Director Nancy Schlichting has sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,209 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is a leading pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company operates a vast network of drug retail stores, providing pharmacy services as well as wellness and health products. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is also involved in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks across various countries.

The insider transaction history for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Director Nancy Schlichting Sells 15,209 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc were trading at $23.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $19,101.614 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.56, which is above both the industry median of 26.69 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $23.05 and a GF Value of $43.19, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

