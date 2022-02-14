U.S. markets closed

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $34 Million Construction Loan for Los Angeles-Area Industrial Warehouse

4 min read
In this article:
  • WD
    Watchlist

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured $34,100,000 in construction financing for the development of a 315,320 square foot, 36-foot clear, Class A industrial building situated on approximately 14 acres in Chino, California. Located in the Inland Empire, whose industrial market remains one of the most sought-after warehouse and distribution areas in the United States, the property is well positioned to benefit from the region's low vacancy and attractive rental rates.

Walker &amp; Dunlop Logo
Walker & Dunlop Logo

The rising demand for industrial space is driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and a quickly changing supply chain and logistics process. New online retailers and traditional retailers alike continue to lease ever-increasing amounts of space to solidify their position in the hierarchy of e-commerce platforms. Competition for industrial space within the Inland Empire area is widespread among Fortune 500 companies, credit-rated tenants, and third-party logistics companies, driving the region's average asking rental rates up by more than 10% the last 12 months alone1.

Mark Strauss and Rob Quarton led the Walker & Dunlop team in sourcing the construction loan for Xebec. The team utilized their deep financing expertise to ensure the loan was consistent with the developer's requirements. Their work laid the foundation for a timely and efficient closing process, attractive terms, and full-term interest-only payments.

Jay Soni, Executive Vice President at Xebec, added "Walker & Dunlop exceeded my expectations in finding capital for our development. They were tireless in their pursuit to find the best debt available. In fact, they substantially beat our target for leverage and pricing by over 14%."

Mr. Quarton commented, "With industrial vacancy rates consistently below 1%, this project represents a rare opportunity to participate in satisfying the extremely high demand for Class A industrial product in the Inland Empire. The project garnered significant interest from our lending relationships, thanks to the veteran Southern California sponsorship and the exceptionally supply-constrained location."

Strategically located within the Inland Empire West submarket, the property enjoys proximity to Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties. The warehouse will also be within driving distance of multiple airports, major courier delivery service hubs, and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. This location is advantageous for access to the regional consumer base and the regional labor force. The building will be built speculatively and is expected to generate high demand from a wide variety of potential tenants.

Walker & Dunlop was the fourth largest provider of capital to the U.S. commercial real estate market in 2020, and in 2021 the firm originated $49 billion in debt financing volume. With one of the strongest networks in the industry, the firm's 2021 brokered loan originations totaled $30 billion, a 170% increase over 2020. To learn more about our Capital Markets capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About Xebec
Xebec, a U.S. based privately-held real estate company, focuses exclusively on providing real estate investment opportunities to institutional and private wealth investors through its vertically integrated and full-service platform providing real estate acquisition, development, ownership, financing, leasing, property management (principally through local third-party property managers) and real estate investment management services. Xebec focuses on fulfillment, warehouse and distribution centers (bulk logistics), light industrial and infill/last-mile properties. Xebec currently has projects at various stages of development spread across multiple states. Learn more about Xebec at https://xebecrealty.com/.




1 Per Costar Group.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-arranges-34-million-construction-loan-for-los-angeles-area-industrial-warehouse-301482053.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

