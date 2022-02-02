U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.09 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.54 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.63
    -23.11 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.32
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4270
    -0.2550 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,511.76
    -1,128.93 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.06
    -20.41 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Waldo raises $15 million for its automated mobile testing service

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Waldo has raised $15 million for its "no code" automated testing tool. Mobile development teams using Waldo can set up tests without writing a line of scripting code. It then seamlessly integrates in your continuous integration (CI) pipeline.

Joshua Zelman from Insight Partners is leading today’s Series A round, with participation from Matrix Partners and First Round Capital. Some business angels are also investing, such as Nicolas Dessaigne, Ben Porterfield, Tyler Gaffney and Keenan Rice. With the new funding, the company wants to hire more people and nail down its go-to-market strategy.

The best way to understand Waldo is by talking about mobile testing first. Small development teams usually rely a lot on real-life testing. They keep several smartphone models and run a development build of their app on those devices. If someone goes wrong, they track the bug and try to fix it.

As your app and team grow, manual testing doesn’t scale that well. You can develop testing scripts, but that’s a tedious task that requires more development time. Either you have a lot of money and you can allocate development time to testing scripts, or your developers will neglect those scripts over time.

Waldo thinks there is a third way. Over the past four years, the startup has built a testing platform that is both easy to set up and easy to maintain. When you start using the product, you upload the app package to the platform — the .ipa or .apk file that you get from your development environment.

After that, Waldo runs your app in a browser window. It’s a live version of your app and you can interact with it just like in a local emulator. For instance, you can tap on buttons, enter a login and password and swipe your finger across the screen.

Waldo records every step of your test. If you choose to use this test in your production environment, then Waldo will go through the same steps and alert you if there’s an issue — if it can’t reach the final step of the test. Tests are triggered directly from your continuous integration workflow, which means that your app is automatically sent to Waldo when you commit some new lines of code to your Git repository.

Image Credits: Waldo

What makes Waldo work well over time is that it understands the screen structure. For instance, you can go back to your test and identify elements of the screen. “Imagine you’re opening the web inspector on a web page and looking at the HTML,” co-founder and CEO Amine Bellakrid told me.

This way, you can say that screen similarity should be above a certain threshold and you can configure some elements manually. For instance, you can select a text box and say that it’s fine if it’s in another language.

Over time, after tweaking your test so that it passes and fails as expected, you get a real end-to-end testing platform. Waldo doesn’t just look at the user interface, it also interacts with the app and checks analytics events. For instance, if you’re running a Waldo test against your production server, Waldo knows that the server is working fine because you can log in without any issue.

Behind the scenes, the company repackages your app and puts some additional code to extract some information about your app. The company then executes the app on a simulator on a server. Waldo also fetches some information from the emulator.

“Our goal is to be a pipeline breaker, we are the last test before you ship to the App Store,” Bellakrid said. Some customers like Alan don’t have any QA team as they want developers to take care of QA. Others like Lemonade already have QA teams but think they can save time and improve their workflow with a product like Waldo.

“In mobile, speed is what separates winners from losers,” Bellakrid said. And testing has been a bottleneck for many mobile development teams. Once your start chaining Waldo tests, you can cover a lot of testing ground and ship faster.

Image Credits: Waldo

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • This 1 Chart Says Apple's Services Business Remains Unstoppable

    It would be easy to assume Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is nearing a plateau with its apps and content business. Apple reports there are now 1.8 billion actively used iOS devices in the world, impressively up 150 million from figures disclosed a year earlier, but only matching 2020's net additions. In that there are limits to how much a smartphone owner -- even iPhone users -- will spend on apps, entertainment, and other digital diversions, the market-wide headwind is also a headwind for Apple.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Target

  • Apple CEO Sees Big Potential in the Metaverse

    Apple has not been as public about its enthusiasm for the metaverse as other tech companies; notably, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, changed its name to show just how excited it was about the new category. Fortunately, investors got a further glimpse into Apple's thoughts about the metaverse during the company's fiscal-year 2022 first-quarter conference call on Jan. 27. Meta Platforms can arguably be credited for bringing fame to the metaverse.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar Fair

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Sony

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) operate very different business models, but they have overlapping interests in the video game market. Microsoft splits its business into three core divisions that each generate about a third of its revenue.

  • Facebook parent Meta to report Q4 earnings as Apple’s privacy changes bite

    Facebook parent company Meta will reports its Q4 results after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Spider-Man Rescues Sony From PlayStation’s Bad Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • Top cyber official has never seen a more ‘serious vulnerability.’ Here’s what you should know about Log4j

    Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly called it 'the most serious vulnerability I have seen in my decades-long career.”

  • Anthony Levandowski's latest moonshot is a peer-to-peer telecom network powered by cryptocurrency

    A new mobile data network -- accompanied by the quinfecta of a website, Medium post, white paper, dedicated subreddit and Discord channel --  quietly launched late Tuesday evening in San Francisco, promising a new way to exchange data anonymously and at high speeds without relying on legacy carriers and at a cheaper price. The peer-to-peer open source wireless network called Pollen Mobile will incentivize its users with a cryptocurrency to run their own mini cell towers and build out the network's coverage in the Bay Area where the service is initially launching. Anthony Levandowski's autonomous vehicle technology startup Pronto AI is launching the project.

  • SOL Surges 17% After Coinbase Lists Two Solana Ecosystem Tokens

    The influential crypto exchange listed the tokens of two major projects building on the Solana network for the first time.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Gain Momentum, Why SOL Rally Could Face Hurdles

    Bitcoin price is recovering above $38,000, ether price broke the $2,750 resistance zone, and SOL surged over 20% to start a strong recovery.

  • Cardano Reports January Data and Proposes a Network Update

    Over the past month, active wallets increased by 12.24%, and Cardano’s update proposal marks the start of its new scaling phase.

  • DeepMind's AlphaCode AI writes code at a competitive level

    DeepMind has created an AI capable of writing code to solve arbitrary problems posed to it, as proven by participating in a coding challenge and placing — well, somewhere in the middle. It won't be taking any software engineers' jobs just yet, but it's promising and may help automate basic tasks. The team at DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is aiming to create intelligence in as many forms as it can, and of course these days the task to which many of our great minds are bent is coding.

  • Government agencies are tapping a facial recognition company to prove you're you – here's why that raises concerns about privacy, accuracy and fairness

    Beginning this summer, you might need to upload a selfie and a photo ID to a private company, ID.me, if you want to file your taxes online. Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Internal Revenue Service is planning to require citizens to create accounts with a private facial recognition company in order to file taxes online. The IRS is joining a growing number of federal and state agencies that have contracted with ID.me to authenticate the identities of people accessing services. The IRS’s

  • Axie Infinity Sidechain Token RON Slides 35% in Debut Week

    Sky Mavis, the creator of the Axie Infinity blockchain game, released a new token for its sidechain called RON.