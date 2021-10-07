U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.25
    +37.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,573.00
    +282.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.50
    +142.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +17.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5520
    +0.0280 (+1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    -1.18 (-5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4970
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,120.08
    -160.85 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.63
    +49.53 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,071.99
    +76.12 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

Wake County Public School System Goes Live with Kahua for Education Project Management Information Solution to Drive Efficiency Throughout the Lifecycle of Its Capital Programs

·2 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information solutions, announces Wake County Public School System (WCPSS), has gone live with Kahua for Education to manage its $2.4B seven-year Continuous Capital Improvement Program. WCPSS, the largest school district in North Carolina and the 15th largest in the United States, will utilize Kahua's purpose-built solution to drive efficiency throughout the lifecycle of their capital program.

Kahua's school construction management software was chosen to modernize WCPSS's processes and workflows.

"We recognize the key role that Wake's schools have in shaping the future leaders of our diverse community and seek to build and provide facilities in support of that purpose," said Jack McAleer with Cumming, who serves as Director of Program Controls for WCPSS Facilities Design and Construction. "Kahua's collaborative project management solution provides a robust and scalable owner centric platform, capable of evolving with our capital projects over time, and we will leverage that technology to efficiently deliver exceptional schools for WCPSS."

Kahua's school construction management software was chosen to modernize WCPSS's processes and workflows, while providing both project and program management functionality to work more efficiently and effectively, delivering safe and up to date learning facilities for the students and faculty of Wake County.

"We are pleased to add Wake County Public School System to Kahua's roster of districts across the U.S. looking to modernize how they manage their capital programs," said Scott Unger, Kahua Co-Founder & CEO. "The challenges school districts face in managing capital programs are distinct from other industries and have a profound impact on our future leaders. We took all this into account when developing Kahua for Education, and today we are proud to say over 1.2 million students are spending much of the year in structures that we had a hand in delivering."

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their businesses at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Guzman
kguzman@kahua.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wake-county-public-school-system-goes-live-with-kahua-for-education-project-management-information-solution-to-drive-efficiency-throughout-the-lifecycle-of-its-capital-programs-301394584.html

SOURCE Kahua, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • How a global shift on race is pushing companies to get serious about diversity

    Walgreens is taking a hardline stance on diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace by looking inward and being transparent about their own numbers.

  • Student loans: Notoriously troubled public servant loan forgiveness program to receive overhaul

    The Education Department (ED) is rolling out a series of major changes to a notoriously troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program for student loan borrowers in public service.

  • Biden administration expands student loan forgiveness eligibility

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced changes to the federal student loan forgiveness program that would allow thousands more public sector workers, including members of the military, to seek a reprieve on their educational debts. The new policies outlined by the U.S. Department of Education would affect an estimated 550,000 borrowers and give them an extra two years of progress toward forgiveness, officials said in a statement, outlining changes that run through Oct. 31, 2022. "Teachers, nurses, first responders, service members, and so many public service workers have had our back especially amid the challenges of the pandemic," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

  • TikTok's 'slap a teacher' challenge sets schools on edge

    TikTokers have officially gone rogue in the "slap a teacher" challenge. The new trend got viral traction in October when students began smacking their teachers and school staff on the backside as a prank. A teacher, @2kute4wordz, responded to a video of a student smacking her band teacher in the head from behind. "what TikTok is not explaining to you is that the adults in your building grew up on 'Knuck If You Buck,' Lil Boosie and all of a Lil Jon" . "The only thing professional about us is these little outfits we wear all day," the teacher joked. "I just want to remind my students why I got the nickname 'John Cena' two years ago. Just remember that. I am not afraid," teacher @mrstewes said in a TikTok. Meanwhile, a South Carolina school district warned parents about the challenge following an incident. “Sadly, we actually had an elementary student assault a teacher by striking her in the back of the head”

  • Stalking Schools and Scaring Kids Is the New Anti-Vax Trend

    GettyA group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered in front of a school in England on Monday and distributed pamphlets showing photos of dead and disfigured children to students, claiming the COVID jab is to blame.“My 13-year-old daughter called me after she arrived at school saying a woman had tried to force her to take a vile leaflet… apparently it showed a color picture of a young girl covered in blood and the woman told her the vaccine had killed her,” one parent told SWNS, a British news agen

  • Winston-Salem father, former officer, firefighter volunteers to help middle school students get necessary school supplies

    Winston-Salem father, former officer, firefighter volunteers to help middle school students get necessary school supplies

  • Officials Update On Timberview High School Shooting, 4 Injured

    A person with a weapon opened fire on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, in the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington around 9:15 a.m. The school is in the Mansfield Independent School District.

  • ‘Witch hunt,’ ‘fear mongering’: Here’s what’s in records McGeachin released after lawsuit

    The documents included thousands of comments from students, educators and parents.

  • Overheard on Zoom: Mom says teachers were talking poorly about her daughter

    WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Officials at one Indianapolis school district say a thorough investigation is underway after a mother says she caught a teacher talking badly about her daughter.

  • Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures four

    (Reuters) -Authorities arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a Texas high school shooting that left four people injured after a fight broke out in a classroom on Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect, who fled the Timberview High School in Arlington, after the shooting, was taken into custody after a brief manhunt and will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The incident, first reported at about 9:15 a.m. local time, on the second floor of the school, prompted a lockdown and a massive police response to secure the building before students were placed on buses and taken off the campus.

  • Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

    Authorities say a student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled (Oct. 6)

  • Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

    One Wisconsin school district built a new football field. In Iowa, a high school weight room is getting a renovation. Critics say it violates the intent of the legislation, which was meant to help students catch up on learning after months of remote schooling.

  • 'Devious' Tik Tok trends force metro Detroit school districts to issue warning

    School districts across Metro Detroit are warning about a new Tik Tok trend, which this month is targeting teachers.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County school

    The governor signed a law focused on early childhood education and discuss plans for the expansion of opportunities for students.

  • Gilead Launches Pharmaceutical Education Program to Increase Workplace Diversity

    When he began teaching biological science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University 11 years ago, it didn’t take long for Dr. Joseph Graves to notice a shortage of opportunities...

  • Vanderbilt Eliminates Dual BBA-MBA Program For Lack Of Enrollment

    Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management The Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University has ended its five-year Baccalaureate–MBA program with the College of Arts and Science due to lack of enrollment. ... The post Vanderbilt Eliminates Dual BBA-MBA Program For Lack Of Enrollment appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19

    U.S. public school enrollment overall decreased by 3% in the fall of 2020, but kindergarten enrollment dropped 9%. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesWhen schools began the fall semester of 2020 – six months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic – many of them reported a significant decline in student enrollment. Federal education data shows that public school enrollment dropped 3% compared to the previous year. That means roughly 1.5 million students exited t

  • Letters to the Editor: Want to reduce applications? Make colleges refund fees to rejected students

    Colleges would recruit much more selectively if they didn't rake in nonrefundable application fees.

  • Universities Are Flunking Blockchain Tech

    As higher education shifted online through the global pandemic, issues of trust, identity and fraud crippled learning and research. Blockchain technology has emerged as a potential solution to these long-standing problems and might even offer opportunities for novel and emerging use cases. This post is part of CoinDesk’s 2021 universities packageCryptocurrencies and Blockchains (Polity, 2019).

  • Some Wake students could be reassigned to new schools. Are your children affected?

    Tuesday is the first time Wake County families get a look at the proposed plan the school system will use to help fill three new schools and ease overcrowding at several existing schools.