Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.65

The board of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.65 on the 15th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 2.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Walker & Dunlop's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 77% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 74.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 56% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Walker & Dunlop Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Walker & Dunlop has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Walker & Dunlop's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.0% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Walker & Dunlop that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

