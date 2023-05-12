U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Walgreens sells some AmerisourceBergen shares for $694 million

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Walgreens brand Allergy Nasal Spray, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, said on Thursday it has sold some of its shares in drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp for $694 million and will primarily use the proceeds to pay down debt.

AmerisourceBergen will repurchase about $50 million of its common stock from Walgreens in this transaction, the U.S. drugstore chain said, adding that its ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock would remain at 17%.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company sold AmerisourceBergen shares for $1 billion last December, cutting its ownership from 20%.

The share sale has no impact on the long-term partnership between the two companies, Walgreens said.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)