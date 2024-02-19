Walk to The District from this $1.1 million home in Ankeny’s Prairie Trail neighborhood

A $1.1 million home for sale in Ankeny combines the appeal of a Prairie Trail address along with the ease of access to The District, the city, and beyond.

Listed by real-estate agent Danielle Seifert, this one-and-a-half story, seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home features an eye-catching exterior, influenced by a contemporary spin on Colonial-style façades.

“The architecture and the curb appeal, you feel it from the outside, but then once you go inside the home too, it is duplicated in there,” Seifert said.

Live within walking distance of the District at Prairie Trail in this $1.1 million showcase home in Ankeny.

Constructed by Iowa developer Caliber Homes, the west-facing windows were purpose-built to emphasize views of the 8 1/2-acre Middle Park directly across the street. No future housing developments are permitted on the park, which already hosts walking trails, a children’s play area, a covered picnic spot, plus “12 pickleball courts are coming within a softball throw of this house,” Seifert revealed.

Through its double front doors, the home’s open plan, hardwood floor living space faces a gas- powered fireplace. “And our designers have done an excellent job of making sure you feel the warmth and the coziness,” Seifert said.

The kitchen includes a gas range, quartz countertops and a larger-than-usual nine-foot island.

A few steps away, the kitchen includes a gas range, quartz countertops and a larger-than-usual nine-foot island. The entrance to the kitchen pantry, built with no wire shelving, is next to a refrigerator that is included in the purchase price. A designated laundry room is also installed on the ground floor.

The focal point of the bathroom is a freestanding bathtub.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom leads to an en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bathtub.

Downstairs, the three existing bedrooms could be converted from their original purpose into a fitness room or home office, and the open floorplan already has a wet bar in place to ease a conversion into a potential media or family game room.

A wet bar is already in place in the lower level.

A screened-in patio that protects from summer bugs is accessible from the east-facing rear of the property and looks out to the backyard that is large enough to install a future pool.

The 3,277-square foot home sits five blocks to the northeast of The District’s popular retail, entertainment and dining opportunities, and a very easy connection to the Ankeny Boulevard thoroughfare.

Residency in the development provides entry to the Ankeny School District, and for older students, a Prairie Trail Scholarship offers $2,500 in grants per year, up to a maximum of $10,000, for teens who pursue an education path beyond high school.

Expecting the home to be purchased by family-focused professionals, Seifert describes the convenient Ankeny setting as “just the ideal location for families or anybody that likes to be around what's happening,” and added, “you can also see downtown Des Moines from here.”

The home is listed at $1.1 million by Danielle Seifert of RE/MAX Concepts. Contact Seifert at 515-208-4220 for more information and a private showing.

More on this house

Where: 1705 S.W. Des Moines St., Ankeny

Asking price: $1.1 million

Year built: 2022

Square footage: 3,277 square feet

Lot size: 0.28 acres

Richard Lane is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register. If you have a home we should feature, reach out to Susan Stapleton at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live in a $1.1 million luxury home in Ankeny's Prairie Trail. See inside