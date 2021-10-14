U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    +74.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.56
    +534.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.43
    +251.79 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.18
    +32.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6860
    +0.4390 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,628.26
    +90.41 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.76
    +1.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Walker & Dunlop Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on November 4, 2021.

Walker &amp; Dunlop Logo
Walker & Dunlop Logo

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o5eOx4RhR6a7dx9jL-DxSg

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 873 5905 0174, Password 604830. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301400888.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Virgin Galactic announces another delay, and the stock is plunging

    Virgin Galactic Inc. pushed back the start of its space-tourism flights Thursday, and shares fell hard in late trading.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) were sinking 15.2% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company's regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that chief commercial officer William P.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money, Again

    Terrific growth in revenue and earnings at Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has translated into outstanding stock market gains. What's more, both companies are growing at a faster pace than the markets they operate in, which makes them ideal bets to tap into the booming demand for internet-enabled cameras and the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions. Let's look at reasons Ambarella and Fortinet could sustain their impressive stock market momentum and keep delivering eye-popping upside to investors.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today but Then Dropped

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares went on a wild ride Thursday, jumping 4.5% in the morning after the electric and hydrogen fuel cell truck maker sealed a deal. This morning, Nikola announced a deal with PGT Trucking, one of the nation's largest flatbed carriers. Nikola has signed a letter of intent to lease 100 of its Tre fuel cell trucks to PGT after a demonstration, the terms and timing of which are yet to be decided.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Alcoa Earnings Top Views; Buyback, New Dividend Fuel Stock

    Alcoa earnings should hit a record amid strong aluminum prices. Analysts are bullish about the prospect for buybacks and dividends.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab