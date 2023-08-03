Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) is reducing its dividend to £0.0025 on the 6th of Octoberwhich is 79% less than last year's comparable payment of £0.012. However, the dividend yield of 6.2% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Walker Crips Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 109% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 14%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 11.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 54%, which is more comfortable than the current payout ratio.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0137 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0145. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Walker Crips Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is Walker Crips Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.