In the wake of Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) latest US$82m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Associated Banc-Corp's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 84% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutional investors saw their holdings value drop by 3.1% last week. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 12% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Associated Banc-Corp, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Associated Banc-Corp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Associated Banc-Corp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Associated Banc-Corp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Associated Banc-Corp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Associated Banc-Corp is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 9.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and FMR LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Associated Banc-Corp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Associated Banc-Corp. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$35m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

