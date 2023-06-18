Waldencast plc's (NASDAQ:WALD) largest shareholders are private companies with 27% ownership, insiders own 26%

Key Insights

Significant control over Waldencast by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

56% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insider ownership in Waldencast is 26%

If you want to know who really controls Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 27% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Waldencast.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Waldencast?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Waldencast already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Waldencast, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 14% of Waldencast shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Sijue Dai with 26% of shares outstanding. Waldencast Long-Term Capital LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 16% of common stock, and Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Recursos Ltda. holds about 14% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Waldencast

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Waldencast plc. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.0b, and insiders have US$272m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Waldencast. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 27%, of the Waldencast stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

