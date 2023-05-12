Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Walker & Dunlop's shares before the 17th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.63 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.52 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Walker & Dunlop has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of $64.63. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Walker & Dunlop's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Walker & Dunlop's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.0% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Walker & Dunlop has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Walker & Dunlop worth buying for its dividend? Walker & Dunlop's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Walker & Dunlop, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Walker & Dunlop (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

