Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $30, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 14.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.84 billion, up 3.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $136.18 billion, which would represent changes of -10.71% and +2.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.66, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

