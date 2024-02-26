Walk through the door of this $699,900 townhome and arrive in the East Village in minutes

A custom-designed townhome is up for sale in the East Village, conveniently located within walking distance of the area’s retail, dining, and nightlife and enhanced with interior features rarely found among its Bridge District neighbors.

Listed by real-estate agent Darla Willett-Rohrssen, the two-story, three-bedroom, and three- bathroom property is priced at $699,900 and occupies a corner footprint among the collection of townhomes known as The Banks.

Willett-Rohrssen is a long-time resident of the district and remains an enthusiastic supporter of the still expanding development. Among her clients have been young professionals taking advantage of the close proximity to downtown and enjoying the bike and walking trails along the riverfront.

“I would also say there are people like me. The kids are out of the house, or they're in college and so their parents are just looking for something new,” she said. “This is a way to get out and just start a new life.”

The expanded chef's kitchen features Wolf appliances and a walk-in pantry.

Sitting a few blocks north of Grand Avenue, the townhome was custom built during The Banks’ first construction phase, which permitted the original owners to add their own touches to the design template. The garage was shrunk to accommodate 2 ½ vehicles and the extra room was reassigned to the large, open-plan kitchen.

Equipped with Wolf appliances, the kitchen space also hosts a four-seat island, and a walk-in pantry that is lacking in many of the later home builds.

A look at the living room at this $699,900 townhome in the East Village.

On the same floor, the light-filled living area is illuminated by south and west facing windows and the front door is guarded by a dedicated security system.

The primary bedroom offers access to a private deck with some of the best views of downtown Des Moines.

The upper-level primary bedroom is directly accessible to its own outdoor deck, another benefit missing from similar-sized homes on the block. The bedroom also leads to a pair of custom walk-in closets and a window space suitable for lounging or installing exercise equipment.

A look at the wet bar in his home in the East Village.

Upstairs includes a designated laundry nook, and room for entertaining friends and family next to a wet bar with a wine cooler and attached sink. A third bedroom could easily be converted into a home gym, or office.

This home in the East Village features a private deck with some of the best views of downtown Des Moines.

On the roof, the views stretch west to downtown, the 801 Grand building, the Lauridsen Skatepark, Brenton Skating Plaza and the Des Moines River. The deck is already fitted with a gas line to attach to a barbecue grill and plumbing and wiring if new owners wished to install a hot tub.

Since the neighborhood lacks any main thoroughfares, there is little vehicular traffic around the district, other than created by local residents. “It's insanely quiet,” Willett-Rohrssen said, and she noted that while many residents no longer have children living at home, many in the pet-friendly neighborhood do enjoy taking care of a dog.

The home is listed at $699,900 by Darla Willett-Rohrssen of Iowa Realty Mills Crossing. Contact her at 515-203-6108 or online at darlawillettrohrssen.iowarealty.com for more information and a private showing.

More on this house

This home in the East Village goes for $699,900 and features a private deck with some of the best views of downtown Des Moines.

Where: 204 E. Center St., Des Moines

Asking price: $699,900

Year built: 2017

Square footage: 2,625 square feet

Lot size: 0.038 acres

Richard Lane is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register. If you have a home we should feature, reach out to Susan Stapleton at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This $699K townhome offers private views of downtown Des Moines