers as volumes have increased. We appreciate everyone's efforts to work safely and to focus on our first priority which is to protect the health, safety and well-being of our employees."



Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

The Corporation's goal is to be Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through its three core capabilities: sales force excellence, the breadth and efficiency of repair and maintenance operations, and the ability to work closely with existing and new vendor partners to constantly expand its product offering to customers. The Corporation believes that achieving excellence in these three areas will position it to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders.

Wajax will webcast its Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. You are invited to listen to the live webcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, please visit our website wajax.com , under "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Q3 2021 Financial Results" and click on the "Webcast" link.

Notes:

(1) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 21,409,323 (2020 – 20,033,619) and 22,075,170 (2020 – 20,513,331), respectively.

Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 21,300,718 (2020 – 20,027,910) and 21,937,073 (2020 – 20,459,861), respectively. (2) "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted basic earnings per share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "pro-forma adjusted EBITDA", "backlog", "leverage ratio" and "senior secured leverage ratio" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section of the Q3 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.1 million (2020 - gain of $1.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of less than $0.01 (2020 - $0.06 earnings per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. b. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million (2020 - gain of $1.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 (2020 - $0.06 earnings per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. c. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.9 million (2020 – gains of $1.0 million), or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04 (2020 – $0.05 earnings per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. d. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million (2020 – gains of $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 – $0.01 earnings per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. e. after-tax Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million (2020 - nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 - nil) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. f. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $5.6 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – $0.28 and $0.27 respectively) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. g. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $5.7 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 –$0.28) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. h. after-tax NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint") transaction costs of nil (2020 - $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 - $0.01) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (4) The Corporation's backlog as at September 30, 2021 now includes customer purchase commitments for Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom"), NorthPoint and Tundra, and therefore for comparability purposes customer purchase commitments for Delom and NorthPoint have been added to backlog as at September 30, 2020.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "predicts", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "believes", "estimates", "projects" or "forecasts", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation's ability to predict or control which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities law, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Corporation and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, the planned expansion of our Canadian direct distribution relationship with Hitachi effective March 1, 2022, as well as the expected benefits of such expanded relationship, including enhanced access to product development, increased market responsiveness, improved reliability of equipment supply and increased market share; our intention to continue working with Hitachi on transition planning for our expanded direct distribution relationship, and our mutual continued expectation of significant long-term benefits from such relationship; the end of a consignment program relating to construction-class excavators received from HCM's joint venture partner, including our plans to purchase all consignment inventory on hand during the fourth quarter of 2021, our expectation that new credit terms from the manufacturer will apply effective March 1, 2022 and our expectation that our existing credit facilities will be sufficient to support normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of these changes; our expectation that revenue associated with the acquisition of Tundra will be a significant contributor to our total revenue growth in 2021; our continued intention to work closely with our major suppliers in relation to inventory availability and supply chain service levels; our expectation that current challenges with the availability of construction and forestry, material handling and power systems equipment inventory will persist into the fourth quarter; our plans to continue our focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, including improvements in product support volumes; our belief that we have excellent growth opportunities in the aforementioned heavy equipment categories and our intention to continue to work closely with our supplier partners to prudently grow market share and capture aftermarket sales; our expectation that our industrial parts and ERS categories will yield strong growth, including the contribution of Tundra, and that ERS continues to be one of Wajax's most significant opportunities, capable of growth at each point in the economic cycle; our plan to minimize the implementation risks associated with our new ERP system by conducting such implementation over a 24-month period; our goal of becoming Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through our core capabilities; and our belief that achieving excellence in our areas of core capability will position Wajax to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders. These statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully manage our business through the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, public authorities, suppliers and customers in response to the novel coronavirus and its variants; the ability of HCM and its partner to dissolve their joint venture arrangements, including their ability to complete the steps necessary for such dissolution in a timely manner or at all, and to obtain any required approvals for, or consents to, such dissolution; the ability of Hitachi and Wajax to develop and execute successful sales, marketing and other plans related to their expanded direct distribution relationship; general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; financial market conditions, including interest rates; our ability to execute our updated Strategic Plan, including our ability to develop our core capabilities, execute on our organic growth priorities, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions, such as Tundra, and to successfully implement new information technology platforms, systems and software, such as our new ERP system; the future financial performance of the Corporation; our costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; our ability to procure quality products and inventory; and our ongoing relations with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the geographic spread and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, and the duration of the coronavirus pandemic; the duration and severity of travel, business and other restrictions imposed by governments and public authorities in response to COVID-19, as well as other measures that may be taken by such authorities; actions taken by our suppliers and customers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, including slowing, reducing or halting operations; the inability of HCM and its partner to dissolve their joint venture arrangements satisfactorily, including their inability to complete the steps necessary for such dissolution in a timely manner or at all, or the failure to obtain any required approvals for, or consents to, such dissolution on acceptable terms; the ability of Hitachi and Wajax to develop and execute successful sales, marketing and other plans related to their expanded direct distribution relationship; a continued or prolonged deterioration in general business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); volatility in the supply and demand for, and the level of prices for, oil, natural gas and other commodities; a continued or prolonged decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; fluctuations in financial market conditions, including interest rates; the level of demand for, and prices of, the products and services we offer; levels of customer confidence and spending; market acceptance of the products we offer; termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, our inability to reduce costs in response to slow-downs in market activity, unavailability of quality products or inventory, supply disruptions (including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); our ability to attract and retain skilled staff and our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, employees and customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Further information concerning the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Corporation's business may be found in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"), in our annual MD&A for financial risks, and in our most recent quarterly MD&A, all of which have been filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned that the risks described in the AIF, and in our annual and quarterly MD&A, are not the only risks that could impact the Corporation. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our products and services due to the uncertainties related to the spread of the virus and its variants. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation, or currently deemed to be immaterial, may have a material effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.

Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Wajax Corporation

Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2021

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") discusses the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the annual audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2020 that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the associated MD&A. Information contained in this MD&A is based on information available to management as of November 1, 2021.

Management is responsible for the information disclosed in this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes, and has in place appropriate information systems, procedures and controls to ensure that information used internally by management and disclosed externally is materially complete and reliable. Wajax's Board of Directors has approved this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes. In addition, Wajax's Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, provides an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures made by Wajax and has reviewed this MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information within this MD&A is in millions of Canadian dollars, except ratio calculations, share, share rights and per share data. Additional information, including Wajax's Annual Report and Annual Information Form, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wajax Corporation Overview

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Strategic Direction and Outlook

The goal of the One Wajax strategy is to provide customers with access to the Corporation's full range of products and services while delivering a consistently excellent level of customer service. Wajax is focused on delivering a strong experience for its customers and employees through the execution of clear plans in five key areas:

Investing in the Wajax team - The safety, well-being and engagement of the Corporation's team of approximately 2,690 employees is the foundation of the Corporation.





Investing in Wajax customers - The Corporation has the privilege of supporting 32,000 individual customers across Canada ranging from small local contractors to the country's largest industrial and resource organizations.





Executing a clear organic growth strategy - The Corporation has organic growth opportunities in each of its Heavy Equipment and Industrial Parts and Services categories. Heavy Equipment categories include construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems which collectively serve a broad range of customer capital equipment and related product support needs. Industrial Parts and Services categories include industrial parts and Engineered Repair Services (" ERS ") which collectively serve a broad range of customer fixed plant maintenance, repair and reliability needs.





Accretive acquisitions strategy - Acquisitions are an important aspect of the Corporation's growth strategy. Primarily, the Corporation focuses on acquisitions that add to the breadth and scale of Industrial Parts and Services. Wajax's national infrastructure and extensive customer relationships position the Corporation as an aggregator in the highly fragmented ERS and related Industrial Parts market. Secondarily, the Corporation considers acquisitions in Heavy Equipment categories where extensions to existing major distribution relationships are enhanced.





Investing in the Wajax infrastructure - The Corporation invests in its infrastructure to improve the consistency of customer service and lower costs. The Corporation's current programs include the ongoing consolidation of its branch network, investing in new information systems and implementing Customer Support Centres (each a "CSC") that provide 24/7 customer support in all product and service categories.

In addition to the above and to meet the Corporation's long-term sustainability goals, the Corporation has introduced a more comprehensive sustainability program as outlined below and further discussed in the Corporation's 2020 Annual Report:

Sustainability Roadmap

Areas Goals



Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Provide every employee with a healthy and safe working environment that supports their entire well-being: physical, psychological and financial.



Training and Development Attract, engage, train, develop and retain the best people across all levels of the organization from entry level positions to senior leadership.



Diversity and Equal Opportunity Attract, retain and develop a diverse and skilled workforce that best reflects Canadian society, and provide a work environment that values and utilizes the contributions of employees' diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.



Sustainable Products and Services Commit to a continuous process of understanding customer needs and leveraging technology, Wajax expertise and vendor partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions that reduce energy consumption, improve safety and reduce waste.



Environmental Responsibility Ensure operations are managed to minimize their impact on the environment, focusing on initiatives that lower energy intensity and reduce waste.



Governance Maintain a reputation for fair dealing and integrity and demonstrate ongoing commitment to upholding high ethical standards in the conduct of the Corporation's business.



Community Invest in and contribute to the communities that the Corporation operates in across the country through a combination of volunteer hours, fundraising, and in-kind donations.

Outlook

In 2021, Wajax has been focused on protecting the health, safety and well-being of its team, providing excellent customer service, protecting the Corporation's financial health and driving its long-term growth strategy.

The Corporation expects revenue associated with the acquisition of Tundra Process Solutions Ltd. ("Tundra") to be a significant contributor to total revenue growth in 2021. To the end of the third quarter, general market conditions affecting organic growth have been better than the Corporation's expectations, resulting in improved revenue and margin rates. Wajax will continue to work closely with major suppliers in relation to inventory availability and supply chain service levels. Current challenges with equipment inventory availability in construction and forestry, material handling and power systems are expected to persist into the fourth quarter.

Notwithstanding temporary supply chain issues in the Corporation's heavy equipment categories, Wajax will continue to focus on success in construction and forestry, mining, material handling and power systems, including improvements in product support volumes. Wajax has excellent growth opportunities in these categories and will continue to work closely with its supplier partners to prudently grow market share and capture aftermarket sales. In the mining category, the Corporation has continued to experience strong customer quoting activity.

In industrial parts and ERS, Wajax expects strong growth, including the contribution from Tundra. ERS continues to be one of the Corporation's most significant opportunities, capable of growth at each point in the economic cycle.

The Corporation's infrastructure programs have continued in 2021, including branch network consolidation and technology investments. Following a COVID-19 related delay in 2020, the phased implementation of the Corporation's new ERP system began in the second quarter of 2021. Full implementation is expected to occur over an approximate 24-month period to reduce associated risks.

See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information section.

Highlights for the Quarter

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased $60.7 million, or 17.8%, to $401.3 million, from $340.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Regionally:





During the quarter, the Corporation did not recognize any reimbursement of compensation expense from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (" CEWS ") program. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $5.4 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.





Gross profit margin of 21.2% in the third quarter of 2021 increased 2.4% compared to gross profit margin of 18.8% in the same period of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the third quarter of last year of $2.6 million, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 increased 3.2% compared to the gross profit margin of 18.0% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales.





Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021 from 12.3% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the third quarter of last year of $2.8 million, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 13.1% in the third quarter last year to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021. Selling and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased $18.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, amortization expense of $1.8 million relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition, and the prior year $2.8 million recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year.





EBIT increased $10.4 million, or 72.4%, to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus $14.3 million in the same period of 2020. (1) The year-over-year increase in EBIT is primarily attributable to higher volumes and margins, a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales, and restructuring and other related costs in the prior year of $7.7 million. These increases were offset partially by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, and prior year recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year.





The Corporation generated net earnings of $14.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus $6.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period of 2020. The Corporation generated adjusted net earnings of $15.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus $10.1 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same period of 2020. (1)





Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 10.1% in the third quarter of 2021 from 9.5% in the same period of 2020. (1)





The Corporation's backlog at September 30, 2021 of $371.5 million increased $54.7 million, or 17.3%, compared to June 30, 2021 due to higher orders in most categories, offset partially by lower ERS orders. (1) Compared to September 30, 2020, backlog increased $166.4 million, or 81.2%, due to higher orders in the construction and forestry, material handling, and power systems categories, and higher orders in the industrial parts and ERS categories with the addition of Tundra's backlog. (1)(2) These increases were offset partially by lower mining orders.





Total owned and net consignment inventory increased $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Owned inventory of $371.3 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $5.1 million from June 30, 2021. Net consignment inventory, comprised primarily of construction excavators, increased by $7.5 million to $27.0 million during the quarter.





Working capital of $330.4 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $2.4 million from June 30, 2021, due primarily to lower inventories, higher accounts payable, and lower deposits on inventory, offset partially by higher trade and other receivables and higher contract assets. (1) Trailing four-quarter average working capital as a percentage of the trailing 12-month sales was 21.7%, a decrease of 1.8% from June 30, 2021, due to the combination of the lower four-quarter average working capital and the higher trailing 12-month sales. (1)





Cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to $40.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to cash flows generated from operating activities of $34.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in cash generated from operating activities of $5.4 million was mainly attributable to an increase in net earnings excluding items not affecting cash flow of $15.8 million, offset partially by a decrease in cash generated from changes in non-cash operating working capital of $7.5 million and an increase in income taxes paid of $3.0 million.





The Corporation's leverage ratio decreased to 1.39 times at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.73 times at June 30, 2021. (1) The decrease in the leverage ratio was due primarily to the lower debt level in the current period. (1) The Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 0.95 times at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.28 times at June 30, 2021. (1)





During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation entered into sale and leaseback transactions for two of its owned properties. The proceeds net of transaction costs on the sale of the properties was $5.3 million, and the carrying amount was $0.6 million, resulting in a total gain on sale of the properties of $4.7 million, of which $0.1 million was recognized in the quarter and the remaining $4.6 million was deferred as a reduction of the right-of-use assets.





On August 19, 2021, Wajax and Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (" Hitachi ") announced that, effective March 1, 2022, the companies plan to expand their current Canadian direct distribution relationship to include construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts. Since 2001, these products have been supplied to Wajax via a third-party joint venture partner to Hitachi Construction Machinery (" HCM "). It was announced by HCM and its partner earlier on August 19, 2021, that such joint venture would be dissolved, with an expected dissolution date of February 28, 2022.



This change is expected to provide Wajax with enhanced access to product development, increased market responsiveness and improved reliability of equipment supply. It is also expected to increase Wajax and Hitachi market share by providing customers with better access to products which lead the market in terms of value, performance and reliability.



Wajax and Hitachi will continue to work closely on transition planning leading up to March 1, 2022, and continue to expect significant long-term benefits from the expanded relationship. For more information, please see the Corporation's press release dated August 19, 2021.





The consignment program of HCM's joint venture partner, relating to construction-class excavators, ended October 31, 2021. Effective November 1, 2021, the Corporation began assuming ownership of new stock received. Inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 will remain subject to the prior consignment terms, which include the opportunity for the Corporation to purchase the inventory prior to sale to a customer. Due to certain preferential terms being offered by the supplier, the Corporation plans to purchase all consignment inventory on hand as at October 31, 2021 during the fourth quarter of 2021. For inventory received from the supplier during the period from November 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, extended payment terms will apply. Effective March 1, 2022, new payment terms from the manufacturer are expected to apply. The Corporation's existing credit facilities are expected to continue to be sufficient to support total normal course working capital requirements, including the effect of this change.





On October 5, 2021, the Corporation announced that Mark Foote will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2021. Ignacy (Iggy) Domagalski, the Chief Executive Officer of Tundra, which was acquired by Wajax effective January 22, 2021, will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax upon Mr. Foote's retirement.





Wajax announced the appointment of Jane Craighead to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021.



Ms. Craighead is a corporate director currently serving on the boards of Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, Intertape Polymer Group Inc. and Crombie REIT. She also serves on the board of the McGill University Health Centre Foundation and is a Member of the Board of Regents of Mount Allison University. Ms. Craighead has many years of strategic human resources experience and was previously Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at the Bank of Nova Scotia. Prior to that, she was the Global Practice Leader, Rewards at Rio Tinto Plc, and the Eastern Canada Human Capital Advisory Services Business Leader at Mercer Human Resources Consulting. Ms. Craighead holds a Ph.D. in Management and a Graduate Diploma in Accounting from McGill University, a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with distinction) from Mount Allison University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.



In addition to her appointment as a director, Ms. Craighead was also appointed a member of the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

Notes:





(1) "Backlog", "Leverage ratio", "Senior secured leverage ratio", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin" and "Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "EBIT" and "Working capital" are additional GAAP measures. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) The Corporation's backlog as at September 30, 2021 now includes customer purchase commitments for Groupe Delom Inc. ("Delom"), NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint") and Tundra, and therefore for comparability purposes customer purchase commitments for Delom and NorthPoint have been added to backlog as at September 30, 2020.

Summary of Operating Results









Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Statement of earnings highlights 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 401.3 $ 340.6 $ 1,234.5 $ 1,041.6 Gross profit $ 85.1 $ 63.9 $ 250.0 $ 192.8 Selling and administrative expenses

60.4

41.9

173.0

139.3 Restructuring and other related costs

—

7.7

—

7.8 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes(1) $ 24.7 $ 14.3 $ 77.0 $ 45.7 Finance costs

4.5

5.1

14.6

16.9 Earnings before income taxes(1) $ 20.2 $ 9.2 $ 62.3 $ 28.8 Income tax expense

5.5

2.5

17.1

7.9 Net earnings $ 14.7 $ 6.7 $ 45.3 $ 20.9 – Basic earnings per share(2) $ 0.68 $ 0.33 $ 2.13 $ 1.05 – Diluted earnings per share(2)

0.66

0.33

2.06

1.02 Adjusted net earnings(1)(3) $ 15.5 $ 10.1 $ 44.5 $ 25.5 – Adjusted basic earnings per share(1)(2)(3) $ 0.72 $ 0.50 $ 2.09 $ 1.27 – Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(2)(3)

0.70

0.49

2.03

1.24 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 40.7 $ 32.4 $ 117.2 $ 91.0 Key ratios:















Gross profit margin

21.2%

18.8%

20.3%

18.5% Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue

15.1%

12.3%

14.0%

13.4% EBIT margin(1)

6.2%

4.2%

6.2%

4.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

10.1%

9.5%

9.5%

8.7% Effective income tax rate

27.3%

27.4%

27.4%

27.4%

Statement of financial position highlights As at September 30

2021 June 30

2021 December 31

2020 Trade and other receivables $ 221.7 $ 209.7 $ 214.5 Inventory

371.3

376.4

357.4 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(289.1)

(271.2)

(231.7) Other working capital amounts(1)

26.6

18.0

36.0 Working capital(1) $ 330.4 $ 332.8 $ 376.2 Rental equipment $ 48.4 $ 50.4 $ 56.9 Property, plant and equipment $ 40.5 $ 41.3 $ 41.4 Funded net debt(1) $ 166.9 $ 197.4 $ 219.6 Key ratios:











Leverage ratio(1)

1.39

1.73

2.28 Senior secured leverage ratio(1)

0.95

1.28

1.73

(1) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section. (2) Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 21,409,323 (2020 – 20,033,619) and 22,075,170 (2020 – 20,513,331), respectively.

Weighted average shares, net of shares held in trust, outstanding for calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 21,300,718 (2020 – 20,027,910) and 21,937,073 (2020 – 20,459,861), respectively. (3) Net earnings excluding the following:

a. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.1 million (2020 - gain of $1.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of less than $0.01 (2020 - $0.06 earnings per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

b. after-tax gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million (2020 - gain of $1.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 (2020 - $0.06 earnings per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

c. after-tax non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.9 million (2020 – gains of $1.0 million), or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04 (2020 – $0.05 earnings per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

d. after-tax non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million (2020 – gains of $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 – $0.01 earnings per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

e. after-tax Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million (2020 - nil), or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 (2020 - nil) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

f. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $5.6 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 – $0.28 and $0.27 respectively) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

g. after-tax restructuring and other related costs of nil (2020 – $5.7 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 –$0.28) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

h. after-tax NorthPoint transaction costs of nil (2020 - $0.2 million), or basic and diluted earnings per share of nil (2020 - $0.01) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.





Results of Operations

Revenue Sources



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Equipment sales $ 104.7 $ 106.2 $ 364.5 $ 326.4 Product support

114.3

100.9

334.8

309.8 Industrial parts

111.1

83.8

329.4

257.1 ERS

62.1

41.7

179.8

123.8 Equipment rental

9.2

8.1

26.0

24.5 Total revenue $ 401.3 $ 340.6 $ 1,234.5 $ 1,041.6

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased 17.8%, or $60.7 million, to $401.3 million from $340.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. In addition to regional revenue commentary provided previously herein, the following factors contributed to the increase in revenue:

Product support revenue has increased due primarily to higher mining and power systems revenue in western Canada, and higher construction and forestry revenue in western and eastern Canada.





Industrial parts revenue has increased due primarily to the acquisition of Tundra in western Canada effective January 22, 2021, and organic strength in bearings sales in all regions.





ERS revenue has increased due primarily to the acquisition of Tundra in western Canada, and higher Delom sales in eastern Canada.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 18.5%, or $192.9 million, to $1,234.5 million, from $1,041.6 million in the same period of 2020. The following factors contributed to the increase in revenue:

Equipment sales have increased due mainly to strength in construction and forestry sales across all regions and higher mining sales in western Canada. These increases were offset partially by lower mining sales in eastern Canada and lower material handling sales in central Canada.





Product support sales have increased primarily on higher construction and forestry revenue in western and eastern Canada, higher power systems revenue in eastern and central Canada and higher material handling sales in eastern and western Canada.





Industrial parts sales have increased due mainly to the acquisition of Tundra effective January 22, 2021 and organic strength in bearings and hydraulics sales in all regions, but primarily in western and eastern Canada.





ERS sales have increased due to strength in all regions, but primarily in western Canada. The higher ERS revenue in western Canada was driven primarily by the acquisition of Tundra.

Backlog

Backlog of $371.5 million at September 30, 2021 increased $54.7 million, or 17.3%, compared to June 30, 2021 due to higher orders in most categories, offset partially by lower ERS orders. The Corporation's backlog at September 30, 2021 of $371.5 million increased $166.4 million, or 81.2%, compared to September 30, 2020 due to higher orders in the construction and forestry, material handling, and power systems categories, and higher orders in the industrial parts and ERS categories with the addition of Tundra's backlog.(1) These increases were offset partially by lower mining orders.

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS)

During the third quarter, the Corporation did not recognize any reimbursement of compensation expense from the CEWS program. During the same quarter last year, the Corporation qualified for the CEWS and recognized $5.4 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense with $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation recognized $8.4 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense from the CEWS program with $3.7 million and $4.7 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas. Approximately $4.0 million of the subsidy was allocated to future employee compensation programs which include frontline special bonuses. The resultant net pre-tax contribution to earnings of the CEWS recovery for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $4.4 million. During the same period last year, the Corporation recognized $20.9 million as a reimbursement of compensation expense from the CEWS program with $9.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively, allocated to cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in proportion to personnel costs recorded in those areas.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased $21.2 million, or 33.1%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter last year due to higher volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of parts and service sales compared to equipment sales. These increases were offset partially by the prior year recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year.

Gross profit margin of 21.2% in the third quarter of 2021 increased 2.4% compared to gross profit margin of 18.8% in the same period of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the third quarter of last year of $2.6 million, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 increased 3.2% compared to the gross profit margin of 18.0% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit increased $57.2 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same period last year due to increased volumes and margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. These increases were offset partially by a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit margin of 20.3% increased 1.7% compared to gross profit margin of 18.5% in the same period last year. Excluding the CEWS recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the same period of 2020 of $3.7 million and $9.7 million respectively, gross profit margin was 20.0%, representing an increase of 2.4% compared to the gross profit margin of 17.6% in the same period of 2020. The increase in margin was driven primarily by higher equipment and parts margins, and a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales. The higher equipment margins were partially driven by the accelerated disposal of aged and used equipment in the prior year.

Selling and administrative expenses

Selling and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased $18.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, amortization expense of $1.8 million relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition, and the prior year $2.8 million recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021 from 12.3% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries in the third quarter of last year of $2.8 million, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 13.1% in the third quarter last year to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses increased $33.8 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was due mainly to additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, amortization expense of $1.8 million relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition, and a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program of $6.5 million. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.0% in 2021 from 13.4% in 2020. Excluding the CEWS recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the same period of 2020, of $4.7 million and $11.2 million respectively, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue remained consistent at 14.4%.

Finance costs

Finance costs of $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 decreased $0.6 million compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to lower average borrowings under the bank credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, finance costs of $14.6 million decreased $2.3 million compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to lower average borrowings under the bank credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Income tax expense

The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.3% for the third quarter of 2021 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.2% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes. The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the third quarter of 2020 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.5% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.2% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes. The Corporation's effective income tax rate of 27.4% for the same period in 2020 was higher compared to the statutory rate of 26.5% due mainly to the impact of expenses not deductible for tax purposes.

Net earnings

In the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation had net earnings of $14.7 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. The $8.0 million increase in net earnings resulted primarily from higher volumes and margins, a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales, and restructuring and other related costs in the prior year of $7.7 million. These increases were offset partially by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, and the prior year recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program without a similar recovery in the current year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation generated net earnings of $45.3 million, or $2.13 per share, compared to $20.9 million, or $1.05 per share, in the same period of 2020. The $24.3 million increase in net earnings resulted primarily from increased volumes and margins, a higher proportion of industrial parts and ERS sales compared to equipment sales, and restructuring and other related costs in the prior year of $7.8 million. These increases were offset partially by additional selling and administrative expenses related to Tundra, higher personnel costs as the volume of business increased over the prior year, and a lower recovery of personnel expenses from the CEWS program.

Adjusted net earnings (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)

Adjusted net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 excludes a gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.1 million after-tax, or less than $0.01 per share (2020 - gain of $1.2 million after-tax, or $0.06 per share), and non-cash losses on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.9 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share (2020 - gains of $1.0 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share). Adjusted net earnings in the same period of 2020 also excludes restructuring and other related costs of $5.6 million after-tax, or $0.28 per share.

As such, adjusted net earnings increased $5.4 million to $15.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 from $10.1 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 excludes a gain recorded on the sale of properties of $0.8 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share (2020 - gain of $1.2 million after-tax, or $0.06 per share), non-cash gains on mark to market of derivative instruments of $0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share (2020 – gains of $0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share), and Tundra transaction costs of $0.3 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share (2020 - nil). Adjusted net earnings in the same period of 2020 also excludes restructuring and other related costs of $5.7 million after-tax, or $0.28 per share, and NorthPoint transaction costs of $0.2 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share.

As such, adjusted net earnings increased $19.1 million to $44.5 million, or $2.09 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $25.5 million, or $1.27 per share, in the same period of 2020.

Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income of $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 included net earnings of $14.7 million and an other comprehensive gain of $1.5 million. The other comprehensive gain of $1.5 million in the current period resulted primarily from $1.3 million of gains on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the total comprehensive income of $49.8 million included net earnings of $45.3 million and an other comprehensive gain of $4.5 million. The other comprehensive gain of $4.5 million in the current year resulted primarily from $3.9 million of gains on derivative instruments outstanding at the end of the period designated as cash flow hedges.

Acquisition of Tundra

On January 22, 2021, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Tundra for an aggregate purchase price of $99.4 million composed of cash consideration of $74.1 million and the issuance of 1,357,142 Wajax common shares with a fair value of $25.3 million. Founded in 1999, Tundra provides maintenance and technical services to customers in the western Canadian midstream oil and gas, oil sands, petrochemical, mining, forestry and municipal sectors. Tundra also distributes a diverse range of industrial process equipment, representing industry-leading manufacturers of valves and actuators, instrumentation and controls, motors and drives, control buildings, boilers and water treatment solutions. Employing approximately 150 people at the time of acquisition, Tundra operates four facilities in Alberta and maintains a sales presence in western Canada. Tundra added revenues of $93.5 million and net earnings of $4.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, excluding $1.8 million of pre-tax amortization expense relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition. Consistent with Wajax's strategy, the acquisition of Tundra is expected to provide meaningful growth in the Corporation's ERS and industrial parts categories. Tundra's operations are complementary to Wajax's existing ERS and industrial parts businesses, adding extensively to its service offering and product portfolio, and further enhancing the "One Wajax" value proposition as macro tailwinds support the potential for a return to pre-COVID-19 activity levels. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Wajax shareholders in an anticipated range of $0.10 - $0.15 (net of acquisition-related interest costs and amortization on expected intangible assets) for the 2021 financial year, on an earnings per share basis.

Notes: (1) The Corporation's backlog as at September 30, 2021 now includes customer purchase commitments for Delom, NorthPoint and Tundra, and therefore for comparability purposes customer purchase commitments for Delom and NorthPoint have been added to backlog as at September 30, 2020.

Selected Quarterly Information

The following table summarizes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial data for the eight most recently completed quarters.



2021 2020 2019

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Revenue $ 401.3 $ 446.1 $ 387.1 $ 381.0 $ 340.6 $ 356.9 $ 344.1 $ 403.9 Net earnings $ 14.7 $ 18.1 $ 12.5 $ 10.7 $ 6.7 $ 10.2 $ 4.1 $ 12.2 Earnings per share















- Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 0.20 $ 0.61 - Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.82 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 Adjusted net earnings(1) $ 15.5 $ 16.6 $ 12.4 $ 9.6 $ 10.1 $ 9.6 $ 5.8 $ 10.1 Adjusted earnings per share(1)















- Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 0.29 $ 0.51 - Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.75 $ 0.57 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.28 $ 0.50 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic (in thousands) 21,409 21,409 21,080 20,034 20,034 20,034 20,016 20,009

(1) These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

Although quarterly fluctuations in revenue and net earnings are difficult to predict, during times of weak resource sector activity, the first quarter will tend to have seasonally lower revenues. However, the project timing of large mining trucks and shovels and power generation packages can shift the revenue and net earnings throughout the year. In addition, the sale of large construction units can also impact revenue due to the seasonality in that industry. Starting in 2020, revenues and net earnings have also been impacted by COVID-19, with the impact being felt more significantly in 2020 as compared to year-to-date 2021.

Effective January 13, 2020, the Corporation acquired NorthPoint, and effective January 22, 2021, the Corporation acquired Tundra. The results of operations and financial position of these acquired businesses have been included in the figures since the dates of acquisition. The acquisition of NorthPoint facilitated year-over-year growth in the Corporation's ERS revenue when comparing 2020 to 2019, which contributed to weathering the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, adding $36.9 million in incremental revenue and $2.1 million in incremental net earnings in 2020. The acquisition of Tundra facilitated year-over-year growth in the Corporation's ERS and industrial parts revenue when comparing 2021 to 2020, adding $93.5 million in incremental revenue and $4.4 million in incremental net earnings year to date, excluding $1.8 million of pre-tax amortization expense relating to intangible assets recognized for the Tundra acquisition.

A discussion of Wajax's previous quarterly results can be found in Wajax's quarterly MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consolidated Financial Condition

Capital Structure and Key Financial Condition Measures



September 30

2021 June 30

2021 December 31

2020 Shareholders' equity $ 386.1 $ 374.6 $ 325.6 Funded net debt(1) 166.9 197.4 219.6 Total capital $ 553.0 $ 572.1 $ 545.2 Funded net debt to total capital(1)

30.2 %

34.5 %

40.3 % Leverage ratio(1) 1.39 1.73 2.28 Senior secured leverage ratio(1) 0.95 1.28 1.73

(1) See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

The Corporation's objective is to manage its working capital and normal-course capital investment programs within a leverage range of 1.5 to 2.0 times and to fund those programs through operating cash flow and its bank credit facilities as required. There may be instances whereby the Corporation is willing to maintain a leverage ratio outside of this range during changes in economic cycles. The Corporation may also maintain a leverage ratio above the stated range as a result of investments in acquisitions and may fund those acquisitions using its bank credit facilities and other debt instruments in accordance with the Corporation's expectations of total future cash flows, financing costs and other factors. The Corporation's leverage ratio is currently below the target range, due to strength in the trailing 12-month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA, combined with a reduction in debt levels on account of significant cash generated from operating activities. See the Funded Net Debt section.

Shareholders' Equity

The Corporation's shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 of $386.1 million increased $11.4 million from June 30, 2021, due primarily to total comprehensive income of $16.2 million exceeding dividends declared of $5.4 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation's shareholders' equity increased $60.4 million due primarily to total comprehensive income of $49.8 million and shares issued to acquire Tundra of $25.3 million, offset partially by dividends declared of $16.1 million.

The Corporation's share capital included in shareholders' equity on the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position, consists of:



Number of

Common Shares Amount Issued and outstanding, December 31, 2020 20,167,703 $ 182.5 Common shares issued for acquisition of business 1,357,142 25.3 Common shares issued to settle share-based compensation plans 6,583 0.1 Issued and outstanding, September 30, 2021 21,531,428 $ 207.8 Shares held in trust, December 31, 2020 (134,084) (1.2) Released for settlement of certain share-based compensation plans 11,979 0.1 Shares held in trust, September 30, 2021 (122,105) $ (1.1) Issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust, September 30, 2021 21,409,323 $ 206.7

At the date of this MD&A, the Corporation had 21,409,323 common shares issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trust.

At September 30, 2021, Wajax had four share-based compensation plans; the Wajax Share Ownership Plan (the "SOP"), the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DDSUP"), the Mid-Term Incentive Plan for Senior Executives (the "MTIP") (with MTIP awards being composed of performance share units ("PSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs")) and the Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSUP").

As of September 30, 2021, there were 516,799 SOP and DDSUP (treasury share rights plans) rights outstanding of which 486,931 rights were vested, 297,757 MTIP PSUs and equity-settled DSUP (market-purchased share rights plans) rights outstanding of which 25,811 rights were vested, and 508,249 MTIP RSUs and cash-settled DSUP (cash-settled rights plans) rights outstanding of which 10,574 rights were vested. Depending on the actual level of achievement of the performance targets associated with the outstanding MTIP PSUs, the number of market-purchased shares required to satisfy the Corporation's obligations could be higher or lower.

Wajax recorded compensation expense of $1.6 million for the quarter (2020 - expense of $1.5 million) and compensation expense of $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 - expense of $2.7 million) in respect of these plans.

Funded Net Debt (See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section)



September 30

2021 June 30

2021 December 31

2020 Cash $ (6.9) $ (6.2) $ (6.6) Debentures 55.1 54.9 54.6 Long-term debt 118.7 148.7 171.6 Funded net debt $ 166.9 $ 197.4 $ 219.6

Funded net debt of $166.9 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $30.6 million compared to $197.4 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease during the quarter was due primarily to cash generated from operating activities of $40.2 million and proceeds on disposal ...$6.2 million, offset partially by the payment of lease liabilities of $7.0 million and dividends paid of $5.4 million.

Funded net debt of $166.9 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $52.7 million compared to $219.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease during the year to date was due primarily to cash generated from operating activities of $154.1 million and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment of $15.4 million, offset partially by the $75.3 million in cash paid as consideration for business acquisitions, the payment of lease liabilities of $21.1 million and dividends paid of $15.7 million.

The Corporation's ratio of funded net debt to total capital decreased to 30.2% at September 30, 2021 from 34.5% at June 30, 2021, due to both the lower funded net debt level in the current period and the higher shareholders' equity level in the current period.

The Corporation's leverage ratio of 1.39 times at September 30, 2021 decreased from the June 30, 2021 ratio of 1.73 times due primarily to the lower debt level in the current period. See the Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures section.

See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Financial Instruments

Wajax uses derivative financial instruments in the management of its foreign currency, interest rate and share-based compensation exposures. Wajax policy restricts the use of derivative financial instruments for trading or speculative purposes.

Wajax monitors the proportion of variable rate debt to its total debt portfolio and may enter into interest rate hedge contracts to mitigate a portion of the interest rate risk on its variable rate debt. A change in interest rates, in particular related to the Corporation's unhedged variable rate debt, is not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation's results of operations or financial condition over the long term.

Wajax has entered into interest rate hedge contracts to minimize exposure to interest rate fluctuations on its variable rate debt. All interest rate hedge contracts are recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements at fair value. As at September 30, 2021, Wajax had the following interest rate hedge contracts outstanding:

$150.0 million, expiring in November 2024, with a weighted average interest rate of 2.12% (December 31, 2020 - $150.0 million, expiring in November 2024, with a weighted average interest rate of 2.12%)

Wajax enters into foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge the exchange risk associated with the cost of certain inbound inventory and foreign currency-denominated sales to customers along with the associated receivables as part of its normal course of business. As at September 30, 2021, Wajax had the following contracts outstanding:

to buy U.S. $98.4 million (December 31, 2020 – to buy U.S. $45.9 million),

to buy Euro €0.5 million (December 31, 2020 - to buy Euro €0.1 million),

to sell U.S. $34.1 million (December 31, 2020 – to sell U.S. $32.2 million), and

to sell Euro €1.0 million (December 31, 2020 – to sell €0.9 million).

The U.S. dollar contracts expire between October 2021 and January 2024, with an average U.S./Canadian dollar rate of 1.2487.

The Euro contracts expire between October 2021 and December 2022, with an average Euro/Canadian dollar rate of 1.5066.

Wajax has entered into total return swap contracts to hedge the exposure to share price market risk on a class of MTIP rights that are cash-settled. All total return swap contracts are recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements at fair value. As at September 30, 2021, Wajax had the following total return swap contracts outstanding:

contracts totaling 390,000 shares at an initial share value of $6.6 million (December 31, 2020 - contracts totaling 387,000 shares at an initial share value of $7.2 million)

The total return swap contracts expire between March 2022 and March 2024.

Contractual Obligations

There have been no material changes to the Corporation's contractual obligations since December 31, 2020, except the following:

Employee Pension Plan Wind-Up Settlement

The Corporation sponsored three pension plans: the Wajax Limited Pension Plan (the "Employees' Plan") which, except for a small group of employees in a defined benefit plan, is a defined contribution plan, and two defined benefit plans: the Pension Plan for Executive Employees of Wajax Limited (the "Executive Plan") and the Wajax Limited Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan (the "SERP"). Effective December 31, 2019, the Employees' Plan was wound up, which was comprised of both defined benefit and defined contribution components. Benefit accruals under the plan were frozen effective as of such date and all active members joined a new defined contribution plan sponsored by the Corporation, the Wajax Limited Defined Contribution Pension Plan.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation settled benefit obligations and plan assets as part of the wind-up of the Employees' Plan effective December 31, 2019. The settlement was completed by entering into an agreement with a third party insurance company to purchase an annuity for participants who selected that an annuity be purchased on their behalf, and by paying commuted values to participants who selected a lump sum payout. The cost of the annuity purchase totaled $4.4 million and was funded with existing plan assets. For those participants who selected a lump sum settlement, the total lump sum paid was $2.6 million, which was also paid from existing plan assets. As a result of the settlement, the Employees' Plan assets and benefit obligation declined by $7.0 million and $7.1 million, respectively, resulting in a gain on settlement of $0.1 million that the Corporation recorded in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings during the second quarter.

See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Off Balance Sheet Financing

It is likely but not reasonably certain that existing leases will be renewed or replaced, resulting in lease commitments being sustained at current levels. In the alternative, Wajax may incur capital expenditures to acquire equivalent capacity.

The Corporation had $27.0 million (December 31, 2020 – $54.6 million) of consigned inventory on hand from a major supplier at September 30, 2021, net of deposits of $6.5 million (December 31, 2020 – $42.3 million). In the normal course of business, Wajax receives inventory on consignment from this supplier which is generally sold or rented to customers or purchased by Wajax. Under the terms of the consignment program, Wajax is required to make periodic deposits to the supplier on the consigned inventory that is rented to Wajax customers or on-hand for greater than nine months. This consigned inventory is not included in Wajax's inventory as the supplier retains title to the goods.

Although management currently believes Wajax has adequate debt capacity, Wajax would have to access the equity or debt capital markets, or reduce dividends to accommodate any shortfalls in Wajax's credit facility. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation's liquidity is maintained through various sources, including bank and non-bank credit facilities, debentures and cash generated from operations.

Bank and Non-bank Credit Facilities and Debentures

Wajax has a $450.0 million bank credit facility, of which $400.0 million matures October 1, 2024 and is composed of a non-revolving term facility and a revolving term facility, and $50.0 million matures December 30, 2022 and represents a non-revolving acquisition term facility. On October 1, 2021, the Corporation amended its bank credit facility to extend the maturity date for the $400.0 million non-revolving and revolving term facilities from October 1, 2024 to October 1, 2026, and to reduce the pricing of the $50.0 million non-revolving acquisition term facility to be in line with the non-revolving and revolving term facilities. On January 22, 2021, the Corporation utilized the $50.0 million non-revolving acquisition term facility to finance the acquisition of Tundra. The remaining cash portion of the purchase price was financed with the revolving term facility.

At September 30, 2021, Wajax had borrowed $120.1 million and issued $7.3 million of letters of credit for a total utilization of $127.4 million of its $450.0 million bank credit facility. Borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility is dependent on the level of inventories on-hand and outstanding trade accounts receivables. At September 30, 2021, borrowing capacity under the bank credit facility was equal to $450.0 million, of which $322.6 million was accessible to the Corporation.

The bank credit facility contains customary restrictive covenants, including limitations on the payment of cash dividends and an interest coverage maintenance ratio, all of which were met as at September 30, 2021. In particular, the Corporation is restricted from declaring dividends in the event the Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio, as defined in the bank credit facility agreement, exceeds 4.0 times. At September 30, 2021, the Corporation's senior secured leverage ratio was 0.95 times.

Borrowings under the bank credit facility bear floating rates of interest at margins over Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance yields, U.S. dollar LIBOR rates or prime. Margins on the facility depend on the Corporation's leverage ratio at the time of borrowing and range between 1.5% and 3.0% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.5% and 2.0% for prime rate borrowings under the non-revolving and revolving term facilities. Margins on the non-revolving acquisition term facility range between 1.7% and 3.3% for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptances and U.S. dollar LIBOR borrowings, and 0.7% and 2.3% for prime rate borrowings.

In addition, Wajax had $57.0 million of senior unsecured debentures outstanding at September 30, 2021, bearing interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum, payable semi-annually and maturing on January 15, 2025. The debentures will not be redeemable before January 15, 2023 (the "First Call Date"), except upon the occurrence of a change of control of the Corporation in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the debentures (the "Indenture"). On and after the First Call Date and prior to January 15, 2024, the debentures will be redeemable in whole or in part from time to time at the Corporation's option at a redemption price equal to 103.0% of the principal amount of the debentures redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. On and after January 15, 2024 and prior to the maturity date, the debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Corporation's option at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. The Corporation shall provide not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption of the debentures.

The Corporation will have the option to satisfy its obligation to repay the principal amount of the debentures due at redemption or maturity by issuing and delivering that number of freely tradable common shares determined in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. The debentures will not be convertible into common shares at the option of the holders at any time.

Under the terms of the bank credit facility, Wajax is permitted to have additional interest bearing debt of $25.0 million. As such, Wajax has up to $25.0 million of demand inventory equipment financing capacity with two non-bank lenders. At September 30, 2021, Wajax had no utilization of the interest bearing equipment financing facilities.

In addition, the Corporation has an agreement with a financial institution to sell 100% of selected accounts receivable on a recurring, non-recourse basis. Under this facility, up to $20.0 million of accounts receivable is permitted to be sold to the financial institution and can remain outstanding at any point in time. After the sale, Wajax does not retain any interests in the accounts receivable, but continues to service and collect the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. At September 30, 2021, the Corporation continues to service and collect $12.7 million in accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution.

As at September 30, 2021, $322.6 million was accessible under the bank facility and $25.0 million was unutilized under the non-bank facilities. As of November 1, 2021, Wajax continues to maintain its $450.0 million bank credit facility and an additional $25.0 million in credit facilities with non-bank lenders. Wajax maintains sufficient liquidity to meet short-term normal course working capital and maintenance capital requirements and certain strategic investments. However, Wajax may be required to access the equity or debt capital markets to fund significant acquisitions.

The Corporation's tolerance to interest rate risk decreases/increases as the Corporation's leverage ratio increases/decreases. At September 30, 2021, 100.0% of the Corporation's funded net debt was at a fixed interest rate which is within the Corporation's interest rate risk policy.

Cash Flow

The following table highlights the major components of cash flow as reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows: