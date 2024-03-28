Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Higher End Of 2024 Profit Outlook, Takes $5.8B Impairment Charge Related To VillageMD Business

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBA) second quarter fiscal year 2024 sales increased 6.3% Y/Y to $37.1 billion, up 5.7% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $35.86 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $900 million, a decrease of 26.5% on a constant currency basis, reflecting lower sale-leaseback gains and softer U.S. retail performance, partly offset by improved profitability in the U.S. Healthcare segment.

Adjusted EPS increased 3.4% to $1.20, up 2.8% on a constant currency basis, reflecting a lower adjusted effective tax rate and improved profitability in U.S. Healthcare, beating the consensus of $0.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

During the quarter, the company took a $5.8 billion impairment charge related to its VillageMD business. Walgreens increased its stake in VillageMD in 2021 to 63% from 30% by investing $5.2 billion in the company.

The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment had second-quarter sales of $28.9 billion, an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter. Comparable sales increased 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Pharmacy sales increased 8.2% Y/Y. Comparable pharmacy sales increased 8.7%, benefiting from higher branded drug inflation and strong execution in pharmacy services.

Comparable prescriptions filled in the second quarter increased 2.7%, while comparable prescriptions excluding immunizations increased 2.9%.

Total prescriptions filled in the quarter, including immunizations, was 305.7 million, up 2.6%.

Retail sales decreased by 4.5%, and comparable retail sales decreased by 4.3%, reflecting a challenging retail environment, channel shift, and a weaker respiratory season.

Guidance: Walgreens Boots Alliance narrowed the fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.20-$3.35 versus prior guidance of $3.20-$3.50 and consensus of $3.24.

The company maintains U.S. Healthcare adjusted EBITDA to be breakeven at the midpoint of the guidance range of ($50) to $50 million.

Story continues

Price Action: WBA shares are down 2.69% at $20.46 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Higher End Of 2024 Profit Outlook, Takes $5.8B Impairment Charge Related To VillageMD Business originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.