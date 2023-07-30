Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.48

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WBA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.48 per share on 12th of September. This means the annual payment is 6.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, Walgreens Boots Alliance is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 21%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 28% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Walgreens Boots Alliance is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Walgreens Boots Alliance that you should be aware of before investing. Is Walgreens Boots Alliance not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

